ELLKAY Is Aiding Increased COVID-19 Testing By Providing Rapid Interface Deployment To Support Electronic Testing, Resulting And State Reporting

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1.6 million COVID-19 test results were processed in April 2020 through ELLKAY's technology platforms. ELLKAY, a leader in interoperability for over 18 years, has stepped up to support laboratories through its LKCOVID-19 Platform, which provides increased connectivity with rapid deployment of COVID-19 testing, results, and state reporting.

In addition to providing comprehensive support to their healthcare partners facing unique challenges related to COVID-19, ELLKAY is offering rapid interface deployment and connectivity of the LKCOVID-19 Platform, which allows for electronic ordering and resulting portal with online delivery, accelerated bi-directional EMR interfaces, support for patient service centers, pop-up testing centers, drive-thru specimen collection locations, and long-term care facility ordering with rosters and draw lists. Additionally, the LKCOVID-19 Platform allows for state health departments reporting from the platform in real time.

Kamal Patel, Chief Executive Officer at ELLKAY said, "We are proud to do our part by providing speed and stability for the transmission of data. Our goal is to reduce the burden on laboratories, connecting them and providers with fast, reliable, high-volume interfaces for orders, results, and reporting."

Acutis Diagnostics, a specialized clinical laboratory in East Northport, New York, was one of the first laboratories to implement COVID-19 testing. They were grateful for the expedited deployment of ELLKAY's interface and rapid integration with physicians' electronic medical records to allow broad COVID-19 testing early on. Jonathan Dobyns, Director of Program Management & Technology of Acutis Diagnostics said, "ELLKAY has made it seamless to connect to dozens of physicians' platforms with providing standard operational solutions in irregular environments. The synergetic and streamlined approach that ELLKAY delivers on, pushes our laboratory services to be more efficient than ever. At a time when our clients need us the most, ELLKAY has proven to be the right technological counterpart to sync up with our R&D and business demands, along with the world's."

LetsGetChecked, a leading direct-to-consumer at-home health testing and insights company, has also partnered with ELLKAY for delivery of their COVID-19 testing results. Peter Foley, CEO of LetsGetChecked, said, "Providing critical access to COVID-19 testing requires rapid solutions, without compromising the integrity of the data and results. ELLKAY has been instrumental in enabling us to rapidly deploy our services during these unconventional times. They have allowed us to focus our efforts on tailoring workflows that best suit the individual needs of our clients, who can in turn concentrate their efforts on treating patients."

Philippe Flamant, Vice President of Solutions Engineering at ELLKAY said, "Our current lab partners have been able to quickly leverage our CareEvolve platform as a comprehensive solution for COVID-19 testing, results, and state reporting. Of course, the vital need for rapid interface deployment extends beyond our current partners and we have been able to also help those labs by standing up our LKCOVID-19 Platform, getting them up and running within 48 hours so there is no delay for COVID-19 testing."

ELLKAY is offering two upcoming webinars for an in-depth explanation of how ELLKAY can help increase connectivity with rapid deployment of COVID-19 testing, results, and state reporting. Laboratories in need of increasing testing capabilities with electronic ordering and resulting with expedited deployment should contact [email protected] or visit www.ELLKAY.com/COVID-19 to learn more and register for a webinar.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 18 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 55,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

About Acutis

Acutis Diagnostics is a specialized clinical laboratory headquartered in East Northport, New York. At the leading edge of medical diagnostics, Acutis is dedicated to innovation in the fields of clinical toxicology and molecular detection of infectious diseases, where we employ and refine state-of-the art tools and procedures to enable our clients to achieve better outcomes for patients.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a leading health insights company that allows consumers direct access to a wide range of testing options and clinical services from home. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people to take an active role in their health to live longer, happier lives. By combining health data and diagnostic results, LetsGetChecked provides rich health insights to enable better healthcare decision making. LetsGetChecked tests cover general health, men's health, women's health, and sexual health, and are available nationwide in the US, Canada, and Europe. LetsGetChecked has corporate offices located in New York City and Dublin.

SOURCE ELLKAY, LLC

Related Links

http://ellkay.com

