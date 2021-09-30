Elsa Ramo Named to Variety's Women's Impact Report

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that its Managing Partner Elsa Ramo has been named to Variety's prestigious "2021 Women's Impact Report," spotlighting the women in Los Angeles who have had the most influence on Entertainment over the last year. The feature reports that "the women on this list fought for ways to keep the entertainment business thriving, through online innovations, launching compelling content on any and all viewing platforms, championing artists and new voices coming up through the ranks." Ramo is one of only four outside legal counsels included in the report.

When Variety asked about the biggest challenge for the entertainment business, Ramo reveals, "content creators, talent and producers need to be protected in the consolidation and conflating of the streaming space. It's of utmost importance they're compensated not just in the here and now to create the thing but benefit in the success of whatever content they make."

Ramo provides comprehensive legal services to producers, financiers, creators and owners of film, television and digital content and projects across a range of budgets and production levels. She established her law firm in 2005 to enable up-and-coming filmmakers and producers to bring their stories to life. Today, with the resources of a full service, Entertainment law firm, Ramo represents content distributed with studios, networks and various subscription services including Disney+, Netflix, Apple, Peacock and HBO Max.

Variety reports that this year Ramo "championed projects with strong female leads, and those from women directors, such as Imagine Documentaries' Julia Child and Lucille Ball films." Ramo's leadership within the legal and entertainment communities extends beyond her successful Beverly Hills firm. She dedicates substantial time to mentoring women through various organizations including Women in Film and Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys (PEFA), an organization Ramo founded. "It's really exciting to be at the forefront of empowering women," she says in the publication.

Additionally, the firm congratulates its clients Thai Randolph (Laugh Out Loud), Dana Goldberg (Skydance Media), and Reese Witherspoon and her team including Sarah Harden, Liz Jenkins and Lauren Neustadter (Hello Sunshine) on their inclusion on Variety's Women of Impact list.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

