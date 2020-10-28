ELLKAY Launches Women In HIT Initiative To Recognize Innovative Women Leaders In Healthcare IT

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in healthcare connectivity for over 18 years, is introducing an initiative to recognize women leaders who are making an impact in the healthcare IT industry. As a HIT company that is comprised of more than 50% women, the leadership of ELLKAY want to inspire women to join the industry by highlighting the experience and work that drives the female HIT leaders of today.

"There is still a disparity in the presence of women in our industry," said Shreya Patel, ELLKAY's Chief Innovation and Product Officer. "If we can share our stories and our passion for innovation in HIT, perhaps this will help inspire other women to take the leap into the tech sector. At ELLKAY, our experience has been that innovation in the industry benefits from having a diverse and balanced workforce."

According to the Atlantic, while 57 percent of occupations in the workforce are held by women, in the tech industry there is a less than 25 percent presence of women in associated occupations. ELLKAY hopes to join in the efforts in exposing women to careers in technology, specifically healthcare IT, by telling the stories of women who are leading in the field.

Tressa Springmann, Senior Vice President and CIO of Lifebridge Health and a participant in the ELLKAY program shared, "As a woman in healthcare IT, it is an honor to be a partner of ELLKAY's Women in HIT program. I am excited about the opportunity to share my experiences, expertise, and vision for the future of healthcare, along with the transformations I believe we will see in the healthcare industry in the upcoming years."

Sunita Pradhan, Vice President of Customer Success for Hospitals and Health Systems with ELLKAY said, "As a member of Team ELLKAY for the past 10 years, I am especially proud of the fact that ELLKAY is a majority female workforce across all departments. In fact, our Chief Product and Innovation Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Development are women with a passion to leverage technology to improve outcomes in healthcare. I am personally excited and honored to be part of this initiative designed to recognize and support Women in HIT who are making an impact."

If you know of a woman in the healthcare IT industry who is an inspiration to the next generation of women in HIT, click here for more information about this initiative or to nominate them.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 18 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 55,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

SOURCE ELLKAY, LLC

Related Links

http://ellkay.com

