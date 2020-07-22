Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery and Konami Gaming Launch Successful Field Trial of Marker Trax® Cashless Casino Markers

"The convenience and security of Marker Trax allows players to access an approved credit line in minutes, while eliminating touchpoints with physical cash and multiple personnel," said Gary Ellis, owner of Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery. "It's incredibly simple for guests, and truly streamlined within SYNKROS for staff and supervisors."

"Using the Marker Trax system at Ellis Island is a very easy way to play and allows me to never have to withdraw at an ATM machine," said Ellis Island Passport Players Club Member D'Ante Garner. "It's a unique and convenient way of gaming and I believe it's the future."

Garner is one of several participants in Nevada's first field trial. Another is Jeanette Disbrow, who credits Marker Trax for effectively advancing the gaming experience, "Marker Trax is changing the face of gaming. It's a safe and easy alternative for slot players to enjoy, rather than having to use an ATM. It's the kind of innovation that's been needed in gaming for years."

"SYNKROS has long supported cashless wagering and now we're thrilled to work with Ellis Island Casino to take the technology even further through Marker Trax's increased access to convenient slot credit," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "This technology allows players to apply for a credit line, receive approval, and download that approved credit to their game without ever leaving their seat."

"The player response and business results with Nevada's first Marker Trax field trail has been incredibly encouraging," said Charlie Skinner, chief operating officer at Marker Trax. "Our goal is to take the risk out of slot markers, to ultimately advance play activity for the benefit of players and properties. Add the electronic cashless component, and it's even more safe and convenient for all involved."

As Ellis Island patron Gev Danielian explained, "The ability to be able to walk into a casino after work without having to stop by an ATM or having to go home and pick up cash has been a game changer for me when it comes to me enjoying my time."

SYNKROS' robust data analytics combined with Marker Trax technology allows administrators to track all activity associated with an extension of credit. This creates a verifiable audit trail to ensure casino credit is enjoyed within the casino environment. Players can receive automated notifications about their available credit, with the ability to access electronically from any machine within the property. When a player wishes to withdraw from their cashless account, the Marker Trax outstanding balance must be paid prior to receiving payout.

Those interested in learning more about touchless, cashless, and automated conveniences available through Konami's SYNKROS casino management system are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery

Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery is home to some of Las Vegas' most recognized food, beverages and entertainment. Its commitment to quality and service has been a tradition for over 50 years. The hotel and brewery features wonderful amenities, including a 24-hour restaurant with a famed steak special, Las Vegas' top-voted microbrewery, barbecue restaurant and karaoke lounge, Metro Pizza, and the newly opened indoor-outdoor beer garden The Front Yard.

The casino offers hundreds of gaming devices including reel slots, video poker and keno. Live blackjack, roulette, craps and sports book wagering is available seven days a week.

Conveniently located one block east of the Las Vegas Strip on Koval Lane behind Bally's, Ellis Island is a must-see destination for every Las Vegas visitor and local. For more information, please visit www.ellisislandcasino.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

