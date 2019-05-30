Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Results of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) (NYSE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4%.

On May 29, 2019, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds 50% of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy"), which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial results of Dorad for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about June 26, 2019. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended March 31 , 2019 - approximately NIS 713.1 million .

, 2019 - approximately . Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended March 31 , 2019 - approximately NIS 115.3 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which include the winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 and as of and for the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2019 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

On April 8, 2019, Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. ("Zorlu"), which owns 25% of Dorad, filed an opening motion with the District Court in Tel Aviv against Dorad and the directors serving on Dorad's board on behalf of Dori Energy and Eilat Ashkelon Infrastructure Services Ltd. ("EAIS"), which holds 37.5% of Dorad. In the opening motion, Zorlu asks the court to instruct Dorad to convene a shareholders meeting and to include a discussion and a vote on the planning and construction of an additional power plant adjacent to the existing power plant (the "Dorad 2 Project") on the agenda of this meeting. Zorlu claims that while the articles of association of Dorad provides that the planning and construction of an additional power plant requires a unanimous consent of the Dorad shareholders, and while Zorlu and Edelcom Ltd. ("Edelcom"), which holds 18.75% of Dorad, are opposed to this project, including due to the current disagreements among Dorad's shareholders, Dorad continued taking actions to advance the project, which include spending substantial amounts our of Dorad's funds. Zorlu further claims that the representatives of Dori Energy and EAIS on the Dorad board have acted to prevent the convening of a shareholders meeting as requested by Zorlu. On April 16, 2019, Edelcom submitted a request to join the opening motion as an additional respondent as Edelcom claims that it is another shareholder in Dorad that opposes the advancement of the project at this stage. In addition, Edelcom joined Dori Energy and EAIS as additional respondents to its request, claiming that these entities are required to be part of the proceeding in order to reach a complete and efficient resolution. Dori Energy is required to submit its response to Edelcom's request by June 1, 2019. To the Company's knowledge, the Dorad 2 Project is currently under internal examination by Dorad and there can be no assurance as to if, when and under what terms it will be advanced or promoted by Dorad.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy , approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; 51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively;

and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, , respectively; 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain .

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, such as regulatory changes, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Income





Mar-31

Mar-31

Dec-31



2019

*2018

*2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands













Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

286,798

200,829

117,220 Trade receivables

242,852

285,670

297,997 Other receivables

52,719

57,904

56,417 Financial derivatives

-

2,189

387 Total current assets

582,369

546,592

472,021













Non-current assets











Restricted deposit

427,671

412,752

431,096 Prepaid expenses

41,175

43,292

41,704 Fixed assets

3,819,496

3,999,905

3,869,800 Intangible assets

2,463

5,465

3,265 Right of use assets

54,063

-

- Total non-current assets

4,344,868

4,461,414

4,345,865













Total assets

4,927,237

5,008,006

4,817,886













Current liabilities











Current maturities of loans from banks

257,502

249,287

217,254 Current maturities of loans from related parties

18,175

110,000

17,805 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,294

-

- Trade payables

286,459

305,504

340,829 Other payables

8,141

17,187

5,966 Financial derivatives

111

-

- Total current liabilities

574,682

681,978

581,854













Non-current liabilities











Loans from banks

3,007,784

3,180,408

3,016,582 Loans from related parties

-

7,764

- Long-term lease liabilities

46,974

-

- Provision for dismantling and restoration

35,647

40,070

35,497 Deferred tax liabilities

140,615

108,045

122,803 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160

160

160 Total non-current liabilities

3,231,180

3,336,447

3,175,042













Equity











Share capital

11

11

11 Share premium

642,199

642,199

642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748

3,748

3,748 Retained earnings

475,417

343,623

415,032 Total equity

1,121,375

989,581

1,060,990













Total liabilities and equity

4,927,237

5,008,006

4,817,886

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Income



For the three months ended

Year ended

Mar-31

Dec-31

2019

*2018

*2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands











Revenues 713,078

684,852

2,628,607 Operating costs of the Power Plant









Energy costs 159,826

146,073

687,431 Electricity purchase and infrastructure services 342,885

326,627

1,194,948 Depreciation and amortization 49,300

52,169

217,795 Other operating costs 40,789

37,294

136,705 Total operating cost of Power Plant 592,800

562,163

2,236,879











Profit from operating the Power Plant 120,278

122,689

391,728 General and administrative expenses 4,972

5,278

20,740











Operating profit 115,306

117,411

370,988 Financing income 1,031

4,231

24,650 Financing expenses 38,139

40,159

227,988 Financing expenses, net 37,108

35,928

203,338 Profit before taxes on income 78,198

81,483

167,650 Taxes on income 17,813

18,747

33,505 Profit for the period 60,385

62,736

134,145

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity











Capital reserve

















for activities









Share

Share

with

Retained





capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands



















For the three months

















ended March 31, 2019

















(Unaudited)

















Balance as at

















January 1, 2019 (Audited) 11

642,199

3,748

415,032

1,060,990 Profit for the period -

-

-

60,385

60,385 Balance as at

















March 31, 2019

















(Unaudited) 11

642,199

3,748

475,417

1,121,375



















For the three months

















ended March 31, 2018

















(Unaudited)

















Balance as at

















January 1, 2018 (Audited) 11

642,199

3,748

280,887

926,845 Profit for the period -

-

-

62,736

62,736 Balance as at

















March 31, 2018*

















(Unaudited) 11

642,199

3,748

343,623

989,581



















For the year ended

















December 31, 2018

















(Audited)

















Balance as at

















January 1, 2018 (Audited) 11

642,199

3,748

280,887

926,845 Profit for the year











134,145

134,145 Balance as at

















December 31, 2018 *

















(Audited) 11

642,199

3,748

415,032

1,060,990

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.





Dorad Energy Ltd.

Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



For the three months ended

Year ended

Mar-31

Dec-31

2019

*2018

*2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands











Cash flows from operating activities:









Profit for the period 60,385

62,736

134,145











Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization and fuel consumption 57,368

52,306

223,028 Taxes on income 17,813

18,747

33,505 Financing expenses, net 37,108

35,928

203,338

112,289

106,981

459,871











Change in trade receivables 55,145

44,727

32,536 Change in other receivables 3,698

12,736

6,119 Change in trade payables (55,854)

(118,786)

(81,273) Change in other payables 2,175

11,538

304

5,164

(49,785)

(42,314)











Net cash flows provided by operating activities 177,838

119,932

551,702











Cash flows used in investing activities









Proceeds from (payment for) settlement of financial derivatives (393)

74

9,957 Insurance proceeds in respect of damage to fixed asset -

12,650

20,619 Investment in long-term restricted deposits -

(5,158)

(12,158) Investment in fixed assets (4,946)

(30,951)

(79,855) Investment in intangible assets -

(119)

(222) Interest received 1,012

777

3,497 Net cash flows used in investing activities (4,327)

(22,727)

(58,162)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayment of loans from related parties -

(62,802)

(160,326) Repayment of loans from banks -

-

(181,970) Interest paid (124)

(18,011)

(220,765) Repayment of lease liability principal (4,098)

-

- Net cash flows used in financing activities (4,222)

(80,813)

(563,061) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









for the period 169,289

16,392

(69,521) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash









equivalents 289

255

2,559 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 117,220

184,182

184,182 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 286,798

200,829

117,220

* Effective as of January 1, 2019, Dorad applied IFRS 16, Leases. According to the transition method, comparative figures were not restated.

