Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately €6.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to approximately €15.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 . The decrease in revenues is mainly due to the sale of ten Italian indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, which held twelve photovoltaic plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp (the " Italian PV Portfolio "), consummated during December 2019. A small portion of the decrease in revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 resulted from the decrease in demand and prices of the European electricity markets due to the Covid-19 crisis, partially offset by increase in revenues in one of the Company's biogas facilities in the Netherlands resulting from increased operational efficiency.





On July 20, 2020, the Company issued 450,000 ordinary shares to several Israeli qualified investors in a private placement undertaken in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The price per share was set at NIS 70.5 (approximately €18.9). The gross proceeds to the Company in connection with the private placement amounted to approximately NIS 31.7 million (approximately €8.2 million).





, 2020 , the Company held approximately €92.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, approximately €2.2 million in marketable securities and approximately €9.8 million in restricted short-term and long-term cash and marketable securities. As noted above, the revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were impacted by the decrease in demand and market prices of electricity in Spain resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the Company's operations have not thus far been materially adversely affected by the pandemic, the Company's operations, including, but not limited to, its results of operations, ability to raise capital and ability to develop new projects, may in the future be adversely affected by the implications of the spread of Covid-19 in Israel , Europe and worldwide. These potential affects could last until a vaccine or successful treatment plan are developed and implemented worldwide.

CEO Review

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of the Company, provided the following CEO review:

"The Company continued coping with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic during the three months ended September 30, 2020, and despite such challenges, the Company continues in full steam advancing its development plans in Italy (P.V), Spain (P.V) and the Netherland (Biogas), and advancing towards grid connection of project Talasol (300 MW P.V in Spain).

The results of the third quarter were in-line with the Company's expectations, reflecting the effects of the Company's PV Italian portfolio sale on December 2019. The upcoming commencement of operations of Talasol will more than compensate for this loss of income.

During December 2020 the Company successfully finalized the acquisition of the Gelderland biogas project in the Netherlands, doubling the Company's biogas capacity and enabling it to improve the efficiency and utilize the benefits provided by the size of the facilities and the expertise of its Dutch and Israeli teams. The third quarter also reflects the improvements and increased efficiency of the Company's biogas facilities in the Netherlands, which are working in line with the Company's production targets and business plan.

Last week Hemi Raphael, who was an active Board member of the Company from 2006 until recently, passed away. Hemi was instrumental in the success and development of the Company throughout the years, and contributed to every aspect of the Company's business and operations, including the Company's holdings in Dorad, the acquisition of the Company's operating assets and the development of the Company's long-term strategy. He will be greatly missed."

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; 75% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd. (including 6.67% that are held by a trustee in trust for us and other parties), which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and projects, including in connection with steps taken by authorities in countries in which the Company operates, changes in the market price of electricity and in demand, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position







September 30, December 31, September 30,



2020 2019 2020



Unaudited Audited Unaudited



€ in thousands Convenience

Translation

into US$ in

thousands* Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

53,989 44,509 63,164 Marketable securities

788 2,242 922 Short term deposits

7,949 6,446 9,300 Restricted cash

- 22,162 - Receivable from concession project

1,460 1,463 1,708 Financial assets

- 1,418 - Trade and other receivables

5,770 4,882 6,751



69,956 83,122 81,845 Non-current assets







Investment in equity accounted investee

32,172 33,561 37,640 Advances on account of investments

2,405 883 2,814 Receivable from concession project

24,735 27,122 28,939 Fixed assets

216,342 114,389 253,109 Right-of-use asset

16,892 15,401 19,763 Intangible asset

4,597 5,042 5,378 Restricted cash and deposits

10,561 10,956 12,356 Deferred tax

1,313 2,285 1,536 Long term receivables

3,338 12,249 3,905 Derivatives

12,451 5,162 14,567



324,806 227,050 380,007 Total assets

394,762 310,172 461,852









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities







Current maturities of long term bank loans**

10,396 4,138 12,163 Current maturities of long term loans**

4,866 - 5,693 Debentures

6,668 26,773 7,801 Trade payables

1,426 1,765 1,669 Other payables

6,065 5,010 7,096



29,421 37,686 34,422 Non-current liabilities







Lease liability

17,169 15,402 20,087 Liabilities to banks **

124,011 **40,805 145,087 Other long-term loans **

44,921 **48,377 52,555 Debentures

36,460 44,811 42,656 Deferred tax

6,737 6,467 7,882 Other long-term liabilities

1,236 1,795 1,446 Derivatives

8,523 7,263 9,971



239,057 164,920 279,684 Total liabilities

268,478 202,606 314,106









Equity







Share capital

25,102 21,998 29,368 Share premium

82,379 64,160 96,379 Treasury shares

(1,736) (1,736) (2,031) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests

6,106 6,106 7,144 Reserves

4,077 3,283 4,770 Retained earnings

8,407 12,818 9,836 Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

124,335 106,629 145,466 Non-Controlling Interest

1,949 937 2,280 Total equity

126,284 107,566 147,746 Total liabilities and equity

394,762 310,172 461,852

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.17)

** Reclassified

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)



For the three

months ended

September 30, For the nine

months ended September 30, For the year

ended

December 31, For the nine

months ended

September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 2020

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands € in thousands € in thousands Convenience

Translation into

US$* Revenues 2,630 5,132 6,844 15,435 18,988 8,007 Operating expenses (1,264) (1,594) (3,410) (5,049) (6,638) (3,990) Depreciation and amortization expenses (797) (1,671) (2,244) (4,714) (6,416) (2,625) Gross profit 569 1,867 1,190 5,672 5,934 1,392













Project development costs (674) (757) (3,012) (3,471) (4,213) (3,524) General and administrative expenses (1,122) (979) (3,326) (2,858) (3,827) (3,891) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 1,055 2,351 1,905 2,382 3,086 2,229 Other income (expenses), net - - - - (2,100) - Capital gain - - - - 18,770 - Operating profit (loss) (172) 2,482 (3,243) 1,725 17,650 (3,794)













Financing income 550 572 1,340 1,442 1,827 1,568 Financing income in connection with derivatives and

warrants, net 433 535 1,532 995 897 1,792 Financing expenses (2,164) (2,592) (5,162) (7,049) (10,877) (6,039) Financing expenses, net (1,181) (1,485) (2,290) (4,612) (8,153) (2,679) Profit (loss) before taxes on income (1,353) 997 (5,533) (2,887) 9,497 (6,473) Tax benefit (Taxes on income) (72) (399) (160) (913) 287 (187) Profit (loss) for the period (1,425) 598 (5,693) (3,800) 9,784 (6,660) Profit (loss) attributable to:











Owners of the Company (940) 1,128 (4,411) (1,623) 12,060 (5,160) Non-controlling interests (485) (530) (1,282) (2,177) (2,276) (1,500) Profit (loss) for the period (1,425) 598 (5,693) (3,800) 9,784 (6,660) Other comprehensive income (loss) items that











after initial recognition in comprehensive











income (loss) were or will be transferred to profit or loss:











Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (1,197) 2,091 (1,283) 3,464 2,768 (1,501) Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges 12,942 13,383 3,653 12,624 411 4,274 Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to

profit or loss 528 (1,174) 718 (2,278) (1,922) 840 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 12,273 14,300 3,088 13,810 1,257 3,613













Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:











Owners of the Company 5,531 8,413 794 8,400 2,114 929 Non-controlling interests 6,742 5,887 2,294 5,410 (857) 2,684 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 12,273 14,300 3,088 13,810 1,257 3,613













Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 10,848 14,898 (2,605) 10,010 11,041 (3,047)













Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

attributable to:











Owners of the Company 4,591 9,541 (3,617) 6,777 14,174 (4,231) Non-controlling interests 6,257 5,357 1,012 3,233 (3,133) 1,184 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 10,848 14,898 (2,605) 10,010 11,041 (3,047)













Basic net earnings (loss) per share (0.07) 0.10 (0.36) (0.14) 1.09 (0.39) Diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.07) 0.10 (0.36) (0.14) 1.09 (0.39)

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.17)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands)



















Non-



















controlling Total

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Interests Equity





Retained

Translation

Transaction











earnings

reserve from

reserve with







Share Share (accumulated Treasury foreign Hedging non-controlling







Capital Premium deficit) shares operations Reserve Interests Total







€ in thousands For the nine months ended September 30, 2020:



















Balance as at January 1, 2020 21,998 64,160 12,818 (1,736) 4,356 (1,073) 6,106 106,629 937 107,566 Loss for the period - - (4,411) - - - - (4,411) (1,282) (5,693) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (1,393) 2,187 - 794 2,294 3,088 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (4,411) - (1,393) 2,187 - (3,617) 1,012 (2,605) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Options exercise 20 - - - - - - 20 - 20 Share-based payments - 28 - - - - - 28 - 28 Issuance of ordinary shares 3,084 18,191 - - - - - 21,275 - 21,275 Balance as at September 30, 2020 25,102 82,379 8,407 (1,736) 2,963 1,114 6,106 124,335 1,949 126,284

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)





















Non-



















controlling Total

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Interests Equity





Retained

Translation

Transaction











earnings

reserve from

reserve with







Share Share (accumulated Treasury foreign Hedging non-controlling







capital Premium deficit) shares operations Reserve Interests Total





€ in thousands For the nine month ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2019 19,980 58,344 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) - 78,515 (1,558) 76,957 Loss for the period - - (1,623) - - - - (1,623) (2,177) (3,800) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 3,701 4,699 - 8,400 5,410 13,810 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (1,623) - 3,701 4,699 - 6,777 3,233 10,010 Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - - - - - - 5,439 5,439 5,374 10,813 Buy of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - - - - - 667 667 254 921 Share-based payments - 3 - - - - - 3 - 3 Issuance of ordinary shares 2,010 5,797 - - - - - 7,807 - 7,807 Options exercise 8 11 - - - - - 19 - 19 Balance as at September 30, 2019 21,998 64,155 (865) (1,736) 5,097 4,472 6,106 99,227 7,303 106,530

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)



Non-





controlling Total

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Interests Equity































Translation

Transaction







Share Share Retained Treasury Reserve from foreign Hedging reserve with non-controlling







capital premium earnings shares operations Reserve Interests Total





€ in thousands For the year ended December 31, 2019 (audited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2019 19,980 58,344 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) - 78,515 (1,558) 76,957 Profit (loss) for the year - - 12,060 - - - - 12,060 (2,276) 9,784 Other comprehensive loss for the year - - - - 2,960 (846) - 2,114 (857) 1,257 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - 12,060 - 2,960 (846) - 14,174 (3,133) 11,041 Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-

controlling interests - - - - - - 5,439 5,439 5,374 10,813 Purchase of shares in subsidiaries from

non-controlling interests - - - - - - 667 667 254 921 Issuance of ordinary shares 2,010 5,797 - - - - - 7,807 - 7,807 Options exercise 8 11 - - - - - 19 - 19 Share-based payments - 8 - - - - - 8 - 8 Balance as at December 31, 2019 21,998 64,160 12,818 (1,736) 4,356 (1,073) 6,106 106,629 937 107,566























Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)







































Non-



















controlling Total

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Interests Equity





Retained

Translation

Transaction











earnings

reserve from

reserve with







Share Share (accumulated Treasury Foreign Hedging non-controlling







Capital Premium deficit) Shares operations Reserve Interests Total







US$ in thousands* For the nine months ended September 30, 2020:



















Balance as at January 1, 2020 25,736 75,065 14,996 (2,031) 5,096 (1,255) 7,144 124,751 1,096 125,847 Loss for the period - - (5,160) - - - - (5,160) (1,500) (6,660) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (1,630) 2,559 - 929 2,684 3,613 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (5,160) - (1,630) 2,559 - (4,231) 1,184 (3,047) Transactions with owners of the Company,

recognized directly in equity:



















Options exercise 23 - - - - - - 23 - 23 Share-based payments - 33 - - - - - 33 - 33 Issuance of ordinary shares 3,609 21,281 - - - - - 24,890 - 24,890 Balance as at September 30, 2020 29,368 96,379 9,836 (2,031) 3,466 1,304 7,144 145,466 2,280 147,746





















* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.170)







Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands)



For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, For the year

ended

December 31, For the nine months

ended September 30

2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 2020

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Cash flows from operating activities











Profit (loss) for the period (1,425) 598 (5,693) (3,800) 9,784 (6,660) Adjustments for :











Financing expenses, net 1,181 1,485 2,290 4,612 8,153 2,679 Capital gain - - - - (18,770) - Depreciation and amortization 797 1,671 2,244 4,714 6,416 2,625 Share-based payment transactions 8 - 28 3 8 33 Share of profits of equity accounted investees (1,055) (2,351) (1,905) (2,382) (3,086) (2,229) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee - - 582 370 370 681 Change in trade receivables and other receivables (858) 842 (731) (902) 403 (855) Change in other assets 618 (762) 384 (1,470) (1,950) 449 Change in receivables from concessions project 519 483 1,223 1,129 1,329 1,431 Change in accrued severance pay, net - - - 8 9 - Change in trade payables (304) (651) (339) 414 461 (397) Change in other payables 469 1,636 837 2,690 5,336 979 Income tax expense (tax benefit) 72 399 160 913 (287) 187 Income taxes paid (88) (19) (88) (19) (100) (103) Interest received 445 446 1,314 1,281 1,719 1,537 Interest paid (728) (582) (2,581) (3,237) (6,083) (3,020) Net cash from (used in) operating activities (349) 3,195 (2,275) 4,324 3,712 (2,663) Cash flows from investing activities











Acquisition of fixed assets (22,398) (11,316) (103,678) (55,835) (74,587) (121,298) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - - - (1,000) (1,000) - Proceeds from sale of investments - - - - 34,586 - Compensation as per agreement with Erez Electricity Ltd. - - 1,418 - - 1,659 Advances on account of investments in process (1,554) - (1,554) - - (1,818) Repayment of loan by an equity accounted investee - - 1,923 - - 2,250 Proceeds from settlement of derivatives, net - - - 532 532 - Proceeds (investment) in restricted cash, net (230) 1,356 22,350 (3,863) (26,003) 26,148 Investment in short term deposit (1,407) (6,302) (1,407) (6,302) (6,302) (1,646) Proceeds in Marketable Securities 1,364 - 1,364 - - 1,596 Repayment of loan to others - 412 - 3,912 3,912 - Net cash used in investing activities (24,225) (15,850) (79,584) (62,556) (68,862) (93,109) Cash flows from financing activities











Issue of warrants - - 320 - - 374 Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - (126) - 13,936 13,936 - Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - (2,961) - (2,961) (2,961) - Proceeds from options 20 - 20 19 19 23 Cost associated with long term loans - - - - (12,218) - Proceeds from long term loans 21,253 192 101,837 59,086 59,298 119,144 Repayment of long-term loans 38 (252) (2,766) (4,410) (5,844) (3,236) Repayment of Debentures - - (26,923) (4,532) (9,836) (31,499) Issuance of ordinary shares 8,087 7,807 21,275 7,807 7,807 24,891 Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net - 22,317 - 22,317 22,317 - Net cash from financing activities 29,398 26,977 93,763 91,262 72,518 109,697













Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (2,067) 951 (2,424) 896 259 (2,834) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,757 15,273 9,480 33,926 7,627 11,091 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 51,232 55,535 44,509 36,882 36,882 52,073 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 53,989 70,808 53,989 70,808 44,509 63,164

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.170)



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to EBITDA (in thousands)



For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, For the year ended December 31, For the nine months ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 2020

Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$* Profit (loss) for the period (1,425) 598 (5,693) (3,800) 9,784 (6,660) Financing expenses, net 1,181 1,485 2,290 4,612 8,153 2,679 Taxes on income 72 399 160 913 (287) 187 Depreciation 797 1,671 2,244 4,714 6,416 2,625 EBITDA 625 4,153 (999) 6,439 24,066 (1,169)



* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.170)

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series B and C Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Item 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2020.

Net Financial Debt

As of September 30, 2020, the Company did not have a Net Financial Debt, as the calculation of Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), resulted in a negative amount (i.e., an excess of assets over liabilities) of approximately €(19.3) million (consisting of approximately €194.1 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €43.1 million in connection with the Series B Debentures issuance (in March 2017) and the Series C Debentures issuance (in July 2019), net of approximately €62.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €193.8* million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

* The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).

Information for the Company's Series B Debenture Holders

The following is an internal pro forma consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as at September 30, 2020. This information is required under the Series B Deed of Trust in connection with the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" by the Company and provides the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of the date set forth below after elimination of the effects of adoption of IFRS 16. Based on the pro forma statement of financial position, the ratio of the Company's equity (which the Company calculated in line with the definition of Balance Sheet Equity in the Series B Deed of Trust) to balance sheet as at September 30, 2020 was 36.8%.

Unaudited Internal Pro Forma Statement of Financial Position









September 30,



2020



Unaudited



Pro Forma € in thousands Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

53,989 Marketable securities

788 Short term deposits

7,949 Restricted cash and marketable securities

481 Receivable from concession project

1,460 Financial assets

- Trade and other receivables

5,770



70,437 Non-current assets



Investment in equity accounted investee

32,172 Advances on account of investments

2,405 Receivable from concession project

24,735 Fixed assets

216,342 Right-of-use asset

- Intangible asset

4,597 Restricted cash and deposits

10,080 Deferred tax

1,313 Long term receivables

3,338 Derivatives

12,451



307,433 Total assets

377,870





Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Current maturities of long term bank loans

10,396 Current maturities of long term loans

4,866 Debentures short term

6,668 Trade payables

1,426 Other payables

5,826



29,182 Non-current liabilities



Lease liability

- Liabilities to banks

124,011 Long-term loans

44,921 Debentures long term

36,460 Deferred tax

6,846 Other long-term liabilities

1,236 Derivatives

8,523



221,997 Total liabilities

251,179





Equity



Share capital

25,102 Share premium

82,379 Treasury shares

(1,736) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests

6,106 Reserves

4,077 Accumulated deficit

8,814 Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

124,742 Non-Controlling Interest

1,949 Total equity

126,691 Total liabilities and equity

377,870

Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of September 30, 2020, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's shareholders' equity was €126.3 million and (ii) the Company did not have a Net Financial Debt. In the event the Company does not have a Net Financial Debt the calculation of the two covenants that are based on Net Financial Debt (i.e., the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity plus the Net Financial Debt) and the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA(1)), becomes irrelevant and the Company is therefore in compliance with such covenants.

______________________________________________

(1) The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef project, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2020*:



For the four quarter period ended September 30, 2020

Unaudited

€ in thousands Profit for the period 7,891 Financing expenses, net 5,831 Taxes on income (1,040) Depreciation 3,946 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef project due to calculation based on the fixed asset model 2,981 Share-based payments 33 Adjusted EBITDA as defined the Series C Deed of Trust 19,642

___________________________________

* As noted above, the Company is in compliance with the covenant with respect to the ratio of Net Financial Debt to Adjusted EBITDA as the Company does not have a Net Financial Debt as of the end of the period. Therefore, the Adjusted EBITDA calculation above is provided for convenience and consistency purposes only.

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd