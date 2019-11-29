Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Results of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4%.

On November 27, 2019, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds 50% of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy"), which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial results of Dorad for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about December 31, 2019. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 - approximately NIS 765.4 million .

- approximately . Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019 - approximately NIS 166.2 million .

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which include the summer months of –July and August and the intermediate month of September, are not indicative of full year results.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 and as of and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy , approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; 100% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively;

and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, , respectively; 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain .

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, such as regulatory changes, including the outcome of the hearing process, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position













September 30 September 30 December 31



2019 * 2018 * 2018



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

393,646 284,094 117,220 Trade receivables and accrued income

253,309 254,045 297,997 Other receivables

8,734 38,579 56,417 Financial derivatives

- 3,508 387 Total current assets

655,689 580,226 472,021









Non-current assets







Restricted deposit

424,078 420,808 431,096 Prepaid expenses

40,116 42,233 41,704 Fixed assets

3,721,981 3,927,348 3,869,800 Intangible assets

2,214 3,961 3,265 Right of use assets

57,224 - - Total non-current assets

4,245,613 4,394,350 4,345,865









Total assets

4,901,302 4,974,576 4,817,886









Current liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks

267,032 255,941 217,254 Current maturities of loans from related parties

- 110,000 17,805 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,546 - - Trade payables

268,305 259,782 340,829 Other payables

15,846 19,046 5,966 Financial derivatives

2,339 - - Total current liabilities

558,068 644,769 581,854









Non-current liabilities







Loans from banks

2,911,651 3,108,089 3,016,582 Loans from related parties

- 15,258 - Long-term lease liabilities

52,385 - - Provision for dismantling and restoration

35,950 40,288 35,497 Deferred tax liabilities

159,165 123,774 122,803 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities

3,159,311 3,287,569 3,175,042









Equity







Share capital

11 11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

537,965 396,280 415,032 Total equity

1,183,923 1,042,238 1,060,990









Total liabilities and equity

4,901,302 4,974,576 4,817,886

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Income









For the nine months ended For the three months ended Year ended

September 30 September 30 December 31

2019 * 2018 2019 * 2018 * 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











Revenues 2,069,997 1,990,177 765,384 730,891 2,628,607











Operating costs of the









Power Plant





















Energy costs 564,179 517,660 214,253 186,913 687,431 Electricity purchase and









infrastructure services 896,575 880,927 291,419 288,898 1,194,948 Depreciation and









amortization 161,028 163,977 55,660 56,572 217,795 Other operating costs 119,556 102,333 37,788 37,321 136,705











Total operating costs









of Power Plant 1,741,338 1,664,897 599,120 569,704 2,236,879











Profit from operating









the Power Plant 328,659 325,280 166,264 161,187 391,728











General and









administrative expenses 14,832 15,401 5,105 4,873 20,740











Operating profit 313,827 309,879 161,159 156,314 370,988











Financing income 3,162 16,540 1,225 4,684 24,650 Financing expenses 157,694 176,550 25,072 55,670 227,988











Financing expenses, net 154,532 160,010 23,847 50,986 203,338











Profit before









taxes on income 159,295 149,869 137,312 105,328 167,650











Taxes on income 36,362 34,476 31,574 24,223 33,505











Profit for the period 122,933 115,393 105,738 81,105 134,145

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

















Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











For the nine months









ended September 30, 2019









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2019 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 415,032 1,060,990











Profit for the period - - - 122,933 122,933











Balance as at









September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 537,965 1,183,923











For the nine months









ended September 30, 2018









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2018 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 280,887 926,845











Profit for the period - - - 115,393 115,393











Balance as at









September 30, 2018 * (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 396,280 1,042,238











For the three months









ended September 30, 2019









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









July 1, 2019 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 432,227 1,078,185











Profit for the period - - - 105,738 105,738











Balance as at









September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 537,965 1,183,923











For the three months









ended September 30, 2018









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









July 1, 2018 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 315,175 961,133











Profit for the period - - - 81,105 81,105











Balance as at









September 30, 2018 * (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 396,280 1,042,238

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)

















Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











For the year ended









December 31, 2018

(Audited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2018 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 280,887 926,845











Profit for the year - - - 134,145 134,145











Balance as at









December 31, 2018 *

(Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 415,032 1,060,990

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows







For the nine months ended For the three months ended Year ended

September 30 September 30 December 31

2019 * 2018 2019 * 2018 * 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











Cash flows from









operating activities:









Profit for the period 122,933 115,393 105,738 81,105 134,145 Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization









and fuel consumption 185,403 167,960 65,427 56,917 223,028 Taxes on income 36,362 34,476 31,574 24,223 33,505 Financing expenses, net 154,532 160,010 23,847 50,986 203,338

376,297 362,446 120,848 132,126 459,871











Change in trade receivables 44,688 76,488 2,894 (6,539) 32,536 Change in other receivables 39,345 23,955 26,454 14,299 6,119 Change in trade payables (76,871) (161,484) (2,782) (11,664) (81,273) Change in other payables 9,884 16,985 2,100 17,719 304

17,046 (44,056) 28,666 13,815 (42,314) Net cash flows provided









by operating activities 516,276 433,783 255,252 227,046 551,702











Cash flows used in









investing activities









Proceeds (payment) for settlement of









financial derivatives (2,567) 4,997 (1,697) 2,640 9,957 Insurance proceeds in respect of









damage to fixed asset 8,336 20,619 - 1,181 20,619 Investment in long-term









restricted deposit - (7,158) - - (12,158) Investment in fixed assets (31,789) (82,341) (11,133) (21,291) (79,855) Investment in intangible assets (615) (141) (596) (18) (222) Interest received 3,140 2,461 1,222 978 3,497 Net cash flows used in









investing activities (23,495) (61,563) (12,204) (16,510) (58,162)











Cash flows from









financing activities:









Repayment of loans from









related parties (17,704) (62,802) - - (160,326) Repayment of loans from banks (101,430) (91,345) - - (181,970) Interest paid (92,970) (119,803) (172) (356) (220,765) Repayment of lease liability principal (4,399) - (154) - - Net cash flows used in









financing activities (216,503) (273,950) (326) (356) (563,061)











Net increase (decrease) in cash









and cash equivalents for









the period 276,278 98,270 242,722 210,180 (69,521)











Effect of exchange rate fluctuations









on cash and cash equivalents 148 1,642 28 88 2,559 Cash and cash equivalents at









beginning of period 117,220 184,182 150,896 73,826 184,182 Cash and cash equivalents at end









of period 393,646 284,094 393,646 284,094 117,220

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: HilaI@ellomay.com

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.ellomay.com

