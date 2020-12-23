Else Nutrition Expands Sprouts Farmers Market's Formula Set with First Plant-based Non Dairy Toddler Nutrition Product in All Stores

Consumers seeking healthy plant-based alternatives for their toddlers, will soon be able to find ELSE's complete Toddler Nutrition product in over 360 Sprouts locations nationwide. The organic formula is primarily made of almonds, tapioca and buckwheat; three core ingredients that go through a clean, all-natural process that offers the protein, carbohydrates, and fat directly from the whole plants, along with phytonutrients, fiber, vitamins and minerals nature intended to provide optimal nourishment for children. Else is free of dairy, soy and corn-syrup, and is made with non-GMO ingredients.

"Being on the shelves at Sprouts Farmers Markets is an incredible milestone for our brand," said Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "We are appreciative of the belief and support Sprouts has shown in our line of products, as they become the first natural grocery account to distribute Else on a national level. We have our sights set on being highly accessible across the United States, and this will begin with retailers who share our values and exceptionally high standards for progressive nutrition and 'better-for-you' foods."

About Sprouts Farmers Market

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 350 stores in 23 states nationwide.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Toddler Nutrition was a #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Baby/Toddler Formula Category in 2020. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Children's Hospital of Colorado, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

