Elsevier Foundation and Girls Inc. of New York City Partner on New Data Analytics Program for Teens

"Partnering with the Elsevier Foundation is very exciting, especially since Elsevier is a blue-chip name in the sciences, where I've spent much of my professional life," said Dr. Pamela Maraldo, CEO of Girls Inc. of New York City. "Their support will enable us to create a unique platform for girls who need a remedial boost to pursue a desire to go into a STEM–science, technology, engineering and math–field.

"The mission of Girls Inc. is to build girls who are strong, smart and bold. With support from the Elsevier Foundation, we will reach girls at an earlier age with the kind of academic enrichment that would be a game changer. This is wonderful and very exciting!"

Over the past four years, Girls Inc. of New York City has introduced hundreds of 10-12 high school grade girls to the field of data analytics through Generation Giga Girls (G3): The Moody's Data Analytics Program, but the demand for a more culturally responsive program, serving more girls at an even earlier age is at an all-time high. Low-income and underserved girls often lack the basic skills required to thrive in intensive programs like G3. The Pre-G3 program now offers them tangible skills, with a strong mentoring approach at a lower developmental level, to prepare them for the concepts they will encounter in the high school program.

Dr. Maraldo added that "Both the G3 and Pre-G3 programs teach data science through the lens of social justice issues, contemporary culture and developmentally appropriate topics. Students learn to assess if Grade Point Average (GPA) is fair; if Black and Latino students have higher suspension rates than their white counterparts; and study trends in social media use among teens. Examples of women of color scientists and culturally relevant field trips are woven throughout."

"Girls Inc. has created an incredibly compelling case for a data analytics prep trajectory," said Ylann Schemm, Director of the Elsevier Foundation, underscoring the importance of this newly-created course. "Our longstanding focus on diversity in STEM fields and an emerging emphasis on underserved youth and data analytics ensures a strong partnership fit. We're delighted to support Girls Inc.'s critical expansion of the program to younger teens with funding and analytics expertise from our Elsevier colleagues."

About Girls Inc. of New York City

Girls Inc. of New York City inspires New York City girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. These positive outcomes are achieved through three core elements: people - trained staff and volunteers who build lasting, mentoring relationships; environment - girls-only, physically and emotionally safe, where there is a sisterhood of support, high expectations, and mutual respect; and programming - research-based, hands-on and minds-on, age-appropriate, meeting the needs of today's girls. girlsincnyc.org.

About the Elsevier Foundation

The Elsevier Foundation supports partnerships to advance diversity in science, research in developing countries and global health, contributing over a hundred grants worth millions of dollars to nonprofits working in these fields. Increasingly, the Elsevier Foundation has worked to embed a technology focus across its program areas to accelerate contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Elsevier Foundation is a corporate non-profit 501(c)(3) funded by Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health. www.elsevierfoundation.org

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect , Scopus , SciVal , ClinicalKey and Sherpath . Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell , 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy . Elsevier is part of RELX Group , a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

