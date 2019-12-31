Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of Ellomay commented: "During the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 the Company operated in accordance with its business plan, while executing an extensive development and investment plan. Project development expenses increased by approximately 32% compared to the same period last year. Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company increased by approximately 26% during the period. The Talasol project (300 MW) in Spain is progressing according to plan and construction of more than 50% was already completed. The project is currently expected to commence commercial operation in Q4 of 2020. In addition, the Company is promoting the development of 550 MW PV in Spain and Italy."

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately €15.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €13.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 . The increase in revenues is mainly a result of the commencement of operations of the Company's waste-to-energy project in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , in June 2018 and relatively higher levels of radiation in Italy during 2019 compared to 2018 .

, compared to approximately €13.9 million for the nine months ended . The increase in revenues is mainly a result of the commencement of operations of the Company's waste-to-energy project in Oude Tonge, , in and relatively higher levels of radiation in during 2019 compared to 2018 Operating expenses were approximately €5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 . The increase in operating expenses is mainly attributable to additional operating expenses resulting from the commencement of operations at the Company's waste-to-energy project in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands . Depreciation expenses were approximately €4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

, compared to approximately €4.6 million for the nine months ended . The increase in operating expenses is mainly attributable to additional operating expenses resulting from the commencement of operations at the Company's waste-to-energy project in Oude Tonge, . Depreciation expenses were approximately €4.7 million for the nine months ended , compared to approximately €4.4 million for the nine months ended Project development costs were approximately €3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 . The increase in project development costs is mainly attributable to consultancy expenses in connection with the project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

, compared to approximately €2.6 million for the nine months ended . The increase in project development costs is mainly attributable to consultancy expenses in connection with the project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, . General and administrative expenses were approximately €2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

, compared to approximately €2.8 million for the nine months ended Company's share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €2.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

, compared to approximately €2.2 million in the nine months ended . Financing expenses, net was approximately €4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 . The increase in financing expenses was mainly due to expenses in connection with exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €2.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , mainly in connection with the Company's NIS denominated Debentures, the loan to an equity accounted investee and cash and cash equivalents, caused by the 11.3% devaluation of the euro against the NIS during this period, compared to income in connection with exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €0.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , caused by the 1.5% revaluation of the euro against the NIS during this period .

, compared to approximately €1.8 million for the nine months ended . The increase in financing expenses was mainly due to expenses in connection with exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €2.1 million in the nine months ended , mainly in connection with the Company's NIS denominated Debentures, the loan to an equity accounted investee and cash and cash equivalents, caused by the 11.3% devaluation of the euro against the NIS during this period, compared to income in connection with exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €0.5 million in the nine months ended , caused by the 1.5% revaluation of the euro against the NIS during this period Taxes on income was approximately €0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to taxes on income of approximately €0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 . The lower taxes on income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 resulted mainly from deferred tax income included in connection with the application of a tax incentive in the Netherlands claimable upon filing the relevant tax return by reducing the amount of taxable profit.

, compared to taxes on income of approximately €0.1 million for the nine months ended . The lower taxes on income for the nine months ended resulted mainly from deferred tax income included in connection with the application of a tax incentive in claimable upon filing the relevant tax return by reducing the amount of taxable profit. Net loss was approximately €3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

, compared to approximately €0.1 million for the nine months ended Total other comprehensive income was approximately €13.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to a loss of approximately €0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 . The change was mainly due to changes in fair value of cash flow hedges and from foreign currency translation differences on New Israeli Shekel denominated operations, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates .

, compared to a loss of approximately €0.8 million for the nine months ended . The change was mainly due to changes in fair value of cash flow hedges and from foreign currency translation differences on New Israeli Shekel denominated operations, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates Total comprehensive income was approximately €10 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to a loss of approximately €0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

, compared to a loss of approximately €0.9 million for the nine months ended . EBITDA was approximately €6.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

, compared to approximately €6.2 million for the nine months ended . Net cash from operating activities was approximately €4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to approximately €4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

, compared to approximately €4.6 million for the nine months ended . On July 17, 2019 , the Company issued 800,000 ordinary shares to several Israeli classified investors in a private placement. The price per share in the Private Placement was set at NIS 39.20 (approximately $11 ) and the gross proceeds to the Company were approximately NIS 31.3 million (approximately €7.8 million).

, the Company issued 800,000 ordinary shares to several Israeli classified investors in a private placement. The price per share in the Private Placement was set at (approximately ) and the gross proceeds to the Company were approximately (approximately €7.8 million). On July 25, 2019 , the Company issued NIS 89,065,000 (approximately €22.7 million) Series C Debentures in a public offering in Israel at a fixed annual interest rate of 3.3%. The net proceeds of the offering, net of related expenses such as consultancy fee and commissions were approximately NIS 87.8 million (approximately €22.3 million).

, the Company issued (approximately €22.7 million) Series C Debentures in a public offering in at a fixed annual interest rate of 3.3%. The net proceeds of the offering, net of related expenses such as consultancy fee and commissions were approximately (approximately €22.3 million). During July 2019 , the Company completed the purchase of 49% of the companies that own the anaerobic digestion plans in Goor and Oude-Tonge, both in the Netherlands from Ludan and several entities affiliated with Ludan for an acquisition price of approximately €3 million.

, the Company completed the purchase of 49% of the companies that own the anaerobic digestion plans in Goor and Oude-Tonge, both in from Ludan and several entities affiliated with Ludan for an acquisition price of approximately €3 million. On December 16, 2019 , the Company announced its intention to redeem the entire outstanding principal of the Company's Series A Debentures. The redemption is scheduled for January 5, 2020 . Pursuant to the terms of the deed of trust governing the Series A Debentures, the early redemption amount will be the sum of approximately NIS 80.1 million (approximately €20.7 million) in principal, the sum of approximately NIS 0.05 million (approximately €0.01 million) in accrued interest and a prepayment charge of approximately NIS 5.7 million (approximately €1.5 million), amounting to an aggregate redemption amount of approximately NIS 85.9 million (approximately €22.2 million, based on the exchange rate as of December 30, 2019 ).

, the Company announced its intention to redeem the entire outstanding principal of the Company's Series A Debentures. The redemption is scheduled for . Pursuant to the terms of the deed of trust governing the Series A Debentures, the early redemption amount will be the sum of approximately (approximately €20.7 million) in principal, the sum of approximately (approximately €0.01 million) in accrued interest and a prepayment charge of approximately (approximately €1.5 million), amounting to an aggregate redemption amount of approximately (approximately €22.2 million, based on the exchange rate as of ). On December 23, 2019 , the Company reported the sale of ten Italian indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries (the "Italian Subsidiaries"), which own twelve photovoltaic plants with an aggregate nominal capacity of approximately 22.6 MW. The agreed purchase price was €41 million for the cutoff date of December 31, 2018 and adjusted in connection with funds received by the Company from the Italian Subsidiaries during 2019 (approximately €2.3 million), resulting in a cash purchase price of approximately €38.7 million. Based on the information currently available, the Company estimates that it will record a profit of approximately €19 million in connection with the sale of the Italian Subsidiaries in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. The profit currently expected to be recorded is an unaudited and unreviewed estimate and the actual results may be different from this estimation. The financial results of the Company included in this release do not reflect the sale of the Italian Subsidiaries and therefore are not indicative of future results of the Company.

, the Company reported the sale of ten Italian indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries (the "Italian Subsidiaries"), which own twelve photovoltaic plants with an aggregate nominal capacity of approximately 22.6 MW. The agreed purchase price was €41 million for the cutoff date of and adjusted in connection with funds received by the Company from the Italian Subsidiaries during 2019 (approximately €2.3 million), resulting in a cash purchase price of approximately €38.7 million. Based on the information currently available, the Company estimates that it will record a profit of approximately €19 million in connection with the sale of the Italian Subsidiaries in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. As of December 1, 2019 , the Company held approximately €59.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, approximately €6.5 million in Short-term deposits, approximately €2.3 million in marketable securities and approximately €11.2 million in restricted short-term and long-term cash and marketable securities.

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; 100% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively;

and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, , respectively; 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including weather conditions, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas), changes in demand and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: hilai@ellomay.com

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



December 31, September 30, September 30,



2018 2019 2019



Audited Unaudited Unaudited



€ in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$ in thousands Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

36,882 70,808 77,376 Marketable securities

2,132 2,303 2,517 Short term deposits

- 6,570 7,179 Restricted cash and marketable securities

4,653 15 16 Receivable from concession project

1,292 1,498 1,637 Financial assets

1,282 1,445 1,579 Trade and other receivables

12,623 10,239 11,189



58,864 92,878 101,493 Non-current assets







Investment in equity accounted investee

27,746 33,391 36,488 Advances on account of investments

798 900 983 Receivable from concession project

25,710 27,891 30,478 Fixed assets

87,220 138,574 151,429 Right-of-use asset

- 4,165 4,551 Intangible asset

4,882 5,231 5,716 Restricted cash and deposits

2,062 11,226 12,267 Deferred tax

2,423 2,477 2,707 Long term receivables

1,455 1,674 1,829 Derivatives

- 23,966 26,189



152,296 249,495 272,637 Total assets

211,160 342,373 374,130









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities







Current maturities of long term loans

5,864 7,051 7,705 Debentures

8,758 9,963 10,887 Trade payables

2,126 2,540 2,773 Other payables

3,103 4,610 5,038



19,851 24,164 26,403 Non-current liabilities







Lease liability

- 3,987 4,357 Long-term loans

60,228 118,262 129,232 Debentures

42,585 66,495 72,663 Deferred tax

6,219 10,471 11,442 Other long-term liabilities

228 27 30 Derivatives

5,092 12,437 13,591



114,352 211,679 231,315 Total liabilities

134,203 235,843 257,718









Equity







Share capital

19,980 21,998 24,039 Share premium

58,344 64,155 70,106 Treasury shares

(1,736) (1,736) (1,897) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests

- 6,106 6,672 Reserves

1,169 9,569 10,457 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

758 (865) (945) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

78,515 99,227 108,432 Non-Controlling Interest

(1,558) 7,303 7,980 Total equity

76,957 106,530 116,412 Total liabilities and equity

211,160 342,373 374,130

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.093)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)

For the year ended December 31, For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30,

2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019

Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

€ in thousands € in thousands € in thousands Convenience

Translation into US$* Revenues 18,117 5,720 5,132 13,871 15,435 16,867 Operating expenses (6,342) (1,963) (1,594) (4,573) (5,049) (5,517) Depreciation expenses (5,816) (1,597) (1,671) (4,364) (4,714) (5,151) Gross profit 5,959 2,160 1,867 4,934 5,672 6,199













Project development costs (2,878) (851) (757) (2,622) (3,471) (3,793) General and administrative expenses (3,600) (785) (979) (2,762) (2,858) (3,123) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 2,545 1,713 2,351 2,214 2,382 2,603 Other income, net 884 - - 73 - - Operating profit 2,910 2,237 2,482 1,837 1,725 1,886













Financing income 2,936 518 572 1,857 1,442 1,576 Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and other assets, net 494 31 535 316 995 1,087 Financing expenses (5,521) (1,468) (2,592) (4,008) (7,049) (7,703) Financing expenses, net (2,091) (919) (1,485) (1,835) (4,612) (5,040)













Profit (loss) before taxes on income 819 1,318 997 2 (2,887) (3,154)













Taxes on income (215) (302) (399) (120) (913) (998)













Profit (loss) for the period 604 1,016 598 (118) (3,800) (4,152) Profit (loss) attributable to:











Owners of the Company 1,057 1,282 1,128 384 (1,623) (1,773) Non-controlling interests (453) (266) (530) (502) (2,177) (2,379) Profit (loss) for the period 604 1,016 598 (118) (3,800) (4,152) Other comprehensive income (loss) items that after











initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss)











were or will be transferred to profit or loss:











Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (787) 270 8,129 (529) 9,111 9,956













Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges (1,008) 192 7,345 (532) 6,977 7,624 Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to

profit or loss 643 (183) (1,174) 295 (2,278) (2,489) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1,152) 279 14,300 (766) 13,810 15,091 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (548) 1,295 14,898 (884) 10,010 10,939













Basic net income (loss) per share 0.10 0.12 0.10 0.04 (0.14) (0.16) Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.10 0.12 0.10 0.04 (0.14) (0.16)

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.093)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-controlling Interests Total

Equity

Share capital Share Premium Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) Treasury shares Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total







€ in thousands For the nine months ended September 30,

2019:



















Balance as at January 1, 2019 19,980 58,344 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) - 78,515 (1,558) 76,957 Loss for the period - - (1,623) - - - - (1,623) (2,177) (3,800) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 3,701 4,699 - 8,400 5,410 13,810 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (1,623) - 3,701 4,699 - 6,777 3,233 10,010





















Transactions with owners of the



















Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Sale of shares in subsidiaries to



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 5,439 5,439 5,374 10,813 Buy of shares in subsidiaries from



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 667 667 254 921 Issuance of ordinary shares 2,010 5,797 - - - - - 7,807 - 7,807 Options exercise 8 11 - - - - - 19 - 19 Share-based payments - 3 - - - - - 3 - 3





















Balance as at September 30, 2019 21,998 64,155 (865) (1,736) 5,097 4,472 6,106 99,227 7,303 106,530

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-controlling Interests Total Equity

Share capital Share Premium Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) Treasury Shares Translation reserve from Foreign operations Hedging Reserve Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests Total







US$ in thousands* For the nine months ended September 30, 2019:



















Balance as at January 1, 2019 21,834 63,756 828 (1,897) 1,526 (248) - 85,799 (1,704) 84,095 Loss for the period - - (1,773) - - - - (1,773) (2,379) (4,152) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 4,044 5,135 - 9,179 5,912 15,091 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (1,773) - 4,044 5,135 - 7,406 3,533 10,939





















Transactions with owners of the



















Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Sale of shares in subsidiaries to



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 5,943 5,943 5,873 11,816 Buy of shares in subsidiaries from



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 729 729 278 1,007 Issuance of ordinary shares 2,196 6,335 - - - - - 8,531 - 8,531 Options exercise 9 12 - - - - - 21 - 21 Share-based payments - 3 - - - - - 3 - 3





















Balance as at September 30, 2019 24,039 70,106 (945) (1,897) 5,570 4,887 6,672 108,432 7,980 116,412

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.093)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)



















Non-



















controlling Total

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Interests Equity





Retained

Translation

Transaction











earnings

reserve from

reserve with







Share Share (accumulated Treasury foreign Hedging non-controlling







capital Premium deficit) shares operations Reserve Interests Total







€ in thousands For the three months ended September 30,

2019:



















Balance as at June 30, 2019 19,988 58,358 (1,993) (1,736) 2,855 (1,699) 5,614 81,387 1,217 82,604 Loss for the period - - 1,128 - - - - 1,128 (530) 598 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 2,242 6,171 - 8,413 5,887 14,300 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - 1,128 - 2,242 6,171 - 9,541 5,357 14,898





















Transactions with owners of the



















Company, recognized directly in equity:



















Sale of shares in subsidiaries to



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - (175) (175) 475 300 Buy of shares in subsidiaries from



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 667 667 254 921 Issuance of ordinary shares 2,010 5,797 - - - - - 7,807 - 7,807 Options exercise - - - - - - - - - - Share-based payments - - - - - - - - - -





















Balance as at September 30, 2019 21,998 64,155 (865) (1,736) 5,097 4,472 6,106 99,227 7,303 106,530

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)

















Non-

















controlling Total



Attributable to shareholders of the Company Interests Equity





Retained

Translation













earnings

reserve from









Share Share (accumulated Treasury foreign Hedging







capital Premium deficit) shares operations Reserve Total





€ in thousands



















For the nine months ended September 30, 2018:

















Balance as at January 1, 2018 19,980 58,339 (299) (1,736) 2,219 138 78,641 (1,141) 77,500 Loss for the period - - 384 - - - 384 (502) (118) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (540) (237) (777) 11 (766) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - 384 - (540) (237) (393) (491) (884)



















Transactions with owners of the Company,

















recognized directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 3 - - - - 3 - 3



















Balance as at September 30, 2018 19,980 58,342 85 (1,736) 1,679 (99) 78,251 (1,632) 76,619

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)

















Non-

















controlling Total



Attributable to shareholders of the Company Interests Equity





Retained

Translation













earnings

reserve from









Share Share (accumulated Treasury foreign Hedging







capital Premium deficit) shares operations Reserve Total





€ in thousands



















For the three months ended September 30, 2018:

















Balance as at June 30, 2018 19,980 58,341 (1,197) (1,736) 1,397 (108) 76,677 (1,354) 75,323 Loss for the period - - 1,282 - - - 1,282 (266) 1,016 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 282 9 291 (12) 279 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - 1,282 - 282 9 1,573 (278) 1,295



















Transactions with owners of the Company,

















recognized directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 1 - - - - 1 - 1



















Balance as at September 30, 2018 19,980 58,342 85 (1,736) 1,679 (99) 78,251 (1,632) 76,619

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)

















Non-

















controlling Total



Attributable to shareholders of the Company Interests Equity





Retained

Translation













earnings

reserve from









Share Share (accumulated Treasury foreign Hedging







capital premium deficit) shares operations Reserve Total





€ in thousands



















For the year ended December 31, 2018:





































Balance as at January 1, 2018 19,980 58,339 (299) (1,736) 2,219 138 78,641 (1,141) 77,500 Profit for the year - - 1,057 - - - 1,057 (453) 604 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - - (823) (365) (1,188) 36 (1,152) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 1,057 - (823) (365) (131) (417) (548)



















Transactions with owners of the

















Company, recognized directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 5 - - - - 5 - 5



















Balance as at December 31, 2018 19,980 58,344 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) 78,515 (1,558) 76,957

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands)

For the year ended December 31, For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2019

2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019

Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$* Cash flows from operating activities











Profit (loss) for the period 604 1,016 598 (118) (3,800) (4,152) Adjustments for :











Financing expenses, net 2,091 919 1,485 1,835 4,612 5,040 Depreciation 5,816 1,597 1,671 4,364 4,714 5,151 Share-based payment transactions 5 1 - 3 3 3 Share of profits of equity accounted investees (2,545) (1,713) (2,351) (2,214) (2,382) (2,603) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee 3,036 - - 1,176 370 404 Change in trade receivables and other receivables (17) (356) 842 (200) (902) (986) Change in other assets 37 (355) (762) (220) (1,470) (1,606) Change in receivables from concessions project 1,431 454 483 1,076 1,129 1,234 Change in accrued severance pay, net 15 (2) - 15 8 9 Change in trade payables 633 (37) (651) 291 414 452 Change in other payables (1,565) 271 1,636 (39) 2,690 2,939 Taxes on income 215 302 399 120 913 998 Income taxes paid (77) (28) (19) (44) (19) (21) Interest received 1,835 518 446 1,406 1,281 1,400 Interest paid (4,924) (206) (582) (2,803) (3,237) (3,537) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,590 2,381 3,195 4,648 4,324 4,725













Cash flows from investing activities











Acquisition of fixed assets (3,708) (455) (11,316) (3,061) (55,835) (61,014) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (1,000) - - - (1,000) (1,093) Repayment of loan from an equity accounted investee 1,540 - - 490 - - Proceeds from marketable securities 3,316 3,316 - 3,316 - - Proceed from settlement of derivatives, net 664 187 - 410 532 581 Proceed (investment) in restricted cash, net (3,107) (3,393) 1,356 (1,789) (3,863) (4,221) Investment in short term deposit - - (6,302) - (6,302) (6,887) Repayment (grant) Loan to others (3,500) - 412 - 3,912 4,275 Net cash used in investing activities (5,795) (345) (15,850) (634) (62,556) (68,359)













Cash flows from financing activities











Repayment of long-term loans and finance lease obligations (17,819) (201) (252) (14,928) (4,410) (4,819) Repayment of Debentures (4,668) - - - (4,532) (4,952) Proceeds from options - - - - 19 21 Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - - (126) - 13,936 15,229 Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - (2,961) - (2,961) (3,236) Issuance of ordinary shares - - 7,807 - 7,807 8,531 Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net - - 22,317 - 22,317 24,387 Proceeds from long term loans, net 34,745 14 192 34,515 59,086 64,567 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 12,258 (187) 26,977 19,587 91,262 99,728













Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (133) (73) 951 (177) 896 979 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,920 1,776 15,273 23,424 33,926 37,073 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 23,962 45,610 55,535 23,962 36,882 40,303 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 36,882 47,386 70,808 47,386 70,808 77,376

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.093)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA (in thousands)



For the year

ended

December 31, For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, For the nine

months ended

September 30,

2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019

Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience

Translation into US$* Net Profit (loss) for the period 604 1,016 598 (118) (3,800) (4,152) Financing expenses, net 2,091 919 1,485 1,835 4,612 5,040 Taxes on income 215 302 399 120 913 998 Depreciation 5,816 1,597 1,671 4,364 4,714 5,151 EBITDA 8,726 3,834 4,153 6,201 6,439 7,037

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2019: euro 1 = US$ 1.093)

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series A, B and C Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Item 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and "Liquidity and Capital Resources" under Exhibit 99.3 of a Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 25, 2019.

Net Financial Debt

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures) was approximately €43.8 million (consisting of approximately €135.4 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €76.5 million in connection with the Series A Debentures issuances (in January and September 2014), the Series B Debentures issuance (in March 2017) and the Series C Debentures issuance (in July 2019), net of approximately €79.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €88.7 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Information for the Company's Series B Debenture Holders

The following is an internal pro forma consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as at September 30, 2019. This information is required under the Series B Deed of Trust in connection with the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" by the Company and provides the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of the date set forth below after elimination of the effects of adoption of IFRS 16. Based on the pro forma statement of financial position, the ratio of the Company's equity (which the Company calculated in line with the definition of Balance Sheet Equity in the Series B Deed of Trust) to balance sheet as at June 30, 2019 was 29.2%, triggering a right of the holders of our Series B Debentures to an increase in the annual interest rate applicable to the Series B Debentures of 0.5% until such time as we publish financial results reflecting an increase in such ratio to a minimum of 30%. Based on the pro forma statement of financial position, the ratio of the Company's equity, as set forth above, to balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 was 31.6%, triggering a decrease in the annual interest rate applicable to the Series B Debentures of 0.5% to its original rate of 3.69%. The Company will provide further information concerning the updated interest rate in a Form 6-K to be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unaudited Internal Pro Forma Statement of Financial Position





September 30,



2019



Unaudited



Pro Forma € in thousands Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

70,808 Marketable securities

2,303 Short term deposits

6,570 Restricted cash and marketable securities

15 Receivable from concession project

1,498 Financial assets

1,445 Trade and other receivables

10,239



92,878 Non-current assets



Investment in equity accounted investee

33,391 Advances on account of investments

900 Receivable from concession project

27,891 Fixed assets

138,574 Right-of-use asset

- Intangible asset

5,231 Restricted cash and deposits

11,226 Deferred tax

1,423 Long term receivables

1,674 Derivatives

23,966



244,276 Total assets

337,154





Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Current maturities of long term loans

7,051 Debentures

9,963 Trade payables

2,540 Other payables

4,382



23,936 Non-current liabilities



Lease liability

- Long-term loans

118,262 Debentures

66,495 Deferred tax

9,430 Other long-term liabilities

27 Derivatives

12,437



206,651 Total liabilities

230,587





Equity



Share capital

21,998 Share premium

64,155 Treasury shares

(1,736) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests

6,106 Reserves

9,569 Accumulated deficit

(828) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

99,264 Non-Controlling Interest

7,303 Total equity

106,567 Total liabilities and equity

337,154

Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of September 30, 2019, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's shareholders' equity was €106.5 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity plus the Net Financial Debt was 29% and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA(1) was 3.7.

_____________________________

(1) The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef project, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's net profit (loss) and the Adjusted EBITDA for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2019:



For the four

quarter period

ended

September 30,

2019

Unaudited

€ in thousands Net loss for the period (3,078) Financing expenses, net 4,868 Taxes on income 1,008 Depreciation 6,166 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef project due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 2,883 Share-based payments 4 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust 11,851

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd

Related Links

http://www.ellomay.com

