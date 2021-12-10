Elm Tree Communities, LLC today announced it has broken ground on Blueway Commons, an upscale, 56 -unit multifamily community in Haddam, Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elm Tree Communities today announced that it has broken ground on Blueway Commons, an upscale, 56-unit multifamily community in Haddam, Connecticut. Blueway Commons will consist of three two-story buildings and a state-of-the-art resident clubhouse. The project is slated to open in the winter of 2022, with preleasing to begin in the summer of 2022.

Blueway Commons will be located east of exit seven off Connecticut Route 9, twelve minutes north of Interstate highway 95; the development is convenient to the Amtrak and Shoreline East trains. The complex is fifteen minutes south of Middletown and Interstate 91.

The development is being built on Brookes Court adjacent to Route 154, and it will consist of 56 upscale apartment homes. Conveniently located near the popular downtown Chester, nearby stores and restaurants include Adams Market, Stop and Shop, CVS, Dunkin, Cumberland Farms, The Blue Oar, Little House Brewing Company, and more. Blueway Commons is located near the iconic Swing Bridge that links Haddam and East Haddam. The development will offer residents an outdoor lifestyle near the Connecticut River with kayaking, biking trails, and waterfront dining in the surrounding area.

"This development will offer the first modern apartments in Haddam – with complete lifestyle amenities, like the health and fitness clubhouse, a co-working lounge, a community room for events, and an outdoor patio contribute to the resort-like setting and overall sense of place," said Jeff Hartmann, the founder, and CEO of Elm Tree Communities. Blueway Commons will provide an attractive home for young professionals, families, and nesters empty-nesters no longer needing a large residence.

Blueway Commons will offer a variety of floor plans to cater to an array of lifestyles from one and two-bedroom options ranging from 815 to 1180 square feet. The apartments will provide modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and smart technology throughout the complex. Additional in-unit features include contemporary bathrooms, spacious kitchens with islands and energy-efficient appliances, balconies, and more.

In 2012, the Connecticut River was declared the first National Blueway, which Blueway Commons is named for, and our development draws its inspiration. This upscale development offers its residents a lifestyle designed to flow like the river. Blueway Commons will offer residents a resort experience with innovation, community, wellness, and a connection to the natural environment.

The project will be completed over a 15-month construction period, with the first residents scheduled to move in in the winter of 2022.

Blueway Commons property's community amenities will include:

2,500 square foot community center.

Secure package system for residents.

Digital access control systems throughout the community

A state-of-the-art fitness center.

Co-working spaces and a lounge area.

A community gathering room for resident use.

An outdoor lounge area with grills and fire pits.

The community will be pet-friendly and feature an outdoor pet exercise area.

Robert McGarry, the First Selectman of the Town of Haddam, said: "We are excited about the economic growth that Haddam is experiencing, and we welcome Mr. Hartmann and Elm Tree Communities' new Blueway Commons development as an integral part of that growth."

Gary Coursey & Associates of Atlanta, Georgia, is the project architect, and The Associated Construction Company of Hartford, Connecticut, is our construction manager. Elm Tree Communities has contracted with Real Page and Lease Labs as the technology partners for the development.

About Elm Tree Communities: Elm Tree Communities, LLC ("ETC"), headquartered in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the Northeastern United States.

Jeff Hartmann is the founding member and serves as President of ETC, a private real estate company. He develops, implements, and oversees ETC's development strategy and all capital markets activities in this capacity.

With more than two decades in CFO, COO, and CEO capacities, his career spans the landmark casinos of Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods in Connecticut and Ocean Casino in New Jersey. Mr. Hartmann began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Elm Tree Communities, LLC

123 Elm Street, Suite 300

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Phone: (860) 388-9730 extension 1

Jeff Hartmann

[email protected]

