Ellucian to Hold Informational Webinar for Latest Covid-19 Stimulus Package

RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, will hold an informational webinar to discuss the latest Covid-19 stimulus package on Monday, February 22nd at 11a.m. Eastern.

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), passed by Congress in December 2020, includes $22.7 billion for colleges and universities.

The webinar will discuss the law's higher education funding streams and provide information about specific grant programs impacted by the legislation, along with comparison to the CARES Act funding for reporting and compliance. Information will also be shared about the new Congress and advocacy approaches, as well as President Biden's proposed recovery plan.

The guest speaker will be The Honorable Tim Roemer, former U.S. Ambassador to India, former Congressman and member of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, now with APCO Worldwide. Other speakers include:

Paul Johnson , Senior Strategist and Chief Growth Officer, APCO Worldwide

, Senior Strategist and Chief Growth Officer, APCO Worldwide Dan Scandling , Senior Director, APCO Worldwide

, Senior Director, APCO Worldwide Christi Segal , Senior Director of Managed Services Solutions Consulting, Ellucian

, Senior Director of Managed Services Solutions Consulting, Ellucian Sharla Trimm , Executive Director of Grants and Research Services, Ellucian

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/events/webinar/stimulus-funding-and-higher-education-now-and-future

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

