Elmira Legionnaires Outbreak--The Lange Law Firm Investigating

ELMIRA, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lange Law Firm is investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease affecting 13 people in Elmira, New York. Legionnaires' disease is a severe—sometimes fatal—form of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria.

"Legionnaires' disease is always very serious. Most people infected with Legionnaires' disease will need to be hospitalized. 1 in 10 people die. Legionnaires' disease is very scary," says Jory Lange, a Legionnaires disease lawyer.

Legionella grow in warm water. When not properly maintained, cooling towers can be a breeding ground for legionella.

Testing performed by the NYS DOH revealed that one of the cooling towers at Elmira Heat Treating was contaminated with the same rare strain of Legionella bacteria that has sickened several people in Elmira.

About The Elmira Legionnaires Outbreak

A cooling tower at Elmira Heat Treating has been shut down after testing positive for the outbreak strain of legionella. The tower will be drained, scrubbed, sanitized, and flushed.

According to the NYS DOH, "Environmental samples were collected by the State and County health departments in the homes of those patients and from cooling towers in proximity to determine whether there was a common point of exposure. After extensive testing, a sample collected from one of three cooling towers at Elmira Heat Treating proved to match the Legionella bacteria from the four clinical cases.

"NYS DOH and Chemung County investigators visited Elmira Heat Treating on November 1 to inspect all three cooling towers and gather operational information from the company's owners. The inspection revealed that one cooling tower did have a prior history of bacterial growth, but testing earlier in 2019 indicated it was within State acceptable levels for Legionella… Additional precautionary sampling was conducted on all three towers."

