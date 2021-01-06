Elm Street Technology Acquires VoicePad To Expand Offerings And Accelerate Growth

"We're thrilled to welcome VoicePad to the Elm Street Technology team as we look to broaden our platform of integrated real estate technology solutions to help us reach the next stage of our growth," said Prem Luthra, President and CEO of Elm Street Technology. "Since its founding in 2003, VoicePad has provided high-level service to a robust portfolio of real estate brokerages, brands and professionals. We look forward to expanding our offerings to our collective audiences."

Elm Street Technology's Elevate platform, which aims to maximize real estate professionals' business efficiency by providing a single vendor and point of contact, is currently used by tens of thousands of real estate agents, teams and brokerages across the United States and Canada. Elevate offers a variety of seamlessly-integrated tools including IDX websites, lead generation services, CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention campaigns and more, all backed by comprehensive customer support and training.

"The entire VoicePad team looks forward to this strategic alignment with Elm Street Technology," stated Randall Standard, Chief Executive Officer of VoicePad. "The opportunity to integrate into a singular, comprehensive tech stack like Elevate will not only help us to better serve our clients, but also continue to position Elm Street Technology as one of the true technology leaders in the real estate sector."

Early in 2020, Elm Street Technology announced a strategic partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across the financial services sector. This partnership enables Elm Street Technology to accelerate its organic growth and to pursue strategic acquisitions. VoicePad is the seventh acquisition for Elm Street Technology since the company's founding in 2016. Past acquisitions have included companies such as IDX Broker, eMerge, AgentJet, Listingbook, RLS2000 and Consolidated Knowledge.

About Elm Street Technology, LLC:

Elm Street Technology offers a growing portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services with the goal of providing one vendor and one point of contact, fully fused into one singular platform – Elevate - to capture and nurture more leads into closed business. Elevate allows busy real estate professionals the ability to streamline and automate their marketing and day-to-day business objectives by offering high-end IDX websites, lead generation tools, a powerful CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention tools, and more. For more information, please visit tryelevate.com .

About VoicePad:

Based in Louisville, KY VoicePad specializes in creating organic lead-generation solutions for the real estate industry that combines the most important mobile technologies into a single elegant solution. Unlike other mobile solutions that focus exclusively on text messaging or mobile apps, VoicePad combines text, Interactive Voice and speech recognition technology to generate leads and provide automated Telecom solutions for real estate brokerages, teams and agents. For more information, please visit VoicePad.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC:

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across the financial services sector in financial technology, insurance, investment management, business services, credit and healthcare. The firm has $5.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit aquiline.com.

