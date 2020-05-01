Ellis Island Honors Society to Join Fight Back, A Martial Arts Event and COVID-19 Fundraiser

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) announces their involvement in a COVID-19 fundraiser benefitting medical staff and hospitals which are hit hardest by the pandemic. This benefit was initiated by Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go, in association with Bellator MMA. Together, they launched Fight Back, a virtual martial arts training event featuring the world's biggest Martial Artists. EIHS, a registered 501 (3) non-profit will facilitate all donations, 100% of which will go to the American Red Cross to continue and expand relief efforts around the nation.

Fight Back Virtual Training Event - May 4th - 8th

The weeklong virtual event will take place on Black Belt Magazine's Facebook page on May 4th to 8th. Each day covers over 8 hours of instruction from an A-list line up of world champions, trainers, and legends, including leading instructor Billy Blanks, Bill Wallace, Demian Maia, Chael Sonnen, Lyoto Machida, Tim Kennedy, and Rickson Gracie. The event also includes the Facebook premiere of exclusive interviews featuring martial arts superstars Dan Inosanto, Michael Jai White, Carlos Machado, Demetrious Johnson, and more.

"My heart and prayers go out to all who are suffering through this crisis or providing care for loved ones who are afflicted. And my greatest respect to those volunteering in service to others. This is the time to stand together, under one flag, and do what we can to help America and our fellow citizens," said Nasser J. Kazeminy, Chairman of Ellis Island Honors Society.

"During these uncertain times, it gives us hope to see how people all over the world are finding new and innovative ways to stay connected," said George Chung, former World Karate Champion, CEO and co-founder of Jungo TV. We are honored to be part of this global martial arts experience Fight Back with our partners Black Belt Magazine, Bellator, and Ellis Island Honors Society to support the American Red Cross in the global fight to end COVID-19."

More details about the event can be found on Black Belt Magazine's website and Combat Go's Facebook page.

About Ellis Island Honors

The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) was founded in 1984 at the behest of President Ronald Reagan with the goal of commemorating the significant role immigration and the immigrant spirit have played in the founding and growth of the United States. EIHS is the sponsor of the Ellis Island Medals of Honor which ranks among the nation's most prestigious awards.

www.EIHonors.org

Media Contact: Otto Coca, [email protected], 212-755-1492

SOURCE Ellis Island Honors Society

Related Links

https://www.eihonors.org

