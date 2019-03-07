elminda and RI.Group to Form RI.Mind - a Joint Venture to Apply elminda's Brain Analytics Technology for Personalization of Medical Cannabis

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- elminda Ltd., a leading brain technology company, and RI.Group Investment Management Ltd., a strategic investor in the fields of agriculture, healthcare and natural resources have teamed up to utilize proven technology to address one of the main challenges of medical cannabis health – personalization.

RI.Mind will focus on changing the way cannabis is being consumed by providing growers, doctors, and pharmaceutical developers with the tools and data to predict, identify, prescribe and optimize the most appropriate medical cannabis drug for each patient.

Currently, there are over 1,000 strains of cannabis being actively cultivated, all with widely different cannabinoid ratios and terpene profiles, capable of inducing different subjective experiences and medical therapeutic effects. Finding the right strain for a particular patient dealing with a specific condition can be a challenge. Another key factor in personalizing cannabis care relates to dosing. How much should a patient take to maximize the effectiveness of the treatment while minimizing side effects.

The legal cannabis market is slated to hit $75 billion by 2030, and with this amount of growth comes responsibility.

Industry leaders should feel empowered and motivated to develop or adopt personalized healthcare within the cannabis space. The medical power of cannabis is undeniable and as the market continues to evolve and professionalize, RI.Mind will strive to make this medicine accessible and effective to the largest patient community possible.

Selecting the right cannabis product for the treatment of brain related disorders presents an enormous challenge for doctors where the success rate is less than 50%. elminda's brain analytics product, the BNA™, was developed to help physicians select the most effective treatment and monitor its effect in the brain for patients suffering from brain related disorders.

"We are excited by the new partnership created between elminda and RI.Group and believe that RI.Mind's vision will change the way medical cannabis is consumed," said Roy Bercovitz, Managing Partner at RI.Group. "The opportunity to create objective empirical data of the effects of cannabis on cognitive conditions is critical to personalized medicine," said Ronen Gadot, CEO of elminda. "We think that by focusing on the medical effects of cannabis, we target the most critical point of the cannabis supply chain," said Gal Skalsky, Managing Partner at RI.Group.

About elminda:

elminda is an emerging biotechnology company dedicated to paving a path to better brain health by integrating big-data repositories AI and machine-learning algorithms with its proprietary BNA platform. BNA is an electro-physiology based functional brain mapping, imaging and monitoring technology for the early detection of potential abnormalities due to aging or incidence, as well as for monitoring the progress and impact of interventions, including lifestyle changes. elminda's BNA technology is enabling the creation of new standards for the assessment and treatment of brain disorders such as AD, Depression and chronic pain. BNA is available for commercial and clinical use in the U.S., EU, and Israel per specific intended usage per region.

