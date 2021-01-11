Els for Autism To Host Virtual 'Building a Neurodiverse Workforce' Conference on March 12-13, 2021

The Autism Innovations and Global Impact Conference: Building a Neurodiverse Workforce, hosted by Els for Autism. Tweet this

Keynote speakers include Temple Grandin, Ph.D. autism activist and Professor of Animal Science, Colorado State University; Craig Leen, Director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) at the U.S. Department of Labor; Tom D.Eri, Co-Founder and COO of Rising Tide Car Wash; Honorable Mike Lake, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry; Haley Moss, Attorney, Author, Artist and Autism Advocate; Jose H. Velasco, Chief Program Manager, Product Engineering & Autism at Work Ambassador, SAP; and Paul Wehman, Ph.D. Professor of Special Education and Counseling, Director, Rehabilitation Research and Training Center, Virginia Commonwealth University.

The event is co-chaired by Marlene Sotelo, Ed.D, Chief Operating Officer at Els for Autism Foundation and Michael Alessandri, Ph.D., Clinical Professor & Executive Director of the University of Miami-Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD) and Els for Autism Foundation Board Member.

"For the past decade, Els for Autism Foundation has been changing the landscape by creating and disseminating programs and services for individuals on the autism spectrum. I am honored to be co-chairing the Building a Neurodiverse Workforce conference which brings together thought leaders from the business world, government, and academia who are enhancing employment opportunities and practices for individuals on the autism spectrum," Alessandri said.

Els for Autism is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP®. This program is valid for 10 PDCs for the SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP®.

Attendees will receive access to an Els for Autism toolkit full of valuable resources so they can take action right away.

Registration is $199, and increasing to $299 on February 11, 2021. Registration is available online at www.elsforautismglobalconf.org.

Special thank you to our Grand Sponsor, Shanken Family Foundation.

About Els for Autism

Els for Autism Foundation was established in 2009 by Liezl and Ernie Els. The Els' son, Ben, is impacted by autism spectrum disorder, which affects 1 in 54 children in the United States. The Els for Autism Foundation serves families worldwide and offers in-person programs and services at The Els Center of Excellence, a 26-acre campus in Jupiter, Florida.

