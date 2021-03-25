Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").

On March 24, 2021, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its annual report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the annual report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the year ended December 31, 2020 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period, which are currently expected to be published on or about March 31, 2021 and will include the financial statements of Dorad in its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 - approximately NIS 2,407 million .

- approximately . Dorad's operating profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 - approximately NIS 283 million .

Dorad's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that in light of the crisis, there is a certain decrease in the electricity consumption of various customers, and there is also a certain decrease in the demand of the Israel Electric Company and such reduction has not resulted in a material effect at this time. Dorad notes that it is continuously examining its potential methods of action in the event of a material decline in its income as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of COVID-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of full year results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of December 31, 2019 and 2020 and as of and for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: [email protected]

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Financial Position



December 31 December 31



2020 2019



NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

247,079 266,021 Trade receivables

297,719 292,759 Other receivables

21,401 22,685 Total current assets

566,199 581,465







Non-current assets





Restricted deposit

433,265 438,032 Prepaid expenses

35,230 37,225 Fixed assets

3,526,839 3,698,716 Intangible assets

5,402 2,247 Right of use assets

60,113 64,161 Total non-current assets

4,060,849 4,240,381







Total assets

4,627,048 4,821,846







Current liabilities





Current maturities of loans from banks

242,098 231,380 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,535 4,551 Trade payables

309,380 288,127 Other payables

3,808 10,509 Financial derivatives

2,993 - Total current liabilities

562,814 534,567







Non-current liabilities





Loans from banks

2,561,302 2,803,975 Long-term lease liabilities

50,858 54,052 Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000 36,102 Deferred tax liabilities, net

200,298 170,676 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 Total non-current liabilities

2,862,618 3,064,965







Equity





Share capital

11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 Capital reserve for activities with controlling shareholders

3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

555,658 576,356







Total equity

1,201,616 1,221,314







Total liabilities and equity

4,627,048 4,821,846

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Profit or Loss













2020 2019 2018



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands









Revenues

2,407,221 2,700,766 2,628,607









Operating costs of the power plant







Energy costs

522,110 708,662 687,431 Electricity purchase and infrastructure services

1,185,225 1,208,223 1,194,948 Depreciation and amortization

237,575 214,248 217,795 Other operating costs

155,368 151,116 136,705









Total cost of power plant

2,100,278 2,282,249 2,236,879









Profit from operating the power plant

306,943 418,517 391,728









General and administrative expenses

24,926 20,676 20,740 Other incomes

1,279 - -









Operating profit

283,296 397,841 370,988









Financing income

3,056 4,237 24,650 Financing expenses

157,428 192,881 227,988









Financing expenses, net

154,372 188,644 203,338









Profit before taxes on income

128,924 209,197 167,650









Taxes on income

29,622 47,873 33,505









Profit for the year

99,302 161,324 134,145

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Changes in Equity

















Capital









reserve for









activities with







Share controlling Retained



Share capital premium shareholders earnings Total equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the year ended December 31, 2020





















Balance as at January 1, 2020 11 642,199 3,748 576,356 1,222,314











Dividend to the Company's shareholders - - - (120,000) (120,000) Profit for the year - - - 99,302 99,302











Balance as at December 31, 2020 11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616



































For the year ended December 31, 2019





















Balance as at January 1, 2019 11 642,199 3,748 415,032 1,060,990











Profit for the year - - - 161,324 161,324











Balance as at December 31, 2019 11 642,199 3,748 576,356 1,222,314



































For the year ended December 31, 2018





















Balance as at January 1, 2018 11 642,199 3,748 280,887 926,845











Profit for the year - - - 134,145 134,145











Balance as at December 31, 2018 11 642,199 3,748 415,032 1,060,990

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Cash Flows







2020 2019 2018

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Cash flows from operating activities:





Profit for the year 99,302 161,324 134,145 Adjustments:





Depreciation, amortization and fuel consumption 241,288 239,323 223,028 Taxes on income 29,622 47,873 33,505 Financing expenses, net 154,372 188,644 203,338

425,282 475,840 459,871







Change in trade receivables (4,959) 5,238 32,536 Change in other receivables 1,284 25,394 6,119 Change in trade payables 16,627 (57,719) (81,273) Change in other payables (6,700) 4,543 304

6,252 (22,544) (42,314)







Net cash provided by operating activities 530,836 614,620 551,702







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from (payment for) settlement of financial derivatives (4,318) (4,551) 9,957 Insurance proceeds in respect of damage to fixed asset - 8,336 20,619 Investment in long-term restricted deposits (6,000) (14,000) (12,158) Investment in fixed assets (48,309) (60,476) (79,855) Investment in intangible assets (4,738) (939) (222) Interest received 3,046 4,213 3,497







Net cash used in investing activities (60,319) (67,417) (58,162)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of lease liability principal (4,523) (8,513) - Repayment of loans from related parties - (17,704) (160,326) Repayment of loans from banks (195,359) (189,893) (181,970) Dividends and exchange rate paid (123,739) - - Interest paid (170,003) (182,435) (220,765)







Net cash used in financing activities (493,624) (398,545) (563,061)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (23,107) 148,658 (69,521)







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and





cash equivalents 4,165 143 2,559 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 266,021 117,220 184,182















Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 247,079 266,021 117,220

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd

Related Links

http://www.ellomay.com

