Els Center of Excellence Completes Campus-wide Installation of RGF® Environmental Group Air Treatment Technology to Maintain Safety and Continuity of Programming for Individuals with Autism

"For our students in the schools and the private clients of the Foundation, the daily routine of in-person learning and access to services is particularly important to help them navigate the challenges associated with the autism spectrum," shared Dr. Marlene Sotelo, Chief Operating Officer for the Els for Autism Foundation. "We conducted significant research to find a solution to mitigate the risks associated with the pandemic, improve indoor air quality and reduce potential transfer of viruses. By implementing various safety and social distancing protocols along with installing RGF's air filtration system, we are doing everything we can to reduce risk factors associated with the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and keep our students in school and clients in programs and services."

The PHI-Cell® and REME HALO® units, which use RGF's patented technology, install inside existing air conditioning ducts where they actively treat the air inside of conditioned spaces. The units harness the power of hydrogen peroxide by releasing low level molecules into a room where they attach to airborne microbials, like the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to safely and effectively neutralize the contaminants in the air and on surfaces.

"As a national leader in indoor air quality, RGF's products have long been hailed as gold-standard solutions for combating airborne viruses and bacteria," shared Tony Julian, Vice President of Commercial Products, RGF Environmental Group. "In response to the global pandemic, we increased the production of products that create safer indoor environments so that children may go back to school and adults can return safely to work. The PHI-Cell® and REME HALO® units provide peace-of-mind for parents, school staff, and children, and provide safe in-person learning environments which is imperative for students and their families."

An independent third-party study focused on the inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 using RGF's proprietary REME HALO® product with PHI-Cell® technology. The study demonstrated efficacy rates greater than 99.9% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The testing, performed at the Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, Calif., looked at neutralizing the virus within the occupied space in the air and on surfaces. Video results of the study can be viewed here:

With the completion of the installation, The Els Center of Excellence campus joins numerous other schools and universities, global hotels and resorts, national chain restaurants, office buildings, medical and dental offices, and municipal transit authorities in trusting their indoor air quality to RGF's PHI-Cell® and REME HALO® technology.

DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.

About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 36+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 9 acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for back-up production and lamp production. RGF continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com.

