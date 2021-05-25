Elm Street Technology Welcomes New Chairman Of The Board And Expands Senior Leadership Team

Since the company's formation 5 years ago, and in partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and London based private investment firm with over $6 billion dollars of assets under management, Elm Street Technology has pursued an aggressive growth acquisition strategy, acquiring eight high-performance companies in its short tenure. Today's announcement serves to maintain and build off the previous momentum with the following appointments: James Tallman as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Robyne Gaudreau as Chief Financial Officer and Madison Davis Kelly as Executive Vice President of M&A.

"Our entire leadership team is hyper-focused on corporate growth, market leadership and serving our customers," stated Prem Luthra, President and CEO of Elm Street Technology. "As we strive to service our real estate clients with a centralized, consolidated technology solution, we are thrilled to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors, and Robyne and Madison to our executive team. Their deep industry knowledge and respective expertise will serve as incredible assets as we continue pursuing both organic and inorganic growth opportunities over the coming years."

As the new Chairman of the Board, Mr. Tallman brings over 40-years of experience in executive leadership, investment management and corporate governance roles. He offers a wealth of knowledge related to vertically-focused software and services companies, with a proven track-record of driving growth and market leadership. His tenure includes serving on the boards of Innovative Interfaces, Zift Solutions, Lexitas and Kukui Corporation. Mr. Tallman's expertise spans across enterprise SaaS software, library management systems, legal software and services, B2B ecommerce, and technology consulting services. His is well-suited to work with next stage growth companies to scale their businesses.

Ms. Gaudreau joins Elm Street Technology with over 20 years of experience in managing financial strategy for high-growth companies. She most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of SimplyWell. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Viverae, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aguirre Roden, Inc.

Ms. Kelly brings in-depth knowledge of SaaS providers and extensive experience in M&A strategy and execution that will further bolster Elm Street Technology's M&A efforts. She previously drove the execution of more than 50 acquisitions across several portfolio companies of Greater Sum Ventures, a growth equity firm that invests in lower-middle market tech-enabled service companies.

"I was immediately attracted to the Elm Street Technology story," stated Mr. Tallman. "The united corporate vision, the leadership culture, and the commitment to overcoming challenges in the real estate industry are all refreshing changes to other players in the space. When you have a strong foundation like this, the sky's the limit in terms of growth potential."

About Elm Street Technology, LLC:

Elm Street Technology offers a growing portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services with the goal of providing one vendor and one point of contact, fully fused into one singular platform – Elevate - to capture and nurture more leads into closed business. Elevate allows busy real estate professionals the ability to streamline and automate their marketing and day-to-day business objectives by offering high-end IDX websites, lead generation tools, a powerful CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention tools, and more. For more information, please visit tryelevate.com .

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC:



Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare. The firm had $6.1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit https://www.aquiline.com/.

