ELLKAY Names Gretchen Tegethoff As Regional Vice President Of Strategic Relationships

"I am thrilled to join ELLKAY, a team that has shown their commitment to the healthcare industry and is a recognized leader in this space. I am passionate about building relationships with industry leaders and being a part of ELLKAY's growth and transformational projects," Tegethoff said.

Tegethoff is a recognized leader in healthcare IT. She was an active member of CHIME, including serving on both their Board of Trustees and the CHIME Education Foundation Board, as well as a Healthcare CIO Boot Camp faculty member. Tegethoff has led the CHIME public policy efforts and previously served as the Vice-Chair of the CHIME Advocacy Leadership Team. Additionally, Tegethoff has played a leadership role on the Georgia Chapter the HIMSS since July of 2012 and continues to remain involved with that organization today. Her background also includes medical technology, healthcare leadership, business development, non-profit organizations, and startups. Tegethoff's start in the lab industry is similar to ELLKAY's own story, as the organization got its start in lab connectivity.

Ajay Kapare, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at ELLKAY shared, "we are glad to have Gretchen join the ELLKAY family, bringing her extensive experience with hospitals and health systems to our team. We pride ourselves on having a team of thought leaders who are not only experts in healthcare IT but can provide valuable market insight and knowledge to serve as a true strategic partner."

"Working with ELLKAY gives me the opportunity to bring my background as a CIO to help health systems strategize about data archiving, connectivity, interoperability, and so much more. I am truly excited to be in a position that can help empower my partners and set them up for success," Tegethoff added.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 19 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 55,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

