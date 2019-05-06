ELOQUII Challenges Unconscious Bias Towards Women Size 14+ with Debut of #MODELTHAT Campaign

The female led #MODELTHAT campaign launches with a series of photographs taken by Dana Scruggs and a video spot directed by Justyna Grzybowska with styling by Mecca Williams , featuring women speaking to the impact they make in their corner of the world. Created by Bullish, the campaign aesthetic combines ELOQUII's signature bold colors and distinct patterns to showcase the vibrant personalities and inspiring professions of the women featured. The cast includes Alison, a law enforcement professional who dedicates her life to protect our country and others; Alma , the youngest elected State Representative in Arizona who focuses on helping others through her policy work; Akilah, a selfless mom of four, army vet, poet and registered nurse; Kristen , a renowned costume designer and special effects makeup artist; Latoya , a former chef and ultra-marathoner; Palencia , a Deputy Director and Chief Engineer of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, overseeing a $500 million program to help rebuild Detroit and Sarah , a four-time Emmy award winning TV producer.

"Research shows that weight discrimination and stigmatization are becoming more prevalent in the workplace (Flint and Snook, 2014)," said Mariah Chase, CEO of ELOQUII. "Our #MODELTHAT campaign challenges the unconscious bias that can sometimes lead to stigmatizing, stereotyping or underestimating a woman's talents, abilities or accomplishments based on her body. We at ELOQUII believe deeply in the power of fashion to help women control their true narrative. We're inspired by outfitting these incredible female role models and showcasing real women sends the message that it's about who you are, how you feel and how you change your corner of the world.'"

#MODELTHAT was created to break down barriers within the workplace and society, and celebrate women and their inspiring careers, with the hopes of igniting a significant conversation around preconceived judgments. In tandem with the national advertising campaign, ELOQUII encourages everyone to join in the movement and share how they #MODELTHAT--contributing their stories of strength, authenticity, tenacity, success and compassion for those in need and for every woman. The #MODELTHAT mission is driven by a widespread national advertising campaign led by global media agency Wavemaker, encompassing digital, social media, television and print, complemented by a widespread location-based takeover across billboards, buses, subways, taxis and ELOQUII's retail stores.

"Our customers are inspiring, accomplished women who lead extraordinary lives and with the launch of #MODELTHAT, we want to shine light on these women and their impact," said Kristen Campolattaro, ELOQUII's Head of Brand Marketing and Customer Insights. "As a brand that strives to creative positive change through the transformational power of fashion, showcasing role models in our fashion-forward styles sends a powerful message--see people for their accomplishments, not their size."

Timed with the #MODELTHAT campaign, ELOQUII will open their sixth store, located in New York City's SoHo shopping district, back my customer demand. The 2,500 square foot space located on 120 Wooster Street marks ELOQUII as the only retailer dedicated to sizes 14+ in one of the city's most popular shopping areas.

Find out more at http://www.eloquii.com , @ELOQUII on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and join the conversation with the hashtag #MODELTHAT and #XOQ.



To view the campaign imagery and video, visit: ELOQUII.com/model-that

About ELOQUII

ELOQUII Design Inc., based in New York and Columbus, Ohio, is transforming the way women sizes 14+ dress and participate in fashion. The pioneering e-commerce destination for fashion in sizes 14 to 28, ELOQUII offers trend-driven style at accessible price points. The Company – in merchandise categories including apparel, swim, wide width footwear and accessories – debuts new and exciting trend-leading collections each month. ELOQUII also offers customers access to unique content through its Style & Substance platform, an editorial catalogue, and has created an online community through its #XOQ hashtag, which allows customers to tag themselves to the Company's site via Instagram. The brand is currently sold at their Washington D.C. Pentagon City store, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit, The Galleria Shopping Center in Houston, Miami Dadeland Mall and through www.ELOQUII.com . @ELOQUII, #XOQ.

About Wavemaker

Wavemaker is a next generation agency that sits at the intersection of media, content and technology. We are obsessed with the customer's purchase journey and this is what connects our mission directly to our client's business challenges. We invented WM Momentum, the world's most comprehensive study into how people make purchase decisions and have conducted over 500,000 surveys in 40 markets and across more than 80 categories. We are a business that is powered by the creativity and curiosity of our 8,500 people in 90 countries, united by our PACED values. We are a part of GroupM, WPP's global media investment management company. For more information, go to www.wavemakerglobal.com

