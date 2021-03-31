Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately €9.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 , compared to approximately €19 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 . The decrease is mainly due to the sale of the Company's Italian PV portfolio (the " Italian PV Portfolio ") in December 2019 . 2020 revenues were also impacted by the decrease in demand and prices of the European electricity markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, partially offset by an increase in revenues in one of the Company's biogas plants in the Netherlands resulting from increased operational efficiency .

Shlomo Nehama, Chairmen of the Board of Ellomay, commented: "Ellomay Capital operates in one of the developing sectors around the world in the renewable energy field, a market that is expanding and growing.

Ellomay Capital raised funds during the year through issuances of equity and debt in order to expand its operations. In addition, Ellomay Capital has made tremendous advancements during this year, primarily the completion of construction and the commercial operation of the Talasol project that has an installed capacity of 300 MW and that is a large project in a European scale, positioning Ellomay as a leading developer in the renewable energy field. In addition, after a lengthy effort of several years, the Company succeeded in reaching the financial closing and receiving regulatory approval for the construction of the pumped storage project in the Manara Cliff, Israel, which is a central project in the future electricity plans of the State of Israel. In addition to these projects the Company succeeded in advancing and materially improving the operational efficiency of its Biogas projects in the Netherlands. The results of such achievements will be evident in the next year and over the coming years.

I would like to thank Ellomay's professional team, led by Ran Fridrich, for all their hard work and efforts and for, in spite of the objective difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic, succeeded in advancing these two significant projects."

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of Ellomay, further commented: "2020 was a challenging transition year for Ellomay Capital. The portfolio of photovoltaic projects in Italy, which was based on governmental subsidies, was sold at the end of 2019 for a substantial capital gain. This portfolio provided annual revenues of approximately €9 million, which were not part of the Company's revenues for 2020.

2020 was a year in which new significant projects were built or purchased (the Talasol project in Spain and a biogas project in the Netherlands) and their contribution to the Company's revenues and income will only become part of the Company's results during 2021.

In parallel to the construction of the Talasol project, the Company concluded the financial closing of the pumped storage project "Manara Cliff" and the development of the smaller photovoltaic project in Talasol (28 MW), which has already commenced the construction phase, and reached substantial advancements in the development of the pipeline of new Italian photovoltaic projects, with 90 MW expected to receive a construction permit during 2021. The operational improvements of the Netherlands' biogas plants continued and a new biogas plant that was acquired in December 2020 was successfully added to the operations.

A delay of approximately a quarter in the connection with the Talasol plant to the electricity grid that according to the Spanish grid company was due to Covid-19 implications caused a deviation of approximately €5 million from the projected revenues for 2020. The Company's projections for 2021 are based mainly on the operating assets (approximately 85% of the projections) and only a small portion is based on assets that are expected to be built during 2021.

The Company is developing a large pipeline of photovoltaic projects in Spain and Italy, all self-developed from the initial stages, and a large portion of them (over 400 MW) are in advanced development stages and are expected to be built during the next two and a half years. In addition, the Company is advancing the process of obtaining building permits for the PV plus storage projects in Israel that the Company won in the first storage tender in Israel.

As noted, 2020 was a challenging year but the Company met all of its goals mainly due to the dedication and high abilities of each one of its employees."

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and projects, including in connection with steps taken by authorities in countries in which the Company operates, changes in the market price of electricity and in demand, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: [email protected]



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

December 31,

2020 2019 2020

Audited Audited Audited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$ in thousands* Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 66,845 44,509 82,004 Marketable securities 1,761 2,242 2,160 Short term deposits 8,113 6,446 9,953 Restricted cash - 22,162 - Receivable from concession project 1,491 1,463 1,829 Financial assets - 1,418 - Trade and other receivables 9,825 4,882 12,053

88,035 83,122 107,999 Non-current assets





Investment in equity accounted investee 32,234 33,561 39,544 Advances on account of investments 2,423 883 2,972 Receivable from concession project 25,036 27,122 30,714 Fixed assets 264,095 114,389 323,987 Right-of-use asset 17,209 15,401 21,112 Intangible asset 4,604 5,042 5,648 Restricted cash and deposits 9,931 10,956 12,183 Deferred tax 3,605 2,285 4,423 Long term receivables 2,762 12,249 3,388 Derivatives 10,238 5,162 12,560

374,761 227,050 459,749







Total assets 462,796 310,172 567,748







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long term bank loans 10,232 4,138 12,552 Current maturities of long term loans 4,021 - 4,933 Debentures 10,600 26,773 13,004 Trade payables 12,387 1,765 15,197 Other payables 7,912 5,010 9,706

45,152 37,686 55,392 Non-current liabilities





Lease liability 17,299 15,402 21,222 Long-term loans 134,520 40,805 165,027 Other long-term loans 49,396 48,377 60,598 Debentures 72,124 44,811 88,480 Deferred tax 7,806 6,467 9,576 Other long-term liabilities 513 1,795 629 Derivatives 8,336 7,263 10,226

289,994 164,920 355,758 Total liabilities 335,146 202,606 411,150 Equity





Share capital 25,102 21,998 30,795 Share premium 82,401 64,160 101,088 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (2,130) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests 6,106 6,106 7,491 Reserves 4,164 3,283 5,108 Retained earnings 8,191 12,818 10,049 Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 124,228 106,629 152,401 Non-Controlling Interest 798 937 979 Total equity 125,026 107,566 153,380 Total liabilities and equity 460,172 310,172 564,530

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.227) ** Reclassified

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



For the three

months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, For the three

months ended

December 31, For the year

ended

December 31,



2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020

Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Revenues 2,801 3,553 9,645 18,988 3,436 11,832 Operating expenses (1,541) (1,589) (4,951) (6,638) (1,890) (6,074) Depreciation and amortization (731) (1,702) (2,975) (6,416) (897) (3,650) Gross profit 529 262 1,719 5,934 649 2,108













Project development costs (479) (742) (3,491) (4,213) (588) (4,283) General and administrative expenses (1,186) (969) (4,512) (3,827) (1,455) (5,535) Share of profits of equity accounted investee (380) 704 1,525 3,086 (466) 1,871 Other income (expenses), net 2,100 (2,100) 2,100 (2,100) 2,576 2,576 Capital gain - 18,770 - 18,770 - - Operating profit 584 15,925 (2,659) 17,650 716 (3,263)













Financing income 802 385 2,134 1,827 984 2,618 Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives,

net (438) (98) 1,094 897 (537) 1,342 Financing expenses (1,708) (3,828) (6,862) (10,877) (2,095) (8,418) Financing expenses, net (1,344) (3,541) (3,634) (8,153) (1,648) (4,458) Profit before taxes on income (760) 12,384 (6,293) 9,497 (932) (7,721) Tax benefit (Taxes on income) 285 1,200 125 287 350 153 Profit for the period (475) 13,584 (6,168) 9,784 (582) (7,568) Profit (loss) attributable to:

-







Owners of the Company (216) 13,683 (4,627) 12,060 (265) (5,676) Non-controlling interests (259) (99) (1,541) (2,276) (318) (1,892) Profit (loss) for the period (475) 13,584 (6,168) 9,784 (583) (7,568) Other comprehensive income (loss) items











That after initial recognition in comprehensive

income (loss) were or will be transferred to profit or

loss:











Foreign currency translation differences for foreign

operations 801 (696) (482) 2,103 983 (591) Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges (1,443) (12,213) 2,210 1,076 (1,770) 2,711 Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss (163) 356 555 (1,922) (200) 681 Total other comprehensive profit (loss) (805) (12,553) 2,283 1,257 (987) 2,801













Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:











Owners of the Company 87 (6,286) 881 2,114 107 1,081 Non-controlling interests (892) (6,267) 1,402 (857) (1,094) 1,720 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (805) (12,553) 2,283 1,257 (987) 2,801













Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year (1,280) 1,031 (3,885) 11,041 (1,570) (4,767)













Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year

attributable to:











Owners of the Company (129) 7,397 (3,746) 14,174 (158) (4,595) Non-controlling interests (1,151) (6,366) (139) (3,133) (1,412) (172) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year (1,280) 1,031 (3,885) 11,041 (1,570) (4,767)













Basic net profit per share (0.01) 1.19 (0.38) 1.09 (0.01) (0.47) Diluted net profit per share (0.01) 1.19 (0.38) 1.09 (0.01) (0.47)

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.227)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands)





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total





€ in thousands For the year ended



















December 31, 2020 (Audited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2020 21,998 64,160 12,818 (1,736) 4,356 (1,073) 6,106 106,629 937 107,566 Profit (loss) for the year - - (4,627) - - - - (4,627) (1,541) (6,168) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (533) 1,414 - 881 1,402 2,283 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (4,627) - (533) 1,414 - (3,746) (139) (3,885) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares 3,084 18,191 - - - - - 21,275 - 21,275 Options exercise 20 - - - - - - 20 - 20 Share-based payments - 50 - - - - - 50 - 50 Balance as at



















December 31, 2020 25,102 82,401 8,191 (1,736) 3,823 341 6,106 124,228 798 125,026





















For the three months



















ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at September 30, 2020 25,102 82,379 8,407 (1,736) 2,963 1,114 6,106 124,335 1,949 126,284 Profit (loss) for the year - - (216) - - - - (216) (259) (475) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - 860 (773) - 87 (892) (805) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (216) - 860 (773) - (129) (1,151) (1,280) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares - - - - - - - - - - Options exercise - - - - - - - - - - Share-based payments - 22 - - - - - 22 - 22 Balance as at



















December 31, 2020 25,102 82,401 8,191 (1,736) 3,823 341 6,106 124,228 798 125,026

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total





€ in thousands For the year ended



















December 31, 2019 (Audited):



















Balance as at



















January 1, 2019 19,980 58,344 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) - 78,515 (1,558) 76,957 Profit (loss) for the year - - 12,060 - - - - 12,060 (2,276) 9,784 Other comprehensive income for the year - - - - 2,960 (846) - 2,114 (857) 1,257 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 12,060 - 2,960 (846) - 14,174 (3,133) 11,041 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Sale of shares in subsidiaries to



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 5,439 5,439 5,374 10,813 Purchase of shares in subsidiaries from



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 667 667 254 921 Issuance of ordinary shares 2,010 5,797 - - - - - 7,807 - 7,807 Options exercise 8 11 - - - - - 19 - 19 Share-based payments - 8 - - - - - 8 - 8 Balance as at



















December 31, 2019 21,998 64,160 12,818 (1,736) 4,356 (1,073) 6,106 106,629 937 107,566





















For the three months



















ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at



















September 30, 2019 21,998 64,155 (865) (1,736) 5,097 4,472 6,106 99,227 7,303 106,530 Profit (loss) for the period - - 13,683 - - - - 13,683 (99) 13,584 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (741) (5,545) - (6,286) (6,267) (12,553) Total comprehensive income for the period - - 13,683 - (741) (5,545) - 7,397 (6,366) 1,031 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Share-based payments - 5 - - - - - 5 - 5 Balance as at



















December 31, 2019 21,998 64,160 12,818 (1,736) 4,356 (1,073) 6,106 106,629 937 107,566

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)







Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Interests Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total





Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.227) For the year ended



















December 31, 2020 (Audited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2020 26,987 78,711 15,725 (2,130) 5,343 (1,316) 7,491 130,811 1,151 131,962 Profit (loss) for the year - - (5,676) - - - - (5,676) (1,892) (7,568) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - (654) 1,735 - 1,081 1,720 2,801 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (5,676) - (654) 1,735 - (4,595) (172) (4,767) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares 3,783 22,316 - - - - - 26,099 - 26,099 Options exercise 25 - - - - - - 25 - 25 Share-based payments - 61 - - - - - 61 - 61 Balance as at



















December 31, 2020 30,795 101,088 10,049 (2,130) 4,689 419 7,491 152,401 979 153,380





















For the three months



















ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited):



















Balance as at September 30, 2020 30,795 101,061 10,314 (2,130) 3,634 1,367 7,491 152,532 2,391 154,923 Profit (loss) for the year - - (265) - - - - (265) (318) (583) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - 1,055 (948) - 107 (1,094) (987) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (265) - 1,055 (948) - (158) (1,412) (1,570) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares - - - - - - - - - - Options exercise - - - - - - - - - - Share-based payments - 27 - - - - - 27 - 27 Balance as at



















December 31, 2020 30,795 101,088 10,049 (2,130) 4,689 419 7,491 152,401 979 153,380

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands)

For the three months

ended December 31, For the year ended

December 31, For the three

months ended

December 31, For the year

ended

December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020

Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into

US$* Cash flows from operating activities











Profit for the period (475) 13,584 (6,168) 9,784 (582) (7,568) Adjustments for :











Financing expenses, net 1,344 3,541 3,634 8,153 1,648 4,458 Capital gain - (18,770) - (18,770) - - Depreciation and amortization 731 1,702 2,975 6,416 897 3,650 Share-based payment transactions 22 5 50 8 27 61 Share of profits of equity accounted investees 380 (704) (1,525) (3,086) 466 (1,871) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee - - 582 370 - 714 Change in trade receivables and other receivables (3,137) 1,305 (3,868) 403 (3,848) (4,745) Change in other assets (205) (480) 179 (1,950) (251) 220 Change in receivables from concessions project 203 200 1,426 1,329 249 1,749 Change in accrued severance pay, net - 1 - 9 - - Change in trade payables 529 47 190 461 649 233 Change in other payables (2,063) 2,646 (1,226) 5,336 (2,531) (1,504) Income tax expense (tax benefit) (285) (1,200) (125) (287) (350) (153) Income taxes paid (31) (81) (119) (100) (38) (146) Interest received 761 438 2,075 1,719 934 2,546 Interest paid (1,325) (2,846) (3,906) (6,083) (1,625) (4,792)

(3,076) (14,196) 342 (6,072) (3,773) 420 Net cash from (used in) operating activities (3,551) (612) (5,826) 3,712 (4,355) (7,148) Cash flows from investing activities











Acquisition of fixed assets (24,742) (18,752) (128,420) (74,587) (30,353) (157,543) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquire (7,464) - (7,464) (1,000) (9,157) (9,157) Compensation as per agreement with Erez Electricity Ltd. -

1,418 - - 1,740 Repayment of loan from an equity accounted investee 55 - 1,978 - 67 2,427 Loan to an equity accounted investee (181) - (181) - (222) (222) Proceeds from sale of investments - 34,586 - 34,586 - - Advances on account of investments -

(1,554) - - (1,906) Proceeds from marketable securities 436

1,800 - 535 2,208 Acquisition of marketable securities (1,481) - (1,481) - (1,817) (1,817) Proceeds from settlement of derivatives, net - - - 532 - - Proceed (investment) in restricted cash, net 742 (22,140) 23,092 (26,003) 910 28,329 Investment in short term deposit 84 - (1,323) (6,302) 103 (1,623) Repayment (grant) Loan to others - - - 3,912 - - Cash flows from financing activities (32,551) (6,306) (112,135) (68,862) (39,934) (137,564) Repayment of long-term loans and finance lease obligations











Repayment of Debentures 2,224

2,544 - 2,728 3,121 Proceeds from options (1,193) 212 (3,959) (5,844) (1,464) (4,857) Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - (5,304) (26,923) (9,836) - (33,029) Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests (734) (12,218) (734) (12,218) (900) (900) Issuance of ordinary shares - - 20 19 - 25 Proceeds from long term loans - - - 13,936 - - Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net - - - (2,961) - - Net cash from (used in) financing activities -

21,275 7,807 - 26,100

9,520 212 111,357 59,298 11,679 136,611 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 38,057 - 38,057 22,317 46,688 46,688 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 47,874 (18,744) 141,637 72,518 58,731 173,759 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,084 (637) (1,340) 259 1,330 (1,646)

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.227)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to EBITDA (in thousands)



For the three months

ended December 31, For the year ended

December 31, For the three

months ended

December 31, For the year

ended

December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020

Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into

US$* Net profit (loss) for the period (475) 13,584 (6,168) 9,784 (583) (7,568) Financing expenses, net 1,344 3,541 3,634 8,153 1,648 4,458 Taxes on income (tax benefit) (285) (1,200) (125) (287) (350) (153) Depreciation and amortization 731 1,702 2,975 6,416 897 3,650 EBITDA 1,315 17,627 316 24,066 1,612 387

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at December 31, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.227)

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series C and Series D Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Item 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2020 and below.

Net Financial Debt

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures) was approximately €6.2 million (consisting of approximately €207.9 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €82.7 million in connection with the Series C Debentures issuances (in July 2019 and October 2020), net of approximately €76.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €207.7 million* of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

_____________________________

* The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).

Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2020, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's shareholders' equity was approximately €127.7 million and (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 4.7% and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA(1) was 1.8.

______________________________________________

(1) The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef project, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit (loss) and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2020:



For the four

quarter period

ended

December 31,

2020

Unaudited

€ in thousands Profit (loss) for the period (6,168) Financing expenses, net 3,634 Taxes on income (125) Depreciation 2,975 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef project due to calculation based on the

fixed asset model 3,023 Share-based payments 50 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust 3,389

Information for the Company's Series D Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of December 31, 2020, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €117.5 million and (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 5.1% and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust(1)) was .16.

______________________________________________

(1) The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef project, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit (loss) and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended December 31, 2020:



For the four

quarter period

ended

December 31,

2020

Unaudited

€ in thousands Profit (loss) for the period (6,168) Financing expenses, net 3,634 Taxes on income (125) Depreciation 2,975 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef project due to calculation based on the

fixed asset model 3,023 Share-based payments 50 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the

four preceding quarters* 384 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series D Deed of Trust 3,773

* Based on the internal calculation of EBITDA of the biogas plant in Gelderland, the Netherlands since the

acquisition date (December 1, 2020). These results were not included in the profit and loss statement of the

Company for the year ended December 31, 2020.

