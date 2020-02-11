Elsevier Launches Chemtiva to Solve Commercial Feasibility, Compliance and Safety Challenges in the Chemical Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, announced today the launch of Chemtiva, a digital solution designed to enable chemical industry professionals to make more informed decisions across the product lifecycle.

Chemical professionals working in development to production need a variety of data and information to address critical, time-sensitive questions in the decision-making process when bringing new chemicals to market. Chemtiva is the first solution to integrate leading scientific and commercial information into a single platform addressing information and data needs and supporting cross-functional collaboration between R&D, scale-up and EHS (environment, health and safety) functions.

"The global chemical industry invests over $51 billion on R&D1. Faced with greater competition, ever-changing regulatory environments and market pressure to develop more sustainable products, chemical industry professionals must have the right information to make informed decisions and drive efficiencies and profitability," said Bryan Davies, Vice President of Engineering Solutions, Elsevier. "Working closely with industry partners, we developed Chemtiva to help chemical companies make better investment and development decisions so they can bring safer, more profitable products to market faster."

Chemtiva utilizes proprietary domain-specific taxonomies and ontologies and data science technologies to normalize and aggregate must-have information from the global scientific literature, toxicological reports and EHS regulations, with market-relevant information such as global shipments, technical datasheets and industry news, enabling access to over 13 million substances, 7 million products and 17,000 suppliers.

1 Sourced from: "The Global Chemistry Industry: Catalyzing Growth and Addressing Our World's Sustainability Challenges" Report for ICCA. Oxford, UK: Oxford Economics. © Oxford Economics Ltd., 2019

