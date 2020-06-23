Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

TEL-AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately €1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , compared to approximately €4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 . The decrease in revenues is mainly due to the sale of ten Italian indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, which held twelve photovoltaic plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp, during December 2019 (the " Italian PV Portfolio ").

First Quarter 2020 CEO Review

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of the Company, provided the following CEO review:

Impact of COVID - 19 on the Company's activities



The immediate impact of the pandemic on the Company's activities has been minor thus far.



Out of concern for its employees, the Company was prepared to enable its employees to work full-time from home. All employees currently have remote access and if additional quarantine is required, the Company's work will not be affected.



The effect is mainly reflected in the decrease of electricity prices in Spain , which impacts the revenues of the Company's 4 currently active Spanish photovoltaic facilities. Approximately 20% of the revenues of these facilities is derived from the sale of electricity to the grid at current electricity prices. As a result of the decrease in electricity prices, the revenues from these facilities in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by approximately €0.1 million compared to the revenues in the same period in 2019 .



The pandemic caused a cumulative delay of approximately 30 days in the completion of works in the Talasol project (300 MW photovoltaic plant) located in Spain . Despite this delay, we currently expect that the EPC contractor will meet the original delivery dates of the project .



As for the long-term effects, the main influencing factor is the amount of time it will take for electricity prices to return to the pre-crisis price environment. In our opinion, based on the assessment of experts in the field, the process is expected to take approximately two years .



The impact of electricity prices on the Talasol project is minimal, as we have a fixed rate agreement (PPA) for a period of 10 years from the date of commercial operation in connection with approximately 80% of the project output .





Project development expenses increased by more than €1 million in the quarter, as a result of increased volume of projects that are currently in the development pipeline .



The Company continues its attempts to reduce costs and increase operational efficiency of its operating photovoltaic facilities in Spain and Israel .



and Biogas operations in the Netherlands reached a stable operating position and are fully in line with the planned budget. In February 2020 , a very strong storm hit one of the facilities (GGOT), causing the facility to be partially deactivated. The damage repair and return of the facility to full activity took about 8 weeks, as the process of returning to full biological facility output is gradual. In May 2020 , the facility returned to full operation and current production exceeds 100% of the originally planned output. Facility insurance and profit loss insurance are expected cover the majority of the damage .



Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; 100% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively;

and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, , respectively; 75% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd. (including 6.67% that are held by a trustee in trust for us and other parties), which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's controlling shareholders and management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and projects, including in connection with steps taken by authorities in countries in which the Company operates, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, changes in demand and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position



March 31 December 31, March 31,

2020 2019 2020

Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into

US$ in thousands** Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 57,765 44,509 63,198 Marketable securities 2,254 2,242 2,466 Short term deposits 6,410 6,446 7,013 Restricted cash 276 22,162 302 Receivable from concession project 1,486 1,463 1,626 Financial assets 1,410 1,418 1,543 Trade and other receivables 4,328 4,882 4,735

73,929 83,122 80,883 Non-current assets





Investment in equity accounted investee 32,518 33,561 35,576 Advances on account of investments 878 883 961 Receivable from concession project 26,603 27,122 29,105 Fixed assets 175,424 114,389 191,923 Right-of-use asset 15,344 15,401 16,787 Intangible asset 4,924 5,042 5,387 Restricted cash and deposits 10,288 10,956 11,256 Deferred tax 839 2,285 918 Long term receivables 8,909 12,249 9,747 Derivatives 26,486 5,162 28,977

302,213 227,050 330,637







Total assets 376,142 310,172 411,520







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long term loans 3,980 4,138 4,354 Debentures 4,592 26,773 5,024 Trade payables 22,278 1,765 24,376 Other payables 6,023 5,010 6,589

36,873 37,686 40,343 Non-current liabilities





Lease liability 15,419 15,402 16,869 Long-term loans 126,021 89,182 137,874 Debentures 44,586 44,811 48,779 Deferred tax 9,786 6,467 10,706 Other long-term liabilities 1,840 1,795 2,013 Derivatives 8,698 7,263 9,516

206,350 164,920 225,757 Total liabilities 243,223 202,606 266,100 Equity





Share capital 23,933 21,998 26,184 Share premium 75,427 64,160 82,521 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (1,899) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests 6,106 6,106 6,680 Reserves 10,184 3,283 11,142 Retained earnings 11,401 12,818 12,473 Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 125,315 106,629 137,101 Non-Controlling Interest 7,604 937 8,319 Total equity 132,919 107,566 145,420 Total liabilities and equity 376,142 310,172 411,520

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.094)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Profit (Loss)



For the three

months ended

March 31, For the year

ended

December 31, For the three

months ended

March 31,



2019 2020 2019 2020

Unaudited Audited Unaudited





Convenience

Translation into

US$** in

thousands*



€ in thousands* € in thousands* Revenues 4,733 1,943 18,988 2,126 Operating expenses (1,664) (1,061) (6,638) (1,161) Depreciation and amortization (1,578) (726) (6,416) (794) Gross profit 1,491 156 5,934 171









Project development costs (874) (1,754) (4,213) (1,919) General and administrative expenses (897) (1,081) (3,827) (1,183) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 1,164 1,331 3,086 1,456 Other expenses, net - - (2,100) - Capital gain - - 18,770 - Operating profit (loss) 884 (1,348) 17,650 (1,475)









Financing income 390 425 1,827 465 Financing income in connection with derivatives, net 431 954 897 1,044 Financing expenses (2,485) (1,792) (10,877) (1,961) Financing expenses, net (1,664) (413) (8,153) (452) Profit (loss) before taxes on income (780) (1,761) 9,497 (1,927) Tax benefit (Taxes on income) (189) (104) 287 (114) Profit (loss) for the period (969) (1,865) 9,784 (2,041) Profit (loss) attributable to:







Owners of the Company (711) (1,417) 12,060 (1,550) Non-controlling interests (258) (448) (2,276) (491) Profit (loss) for the period (969) (1,865) 9,784 (2,041)









Other comprehensive income (loss) items that after







initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss)







were or will be transferred to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 1,232 (199) 2,103 (218) Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges 350 14,112 1,076 15,439 Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss (1,010) 103 (1,922) 113 Total other comprehensive income 572 14,016 1,257 15,334 Total comprehensive income(loss) for the period (397) 12,151 11,041 13,293









Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Owners of the Company 654 6,901 2,114 7,550 Non-controlling interests (82) 7,115 (857) 7,784 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 572 14,016 1,257 15,334









Basic net profit (loss) per share (0.07) (0.12) 1.09 (0.13) Diluted net profit (loss) per share (0.07) (0.12) 1.09 (0.13)

* Except per share data ** Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.094)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity







Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Treasury shares Translation

reserve from

foreign

operations Hedging Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





€ in thousands For the three month ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2020 21,998 64,160 12,818 (1,736) 4,356 (1,073) 6,106 106,629 937 107,566 Loss for the period - - (1,417) - - - - (1,417) (448) (1,865) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - (223) 7,124 - 6,901 7,115 14,016 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (1,417) - (223) 7,124 - 5,484 6,667 12,151 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized

directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares 1,935 11,253 - - - - - 13,188 - 13,188 Share-based payments - 14 - - - - - 14 - 14 Balance as at



















March 31, 2020 23,933 75,427 11,401 (1,736) 4,133 6,051 6,106 125,315 7,604 132,919



























Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total



Interests Equity









Translation









Share Share Retained Treasury reserve from foreign Hedging







capital premium earnings shares Operations Reserve Total





€ in thousands For the three month ended March 31, 2019 (unaudited):

















Balance as at January 1, 2019 19,980 58,334 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) 78,515 (1,558) 76,957 Loss for the period - - (711) - - - (711) (258) (969) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - 1,314 (660) 654 (82) 572 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (711) - 1,314 (660) (57) (340) (397) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized

directly in equity:

















Options exercise 8 11 - - - - 19 - 19 Share-based payments - 1 - - - - 1 - 1 Balance as at

















March 31, 2019 19,988 58,356 47 (1,736) 2,710 (887) 78,478 (1,898) 76,580

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity























Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Treasury shares Translation

reserve from

foreign

operations Hedging

Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





€ in thousands For the year ended



















December 31, 2019 (Audited):



















Balance as at



















January 1, 2019 19,980 58,344 758 (1,736) 1,396 (227) - 78,515 (1,558) 76,957 Profit (loss) for the year - - 12,060 - - - - 12,060 (2,276) 9,784 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - - 2,960 (846) - 2,114 (857) 1,257 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 12,060 - 2,960 (846) - 14,174 (3,133) 11,041 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized

directly in equity:



















Sale of shares in subsidiaries to



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 5,439 5,439 5,374 10,813 Purchase of shares in subsidiaries from



















non-controlling interests - - - - - - 667 667 254 921 Issuance of ordinary shares 2,010 5,797 - - - - - 7,807 - 7,807 Options exercise 8 11 - - - - - 19 - 19 Share-based payments - 8 - - - - - 8 - 8 Balance as at



















December 31, 2019 21,998 64,160 12,818 (1,736) 4,356 (1,073) 6,106 106,629 937 107,566

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)







Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total





Interests Equity

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Treasury shares Translation

reserve from

foreign

operations Hedging Reserve Interests

Transaction

reserve with

non-controlling

Interests Total





Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 3 1 , 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.094) For the three month ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited):



















Balance as at January 1, 2020 24,067 70,195 14,023 (1,899) 4,766 (1,174) 6,680 116,658 1,026 117,684 Loss for the period - - (1,550) - - - - (1,550) (491) (2,041) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - (244) 7,794 - 7,550 7,784 15,334 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (1,550) - (244) 7,794 - 6,000 7,293 13,293 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized

directly in equity:



















Issuance of ordinary shares 2,117 12,311 - - - - - 14,428 - 14,428 Share-based payments - 15 - - - - - 15 - 15 Balance as at



















March 31, 2020 26,184 82,521 12,473 (1,899) 4,522 6,620 6,680 137,101 8,319 145,420

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



For the three months

ended March 31, For the year ended

December 31, For the three months

ended March 31,

2019 2020 2019 2020

Unaudited Audited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$* Cash flows from operating activities







Profit (loss) for the period (969) (1,865) 9,784 (2,041) Adjustments for :







Financing expenses, net 1,664 413 8,153 452 Capital gain - - (18,770) - Depreciation and amortization 1,578 726 6,416 794 Share-based payment transactions 1 14 8 15 Share of profits of equity accounted investees (1,164) (1,331) (3,086) (1,456) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee - 582 370 637 Change in trade receivables and other receivables (1,696) 588 403 643 Change in other assets (708) (215) (1,950) (235) Change in receivables from concessions project 171 201 1,329 220 Change in accrued severance pay, net 4 - 9 - Change in trade payables 509 315 461 345 Change in other payables 416 (274) 5,336 (300) Income tax expense (tax benefit) 189 104 (287) 114 Income taxes paid - - (100) - Interest received 415 441 1,719 482 Interest paid (205) (168) (6,083) (184)

1,174 1,396 (6,072) 1,527 Net cash from (used in) operating activities 205 (469) 3,712 (514) Cash flows from investing activities







Acquisition of fixed assets (7,289) (41,414) (74,587) (45,309) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (1,000) - (1,000) - Repayment of loan from an equity accounted investee - 1,923 - 2,104 Proceeds from sale of investments - - 34,586 - Proceed from settlement of derivatives, net 532 - 532 - Proceed (investment) in restricted cash, net 87 22,585 (26,003) 24,709 Investment in short term deposit - - (6,302) - Repayment loan to others - - 3,912 - Net cash used in investing activities (7,670) (16,906) (68,862) (18,496) Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of long-term loans (506) (810) (5,844) (886) Repayment of Debentures - (22,162) (9,836) (24,246) Issue of warrants - 320 - 350 Cost associated with long term loans - - (12,218) - Proceeds from options 19 - 19 - Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - - 13,936 - Acquisition of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - (2,961) - Issuance of ordinary shares - 13,188 7,807 14,428 Proceeds from long term loans 17,424 40,923 59,298 44,772 Proceeds from issuance of Debentures, net - - 22,317 - Net cash from financing activities 16,937 31,459 72,518 34,418









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (1) (828) 259 (905) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,471 13,256 7,627 14,503 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 36,882 44,509 36,882 48,695 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 46,353 57,765 44,509 63,198

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.094)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to EBITDA (in thousands)



For the three months ended

March 31, For the year ended

December 31, For the three months

ended March 31,

2019 2020 2019 2020

Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience

Translation into

US$* Net profit (loss) for the period (969) (1,865) 9,784 (2,041) Financing expenses, net 1,664 413 8,153 452 Taxes on income 189 104 (287) 114 Depreciation 1,578 726 6,416 794 EBITDA 2,462 (622) 24,066 (681)

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2020: euro 1 = US$ 1.094)

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series B and C Debentures (together, the "Debentures"), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Item 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2020.

Net Financial Debt

As of March 31, 2020, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures) was approximately €31.3 million (consisting of approximately €139.4 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €49.2 million in connection with the Series B Debentures issuance (in March 2017) and the Series C Debentures issuance (in July 2019), net of approximately €66.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €90.9 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Information for the Company's Series B Debenture Holders

The following is an internal pro forma consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2020. This information is required under the Series B Deed of Trust in connection with the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" by the Company and provides the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of the date set forth below after elimination of the effects of adoption of IFRS 16. Based on the pro forma statement of financial position, the ratio of the Company's equity (which the Company calculated in line with the definition of Balance Sheet Equity in the Series B Deed of Trust) to balance sheet as at March 31, 2020 was 36.8%.

Unaudited Internal Pro Forma Statement of Financial Position





March 31,



2020



Unaudited



Pro Forma € in thousands Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

57,765 Marketable securities

2,254 Short term deposits

6,410 Restricted cash and marketable securities

276 Receivable from concession project

1,486 Financial assets

1,410 Trade and other receivables

4,328



73,929 Non-current assets



Investment in equity accounted investee

32,518 Advances on account of investments

878 Receivable from concession project

26,603 Fixed assets

175,424 Right-of-use asset

- Intangible asset

4,924 Restricted cash and deposits

10,288 Deferred tax

839 Long term receivables

8,909 Derivatives

26,486



286,869





Total assets

360,798





Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Current maturities of long term loans

3,980 Debentures

4,592 Trade payables

22,278 Other payables

5,769



36,619 Non-current liabilities



Lease liability

- Long-term loans

126,021 Debentures

44,586 Deferred tax

9,868 Other long-term liabilities

1,840 Derivatives

8,698



191,013 Total liabilities

227,632 Equity



Share capital

23,933 Share premium

75,427 Treasury shares

(1,736) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests

6,106 Reserves

10,184 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

11,648 Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

125,562 Non-Controlling Interest

7,604 Total equity

133,166 Total liabilities and equity

360,798

Information for the Company's Series C Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series C Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for two consecutive quarters is a cause for immediate repayment. As of March 31, 2020, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series C Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's shareholders' equity was €132.9 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's consolidated shareholders' equity plus the Net Financial Debt was 19.1% and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA(1) was 1.3.

_____________________________

(1) The term "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the Series C Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations, such as the Talmei Yosef project, are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments. The Series C Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series C Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under "Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures."

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's net profit (loss) and the Adjusted EBITDA for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2020:



For the

four quarter

period ended

March 31, 2020

Unaudited

€ in thousands Net profit for the period 8,888 Financing expenses, net 6,902 Taxes on income (372) Depreciation and amortization 5,564 Adjustment to revenues of the Talmei Yosef project due to calculation

based on the fixed asset model 3,058 Share-based payments 20 Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Series C Deed of Trust 24,060

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: [email protected]

