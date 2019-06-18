Elsevier Launches Current Research Journals

Current Research marks the creation of the Current Opinion and Research (CO+RE) suite of journals and will publish original research and short communications across the life and physical sciences, including research from food science to green and sustainable chemistry topics.

"The launch of our Current Research titles marks an important milestone in Elsevier's continued growth in open access (OA) publishing," said Louise Curtis, Senior Vice President at Elsevier. "We already publish many high-quality primary research journals that offer authors the choice to publish OA, whether under the hybrid model or gold OA model. The Current Research portfolio is an exciting addition to our current programme of over 270 gold OA titles."

Seven new titles in Biotechnology, Food Science, Immunology, Pharmacology and Drug Discovery, Physiology, Structural Biology and Toxicology have already launched with more titles in development. Each CO+RE journal will leverage the Current Opinion legacy of editorial excellence, high-impact, and global reach—to ensure they are a widely-read resource and become an integral part of a researchers' workflow.

"A big advantage of gold OA is that you can access the full text all the time, wherever you are," said Atanas G. Atanasov, PhD, and Editor-in-Chief of Current Research in Biotechnology. "The CO+RE suite will use the long-standing tradition of high-quality output of the CO journals, and the global outreach offered through the gold OA publishing model of the RE journals. In a rapidly-developing field like biotechnology, visibility is critical."

Expert Editors and prestigious Editorial Boards will bring a depth of knowledge and experience to all Current Research titles. Submission and peer review will be fast, and publication of final manuscripts will be instantaneous. Articles published in Current Research journals will enjoy the high visibility and maximum exposure of an industry leading platform that reaches a global audience.

"Current Research is a bold initiative and further reinforces Elsevier's investment in Open Access and Open Science," said Philippe Terheggen, Managing Director for STM Journals, Elsevier. "Demonstrating that we continue to work closely and listen to our research communities in order to provide them with the best options for publication."

