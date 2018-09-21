Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Results of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4%.

On November 29, 2018, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds 50% of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy"), which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial results of Dorad for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about December 27, 2018. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018 - approximately NIS 730.9 million .

- approximately . Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2018 - approximately NIS 161.2 million .

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which include the summer months of July and August and the intermediate month of September, are not indicative of full year results.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2017 and as of and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2017 and 2018 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy , approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; 51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies operating or developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively.

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, such as regulatory changes, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd.













Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position



































September 30

September 30

December 31



2018

2017

2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

284,094

308,106

184,182 Trade receivables

254,045

296,623

330,397 Other receivables

38,579

82,018

83,289 Pledged deposit

3,508

-

- Total current assets

580,226

686,747

597,868













Non-current assets











Restricted deposit

420,808

395,661

405,306 Prepaid expenses

42,233

44,350

43,821 Fixed assets

3,927,348

4,058,427

4,009,008 Intangible assets

3,961

6,683

6,097 Total non-current assets

4,394,350

4,505,121

4,464,232 Total assets

4,974,576

5,191,868

5,062,100













Current liabilities











Current maturities of loans from banks

255,941

252,000

203,819 Current maturities of loans from related parties

110,000

70,000

140,464 Trade payables

259,782

413,988

415,798 Other payables

19,046

4,628

5,649 Financial derivatives

-

3,372

1,191 Total current liabilities

644,769

743,988

766,921













Non-current liabilities











Loans from banks

3,108,089

3,274,223

3,187,873 Loans from related parties

15,258

120,404

54,764 Provision for dismantling and restoration

40,288

36,103

36,239 Deferred tax liabilities

123,774

89,473

89,298 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160

160

160 Total non-current liabilities

3,287,569

3,520,363

3,368,334













Equity











Share capital

11

11

11 Share premium

642,199

642,199

642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748

3,748

3,748 Retained earnings

396,280

281,559

280,887 Total equity

1,042,238

927,517

926,845 Total liabilities and equity

4,974,576

5,191,868

5,062,100









Dorad Energy Ltd.



















Interim Condensed Statements of Profit and Loss



























































For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended

September 30

September 30

December 31

2018

2017

2018

2017

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands



















Revenues 1,990,177

1,927,460

730,891

716,171

2,523,263



















Operating costs of the

















Power Plant





































Energy costs 517,660

480,876

186,913

189,081

616,221 Electricity purchase and

















infrastructure services 880,927

914,350

288,898

310,939

1,212,431 Depreciation and

















amortization 163,977

150,147

56,572

52,513

208,705 Other operating costs 102,333

81,275

37,321

23,360

122,345



















Total operating costs

















of Power Plant 1,664,897

1,626,648

569,704

575,893

2,159,702



















Profit from operating

















the Power Plant 325,280

300,812

161,187

140,278

363,561



















General and

















administrative expenses 15,401

13,497

4,873

4,921

18,712



















Operating profit 309,879

287,315

156,314

135,357

344,849



















Financing income 16,540

2,427

4,684

617

3,195 Financing expenses 176,550

185,974

55,670

35,230

245,122



















Financing expenses, net 160,010

183,547

50,986

34,613

241,927



















Profit before

















taxes on income 149,869

103,768

105,328

100,744

102,922



















Taxes on income 34,476

23,855

24,223

23,168

23,681



















Profit for the period 115,393

79,913

81,105

77,576

79,241

Dorad Energy Ltd.



















Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity



































































Capital

















reserve for









Share

Share

activities with

Retained





capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands



















For the nine months

















ended September 30, 2018

















(Unaudited)





































Balance as at

















January 1, 2018 (Audited) 11

642,199

3,748

280,887

926,845 Profit for the period -

-

-

115,393

115,393



















Balance as at

















September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) 11

642,199

3,748

396,280

1,042,238



















For the nine months

















ended September 30, 2017

















(Unaudited)





































Balance as at

















January 1, 2017 (Audited) 11

642,199

3,748

201,646

847,604 Profit for the period -

-

-

79,913

79,913



















Balance as at

















September 30, 2017 (Unaudited) 11

642,199

3,748

281,559

927,517



















For the three months

















ended September 30, 2018

















(Unaudited)





































Balance as at

















July 1, 2018 (Unaudited) 11

642,199

3,748

315,175

961,133 Profit for the period -

-

-

81,105

81,105



















Balance as at

















September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) 11

642,199

3,748

396,280

1,042,238



















For the three months

















ended September 30, 2017

















(Unaudited)





































Balance as at

















July 1, 2017 (Unaudited) 11

642,199

3,748

203,983

849,941 Profit for the period -

-

-

77,576

77,576



















Balance as at

















September 30, 2017 (Unaudited) 11

642,199

3,748

281,559

927,517



















For the year ended

















December 31, 2017 (Audited)





































Balance as at

















January 1, 2017 (Audited) 11

642,199

3,748

201,646

847,604 Profit for the year -

-

-

79,241

79,241



















Balance as at

















December 31, 2017 (Audited) 11

642,199

3,748

280,887

926,845

Dorad Energy Ltd.



















Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



























































For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended

September 30

September 30

December 31

2018

2017

2018

2017

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands



















Cash flows from

















operating activities:

















Profit for the period 115,393

79,913

81,105

77,576

79,241 Adjustments:

















Depreciation and amortization

















and fuel consumption 167,960

213,751

56,917

70,845

286,542 Taxes on income 34,476

23,855

24,223

23,168

23,681 Financing expenses, net 160,010

183,547

50,986

34,613

241,927

362,446

421,153

132,126

128,626

552,150



















Change in trade receivables 76,488

(1,692)

(6,539)

(30,794)

(35,465) Change in other receivables 23,955

(61,955)

14,299

(1,600)

(84,857) Change in trade payables (161,484)

107,940

(11,664)

71,234

123,045 Change in other payables 16,985

(1,078)

17,719

1,308

(2,669)

(44,056)

43,215

13,815

40,148

54 Net cash flows provided

















by operating activities 433,783

544,281

227,046

246,350

631,445



















Cash flows used in

















investing activities

















Proceeds (payment) for settlement of

















financial derivatives 4,997

(7,018)

2,640

(2,385)

(10,596) Insurance proceeds in respect of damage to fixed asset 20,619

15,444

1,181

15,444

38,742 Investment in long-term

















restricted deposit (7,158)

(21,000)

-

-

(34,000) Release of long-term restricted

















deposit -

25,790

-

-

25,790 Investment in fixed assets (82,341)

(87,136)

(21,291)

(33,350)

(121,361) Investment in intangible assets (141)

(258)

(18)

-

(413) Interest received 2,461

1,847

978

617

1,268 Net cash flows used in

















investing activities (61,563)

(72,331)

(16,510)

(19,674)

(100,570)



















Cash flows used in

















financing activities:

















Repayment of loans from

















related parties (62,802)

(39,628)

-

-

(39,628) Repayment of loans from banks (91,345)

(85,112)

-

-

(161,668) Interest paid (119,803)

(121,093)

(356)

(228)

(227,530) Net cash flows used in

















financing activities (273,950)

(245,833)

(356)

(228)

(428,826)



















Net increase in

















cash and cash equivalents for

















the period 98,270

226,117

210,180

226,448

102,049



















Effect of exchange rate fluctuations

















on cash and cash equivalents 1,642

1,022

88

345

1,166 Cash and cash equivalents at

















beginning of period 184,182

80,967

73,826

81,313

80,967 Cash and cash equivalents at

















end of period 284,094

308,106

284,094

308,106

184,182

