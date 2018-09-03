Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately €8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . The increase in revenues for the first half of 2018 reflects the commencement of operations at the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and the results of the Talmei Yosef project, acquired in October 2017 , partially offset by lower revenues in Italy due to relatively lower radiation levels compared to the first half of 2017.

Operating expenses were approximately €2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . The increase in operating expenses is mainly attributable to additional operating expenses resulting from the commencement of operations at the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and from the Talmei Yosef project. Depreciation expenses were approximately €2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 .

Project development costs were approximately €1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . The increase in project development costs is mainly attributable to consultancy expenses in connection with the Talasol Project.

General and administrative expenses were approximately €2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . The increase in general and administrative expenses resulted mainly from payment of approximately €0.4 million pursuant to a VAT assessment agreement from previous years in Israel and related expenses and from increased expenses resulting from the commencement of operations of the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and from the Talmei Yosef project.

The Company's share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to a loss of approximately €0.07 million in the six months ended June 30, 2017 . The increase in the Company's share of profit of equity accounted investee is mainly attributable to an increase in sales of electricity by Dorad due to increased production and lower financing expenses incurred by Dorad for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as a result of the CPI indexation of loans from banks and related parties.

Financing expenses, net was approximately €0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . The decrease in financing expenses was mainly due to: (i) a profit of approximately €0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 in connection with the reevaluation of derivatives, compared to a loss of approximately €1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 , and (ii) income in connection with exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €0. 7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018 , mainly in connection with the Company's NIS denominated Debentures and the loan to an equity accounted investee, caused by the 2.5% revaluation of the euro against the NIS during this period, compared to expenses in connection with the exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €2.8 million caused by the 1.4% devaluation of the euro against the NIS during the six months ended June 30, 2017 .

Tax benefit was approximately €0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to taxes on income of approximately €0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . The tax benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2018 resulted mainly from deferred tax income included in connection with the application of a tax incentive in the Netherlands claimable upon filing the relevant tax return by reducing the amount of taxable profit.

Net loss was approximately €1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 .

Total other comprehensive loss was approximately €1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to a profit of approximately €0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . The change was mainly due to changes in fair value of cash flow hedges and from foreign currency translation differences on New Israeli Shekel denominated operations, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates.

Total comprehensive loss was approximately €2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 .

EBITDA was approximately €2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 .

Net cash from operating activities was approximately €2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . The increase in net cash from operating activities is mainly from an interest payment received during 2018 on a loan to an equity accounted investee and from increased cash flow resulting from the commencement of operations of a waste-to-energy project in the Netherlands and Talmei Yosef project.

In May 201 8 , the Company entered into a €35.9 million project finance Facility Agreement (the " Facility Agreement "). The Facility Agreement was executed among several of the Company's Italian subsidiaries (the " Subsidiaries ") and Mediocredito Italiano S.p.A and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (as account bank). The euro 35.9 million principal amount is divided into: (i) term loan facilities in the aggregate amount of euro 33.7 million with terms ending in May 2028 , and (ii) revolving facilities, aimed to cover financial needs for the debt service coverage in case of liquidity shortfall, in the aggregate amount of euro 2.2 million with terms ending in November 2027 . The loans provided under the Facility Agreement bear an annual interest rate equal to the Euribor 6 month rate plus a margin of 185 basis points. The Subsidiaries entered into the swap agreements on May 29, 2018 with respect to approximately Euro 25 million (with a decreasing notional principal amount based on the amortization table) until May 2028 , replacing the Euribor 6 month rate with a fixed interest rate of 0.71%, resulting in a fixed interest rate of 2.56%. The Subsidiaries partially used the funds borrowed under the Facility Agreement to repay outstanding loans and leasing agreements in the aggregate amount of approximately €13.2 million.

As of September 1, 2018 , the Company held approximately €47.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, approximately €2.2 million in marketable securities and approximately €5.4 million in restricted short-term and long-term cash and marketable securities.

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of Ellomay commented: "The results for the first half of 2018 meet our expectations and reflect a strong cash flow from operating activities and an increase in revenues. We expect that the commencement of operations of the projects that are currently in the development stage – Talasol in Spain and the pumped storage project in the Manara Cliff, as well as other projects – will in the future bring about substantial increase in the Ellomay's revenues and profit."

Information for the Company's Series A and Series B Debenture Holders

As of June 30, 2018, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures) was approximately €17.1 million (consisting of approximately €73.4 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €56.4 million in connection with the Series A Debentures issuances (in January and September 2014) and the Series B Debentures issuance (in March 2017), net of approximately €47.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities and net of approximately €64.9 million of projectfinance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy , approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively.

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including weather conditions, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas), changes in demand and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position December 31, June 30, June 30, 2017 2018 2018 Audited Unaudited Unaudited Note € in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$ in thousands Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 23,962 45,610 53,171 Marketable securities 2,162 2,238 2,609 Restricted cash and marketable securities 3,265 3,346 3,901 Receivable from concession project 1,286 1,263 1,472 Financial assets 1,249 1,293 1,507 Trade and other receivables 5 10,645 10,653 12,419 42,569 64,403 75,079 Non-current assets Investment in equity accounted investee 6 27,655 26,780 31,220 Advances on account of investments 6 8,825 8,805 10,265 Receivable from concession project 27,725 26,685 31,109 Fixed assets 78,837 79,374 92,533 Intangible asset 5,505 5,077 5,919 Restricted cash and deposits 3,660 2,005 2,337 Deferred tax 1,777 2,314 2,698 Long term receivables 5 1,535 1,305 1,521 155,519 152,345 177,602 Total assets 198,088 216,748 252,681 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long term loans 3,103 5,196 6,057 Debentures 4,644 4,541 5,294 Trade payables 1,349 1,677 1,955 Other payables 2,187 2,964 3,455 11,283 14,378 16,761 Non-current liabilities Finance lease obligations 3,690 - - Long-term loans 42,091 63,676 74,232 Debentures 52,987 51,814 60,404 Deferred tax 5,982 6,022 7,020 Other long-term liabilities 4,555 5,535 6,453 109,305 127,047 148,109 Total liabilities 120,588 141,425 164,870 Equity Share capital 19,980 19,980 23,292 Share premium 58,339 58,341 68,013 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (2,024) Reserves 2,357 1,289 1,503 Accumulated deficit (299) (1,197) (1,395) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 78,641 76,677 89,389 Non-Controlling Interest (1,141) (1,354) (1,578) Total equity 77,500 75,323 87,811 Total liabilities and equity 198,088 216,748 252,681 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.166)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) For the year ended For the three months For the six months For the six months December 31, ended June 30, ended June 30 ended June 30, 2017 2017 2018 2017 2018 2018 Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Convenience € in thousands € in thousands € in thousands Translation into US$* Revenues 13,636 4,245 5,119 6,768 8,151 9,502 Operating expenses (2,549) (359) (1,710) (863) (2,610) (3,043) Depreciation expenses (4.518) (1,101) (1,409) (2,198) (2,767) (3,226) Gross profit 6,569 2,785 2,000 3,707 2,774 3,233 Project development costs **(2,739) **(762) (975) **(1,431) (1,771) (2,065) General and administrative expenses **(2,420) **(620) (792) **(1,210) (1,977) (2,305) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 1,531 (857) (662) (73) 501 584 Other income, net 18 4 69 9 73 85 Operating profit (loss) 2,959 550 (360) 1,002 (400) (468) Financing income 1,333 203 475 291 1,588 1,851 Financing expenses in connection with derivatives and other assets, net (3,156) (1,590) 737 (1,590) 285 332 Financing expenses (7,405) (2,360) (1,769) (4,463) (2,789) (3,251) Financing expenses, net (9,228) (3,747) (557) (5,762) (916) (1,068) Loss before taxes on income (6,269) (3,197) (917) (4,760) (1,316) (1,536) Taxes on income (372) (533) 193 (649) 182 212 Loss for the period (6,641) (3,730) (724) (5,409) (1,134) (1,324) Loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (6,115) (3,615) (642) (5,166) (898) (1,048) Non-controlling interests (526) (115) (82) (243) (236) (276) Loss for the period (6,641) (3,730) (724) (5,409) (1,134) (1,324) Other comprehensive income (loss) items that after initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss) were or will be transferred to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (359) (456) 499 214 (799) (931) Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges (1,244) (126) 202 (126) (724) (844) Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to

profit or loss 1,382 618 (277) 618 478 557 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (221) 36 424 706 (1,045) (1,218) Total comprehensive loss for the period (6,862) (3,694) (301) (4,703) (2,179) (2,542) Basic net loss per share (0.57) (0.31) (0.06) (0.49) (0.08) (0.1) Diluted net loss per share (0.57) (0.31) (0.06) (0.49) (0.08) (0.1) * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.166)



** The Company changed the income statement classification of expenses related to project development from general and administrative expenses to project development costs to reflect more appropriately their nature and the way in which economic benefits are expected to be derived from the use of such costs. Comparative amounts were reclassified for consistency.



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling Total Interests Equity Translation Share Share Retained

earnings

(accumulated Treasury reserve from foreign capital premium deficit) shares Operations Hedging Total Reserve For the six month ended € in thousands June 30, 2018 (unaudited): January 1, 2018 19,980 58,339 (299) (1,736) 2,219 138 78,641 (1,141) 77,500 Loss for the year - - (898) - - - (898) (236) (1,134) Other comprehensive loss

for the year - - - - (822) (246) (1,068) 23 (1,045) Total comprehensive loss

for the year - - (898) - (822) (246) (1,966) (213) (2,179) Transactions with owners of

the Company, recognized

directly in equity: Share-based payments - 2 - - - - 2 - 2 Balance as at June 30, 2018 19,980 58,341 (1,197) (1,736) 1,397 (108) 76,677 (1,354) 75,323

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling Total Interests Equity Translation Share Share Retained

earnings

(accumulated Treasury reserve from foreign capital premium deficit) shares Operations Hedging Total Reserve US$ in thousands* For the six month ended

June 30, 2018 (unaudited): January 1, 2018 23,292 68,010 (347) (2,024) 2,587 161 91,679 (1,329) 90,350 Loss for the year - - (1,048) - - - (1,048) (276) (1,324) Other comprehensive loss

for the year - - - - (958) (287) (1,245) 27 (1,218) Total comprehensive loss

for the year - - (1,048) - (958) (287) (2,293) (249) (2,542) Transactions with owners of

the Company, recognized

directly in equity: Share-based payments - 3 - - - - 3 - 3 Balance as at June 30, 2018 23,292 68,013 (1,395) (2,024) 1,629 (126) 89,389 (1,578) 87,811

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd) Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling Total Interests Equity Translation Share Share Retained

earnings

(accumulated Treasury reserve from foreign Hedging capital premium deficit) shares Operations Reserve Total € in thousands For the year ended December 31, 2017

(audited): Balance as at January 1, 2017 19,980 58,334 5,816 (1,722) 2,664 - 85,072 (701) 84,371 Loss for the year - - (6,115) - - - (6,115) (526) (6,641) Other comprehensive loss

for the year - - - - (445) 138 (307) 86 (221) Total comprehensive loss

for the year - - (6,115) - (445) 138 (6,422) (440) (6,862) Transactions with owners of

the Company, recognized

directly in equity: Own shares acquired - - - (14) - - (14) - (14) Share-based payments - 5 - - - - 5 - 5 Balance as at December 31, 2017 19,980 58,339 (299) (1,736) 2,219 138 78,641 (1,141) 77,500

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non-

controlling Total Interests Equity Translation Share Share Retained

earnings

(accumulated Treasury reserve from foreign Hedging capital premium deficit) shares Operations Reserve Total € in thousands For the six month ended

June 30, 2017 (unaudited): Balance as at January 1, 2017 19,980 58,334 5,816 (1,722) 2,664 - 85,072 (701) 84,371 Loss for the period - - (5,166) - - - (5,166) (243) (5,409) Other comprehensive loss

for the period - - - - 222 492 714 (8) 706 Total comprehensive loss

for the period - - (5,166) - 222 492 (4,452) (251) (4,703) Transactions with owners of

the Company, recognized

directly in equity: Share-based payments - 2 - - - - 2 - 2 Own shares acquired - - - (14) - - (14) - (14) Balance as at June 30, 2017 19,980 58,336 650 (1,736) 2,886 492 80,608 (952) 79,656

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands) For the year

ended December

31, 2017 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2017 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2018 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2017 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2018 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2018 Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited € in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$* Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (6,641) (3,730) (725) (5,409) (1,134) (1,324) Adjustments for : Financing expenses, net 9,228 3,747 557 5,762 916 1,068 Depreciation 4,518 1,101 1,409 2,198 2,767 3,226 Share-based payment transactions 5 2 1 2 2 3 Share of profits of equity accounted investees (1,531) 857 662 73 (501) (584) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee 407 - - - 1,176 1,371 Change in trade receivables and other receivables 2,012 377 (525) 299 156 182 Change in other assets 126 440 (536) 804 135 157 Change in receivables from concessions project (84) - 372 - 622 725 Change in accrued severance pay, net 2 - 17 1 17 20 Change in trade payables (258) (542) (21) (215) 328 382 Change in other payables (2,655) (2,748) 113 (2,282) (310) (361) Taxes on income 372 533 (193) 649 (182) (212) Income taxes paid (42) - (15) - (16) (19) Interest received 505 137 493 225 888 1,035 Interest paid (3,659) (1,359) (2,215) (1,514) (2,597) (3,028) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,305 (1,185) 606 593 2,267 2,641 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of fixed assets (7,576) (2,752) (1,494) (4,116) (2,606) (3,038) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (9,851) - - - - - Advances on account of investments (8,000) (8,942) - (8,978) - - Repayment of loan to an equity accounted investee - - - - 490 571 Acquisition of marketable securities (6,677) (4,711) - (6,677) - - Proceeds from marketable securities 1,277 - - - - - Decrease in restricted cash, net 3,225 (103) 1,525 3,226 1,604 1,870 Proceeds of Forward contract - - 407 - 407 474 Settlement of derivatives, net 620 - (199) (2,027) (184) (215) Loans to others (361) (361) - (361) - - Net cash used in investing activities (27,343) (16,869) 239 (18,933) (289) (338) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term loans and finance lease obligations (2,224) (664) (14,550) (746) (14,727) (17,168) Proceeds from issuance of debentures, net 31,175 - - 31,175 - - Repayment of Debentures (4,842) - - - - - Proceeds from long-term loans 5,575 3,450 34,461 5,419 34,501 40,221 Repurchase of own shares (14) (1) - (14) - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 29,670 2,785 19,911 35,834 19,774 23,053 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (3,156) (1,689) 97 (1,836) (104) (119) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,476 (16,958) 19,641 15,658 21,648 25,237 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 22,486 55,102 25,969 22,486 23,962 27,934 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 23,962 38,144 45,610 38,144 45,610 53,171 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.166)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Loss to EBITDA (in thousands) For the year

ended

December 31, For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, For the six

months ended

June 30, 2017 2017 2018 2017 2018 2018 Unaudited € in thousands Convenience

Translation into

US$* Net loss for the period (6,641) (3,730) (725) (5,409) (1,134) (1,324) Financing expenses, net 9,228 3,747 557 5,762 916 1,068 Taxes on income 372 533 (193) 649 (182) (212) Depreciation 4,518 1,101 1,409 2,198 2,767 3,226 EBITDA 7,477 1,651 1,048 (3,200) 2,367 2,758 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at June 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.166)

