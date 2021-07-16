ELONGATE Announces a US$25,000 Donation to the Malala Fund

This $25,000 donation to the Malala Fund will be the first seed donation in a series of donations to the fund. This brings Elongate's total donations to $3,275,000 in just over 3 months. Elongate is the world's first and largest charity cryptocurrency that is redefining the crypto space by not only rewarding its holders monetarily but also by helping their community globally through socially impactful activities. Elongate is able to achieve this through its unique tokenomics that features passive earning and giving.

As the crypto community eagerly awaits Elongate's next move, their leadership has announced that with the recent successful launch of merchandise the community can look forward to NFTs launching soon. Commenting on this, Gene Rhode, Elongate's Chief Marketing Officer, said: "There are many projects in the pipeline that we are truly excited about, and the NFT launch is one of them. I am excited to say that the Elongate ecosystem will continue to expand in the next few months."

To learn more about The Malala Fund and their mission, go to: https://malala.org/ . Visit the Elongate website and learn more about the world's first and biggest charitable cryptocurrency that is transforming the world through social impact: https://www.elongate.cc/ .

