Elpidio Ismael Lopez Rodriguez's new book "Dulces Recuerdos De Mi Patria" is a heartwarming account that presents a man's love towards his homeland.

Rodriguez shares, "When I left Havana to fulfill my vocation of being the son of Abraham, I was able to see the city with its enigmatic stone walls with different eyes. A look into the past with nostalgia, but at the same time a look of love, like when a gardener cuts the most beautiful rose, or gives a name to a flower. I wished under another sky to feel the yearning for the nine o'clock cannon every night to check my watch. When the sunsets were prolonged in the distance, and the dark clouds announced great storms, I felt a thousand times the need to see the light of the Morro lighthouse again. When everything seemed like I was going to swallow the torments of life and its cares, I thought it was the sad end of my days, I found the friendly hands of María and León. Not only did my aunt find my substitutes, but in them I found the family that God took from me. I learned then that only orphans remain, when they can no longer send two pesetas for those who are there. It was at that moment that the sky opened, and with the most authentic dew drops, Leon's friendship began; a little later I had yours and you were my sinister hand and both made it possible for my son, born in the midst of nostalgia, to see the light today."

Published by Page Publishing, Elpidio Ismael Lopez Rodriguez's passionate depiction of Havana shows how a city is more than just a place for a person. It is one's home, a place that will always remain in their heart, no matter where life takes them in the future and no matter how far their wings brought them.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Dulces Recuerdos De Mi Patria" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

