Ellucian Announces Adam Grant as Ellucian Live 2021 Keynote Speaker

RESTON, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced Adam Grant as the opening keynote speaker for Ellucian Live 2021, the industry's top global technology conference. This year's virtual event will be held April 12-14, 2021 delivering session tracks, on-demand content, panel discussions, breakout meetings, special guest keynotes, networking opportunities and more.

"I am honored to welcome Adam Grant to Ellucian Live for a fireside chat about his latest book, Think Again. Leveraging his expertise in organizational psychology, Adam challenges us to rethink our fundamental assumptions and proactively look for opportunities to 'think again' instead of simply reacting to events. He will share useful tips for thinking more critically, boldly and humbly in support of stronger workplaces and learning organizations," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian.

About Adam Grant

Named one of the world's 10 most influential management thinkers and one of the Fortune's 40 under 40, Adam Grant is a leading expert on promoting generosity, originality and resilience.

Adam Grant has been Wharton's top-rated professor for seven straight years. As an organizational psychologist, he studies how we can find motivation and meaning, and lead more generous and creative lives.

He is the author of multiple #1 New York Times best-selling books that have sold over 2 million copies and been translated into 35 languages: Give and Take, Originals, Option B, and Power Moves. His books have been named among this year's best by Amazon, the Financial Times, Harvard Business Review, and the Wall Street Journal and praised by J.J. Abrams, Richard Branson, Bill and Melinda Gates, Malcolm Gladwell, and Malala Yousafzai. Grant's TED talks on original thinkers and givers and takers have been viewed more than 20 million times. He hosts WorkLife, a TED original podcast; writes on work and psychology for the New York Times; and has over 3 million followers on social media. He shares monthly insights in his newsletter, GRANTED.

Grant earned his PhD in Organizational Psychology from the University of Michigan, and his BA from Harvard University, magna cum laude with highest honors and Phi Beta Kappa honors. He is a former magician and Junior Olympic springboard diver, and lives in Philadelphia with his family.

For more information on Ellucian Live 2021 and registration details, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/ellucianlive.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

