Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4%.

On May 27, 2020, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds 50% of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy"), which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the annual report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about June 22, 2020. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 - approximately NIS 678.8 million .

- approximately . Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the year ended March 31, 2020 - approximately NIS 107.1 million .

Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in the scope of economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that in light of the crisis, there is a certain decrease in the electricity consumption of various customers, and there is also a certain decrease in the demand of the Israel Electric Company, however the period March-June is an interim period in which the electricity consumption is not the highest in the year, and accordingly such reduction has not resulted in a material effect at this time. Dorad notes that it is continuously examining its potential methods of action in the event of a material decline in its income as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which include the winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of COVID-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of first quarter results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019 and as of and for the the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2020 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; 100% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively;

and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, , respectively; 75% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd. (including 6.67% that are held by a trustee in trust for us and other parties), which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, including the outcome of the hearing process, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position





March 31 March 31 December 31



2020 2019 2019



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

350,722 286,798 266,021 Trade receivables

240,563 242,852 292,759 Other receivables

20,110 52,719 22,685 Financial derivatives

1,603 - - Total current assets

612,998 582,369 581,465









Non-current assets







Restricted deposit

443,210 427,671 438,032 Prepaid expenses

36,696 41,175 37,225 Fixed assets

3,659,265 3,819,496 3,698,716 Intangible assets

2,022 2,463 2,247 Right of use assets

62,918 54,063 64,161 Total non-current assets

4,204,111 4,344,868 4,240,381









Total assets

4,817,109 4,927,237 4,821,846









Current liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks

268,394 257,502 231,380 Current maturities of loans from related parties

- 18,175 - Current maturities of lease liabilities

3,005 4,294 4,551 Trade payables

283,617 286,459 288,127 Other payables

10,313 8,141 10,509 Financial derivatives

- 111 - Total current liabilities

565,329 574,682 534,567









Non-current liabilities







Loans from banks

2,790,335 3,007,784 2,803,975 Long-term lease liabilities

55,543 46,974 54,052 Provision for dismantling and restoration

46,526 35,647 36,102 Deferred tax liabilities

190,499 140,615 170,676 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities

3,083,063 3,231,180 3,064,965









Equity







Share capital

11 11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

522,759 475,417 576,356 Total equity

1,168,717 1,121,375 1,222,314









Total liabilities and equity

4,817,109 4,927,237 4,821,846

Dorad Energy Ltd. Condensed Interim Statement of Income



For the three months ended Year ended

March 31 December 31

2020 2019 2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands







Revenues 678,818 713,078 2,700,766







Operating costs of the Power Plant













Energy costs 145,871 159,826 708,662 Electricity purchase and infrastructure services 334,178 342,885 1,208,223 Depreciation and amortization 53,433 49,300 214,248 Other operating costs 38,194 40,789 151,116







Total operating cost of Power Plant 571,676 592,800 2,282,249







Profit from operating the Power Plant 107,142 120,278 418,517







General and administrative expenses 6,484 4,972 20,676







Operating profit 100,658 115,306 397,841







Financing income 9,669 1,031 4,237 Financing expenses 24,101 38,139 192,881







Financing expenses, net 14,432 37,108 188,644







Profit before taxes on income 86,226 78,198 209,197







Taxes on income 19,823 17,813 47,873







Profit for the period 66,403 60,385 161,324

Dorad Energy Ltd. Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity







Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the three months









ended March 31, 2020









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2020 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 576,356 1,222,314











Profit for the period - - - 66,403 66,403 Dividend to the Company's









shareholders - - - (120,000) (120,000)











Balance as at









March 31, 2020









(Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 522,759 1,168,717























For the three months









ended March 31, 2019









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2019 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 415,032 1,060,990











Profit for the period - - - 60,385 60,385











Balance as at









March 31, 2019









(Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 475,417 1,121,375























For the year ended









December 31, 2019









(Audited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2019 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 415,032 1,060,990











Profit for the year - - - 161,324 161,324











Balance as at









December 31, 2019









(Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 576,356 1,222,314

Dorad Energy Ltd. Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows



For the three months ended Year ended

March 31 December 31

2020 2019 2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Cash flows from operating activities:





Profit for the period 66,403 60,385 161,324







Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization and fuel consumption 54,653 57,368 239,323 Taxes on income 19,823 17,813 47,873 Financing expenses, net 14,432 37,108 188,644

88,908 112,289 475,840







Change in trade receivables 52,196 55,145 5,238 Change in other receivables 2,575 3,698 25,394 Change in trade payables (2,950) (55,854) (57,719) Change in other payables (195) 2,175 4,543

51,626 5,164 (22,544)







Net cash flows provided by operating activities 206,937 177,838 614,620







Cash flows used in investing activities





Proceeds from (payment for) settlement of financial derivatives 727 (393) (4,551) Insurance proceeds in respect of damage to fixed asset - - 8,336 Investment in long-term restricted deposits - - (14,000) Investment in fixed assets (3,160) (4,946) (60,476) Investment in intangible assets (69) - (939) Interest received 1,173 1,012 4,213







Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,329) (4,327) (67,417)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of lease liability principal (147) (4,098) (8,513) Repayment of loans from related parties - - (17,704) Repayment of loans from banks - - (189,893) Dividends and exchange rate paid (123,739) - - Interest paid (188) (124) (182,435)







Net cash flows used in financing activities (124,074) (4,222) (398,545)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents





for the period 81,534 169,289 148,658







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash





equivalents 3,167 289 143







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 266,021 117,220 117,220







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 350,722 286,798 266,021

