Elsewhere Partners Expands Investment Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsewhere Partners today announced the addition of two proven investment professionals to its growing Austin-based team – Meaghan Mahoney and Cody Younkin, both as associates.

As it expands its network and increases investment activity, Elsewhere continues to strengthen its team of growth-stage software industry experts to manage sourcing, diligence and portfolio management needs. In their new roles, Mahoney and Younkin will provide support across all stages of research, diligence and execution for Elsewhere Partners' growing portfolio. They will also work closely with the firm's extensive operating advisor network to identify new areas of interest, develop investment theses and build relationships with software startup founders.

"Activity in the software space is at a new all-time high, and Elsewhere Partners is committed to supporting the growth of innovative software leaders breaking the traditional Silicon Valley mold," noted Chris Pacitti, founder and partner at Elsewhere Partners. "As we continue to build our team, finding investment professionals who share our passion and bring additional expertise to the table will prove incredibly valuable not only for our team and our LPs, but also for the entrepreneurs who partner with us to carve out their next growth path."

Before taking on his new role, Younkin spent four years in investment banking at D.A. Davidson. There, he executed M&A and growth equity transactions for technology companies across the B2B software, infrastructure, and security sectors. Prior to D.A. Davidson, he served as an equity research assistant at SGL Investment Advisors, where he helped develop internal software tools for investment decision making and assisted in portfolio analysis. Younkin earned his BS degree in Finance and Management Information Systems from the University of Montana in Missoula, where he graduated with high honors

"I'm energized by the opportunity to help software businesses realize their full growth potential. It's an honor to partner with founders who've overcome the odds to build healthy, customer-obsessed platforms without the advantages of, or access to, early VC money," added Younkin. "For many of these companies, the right hands-on resources and a little capital can go a long way in accelerating long-term value – something the Elsewhere platform does extremely well. Joining the Elsewhere Partners team, I now have the opportunity to help drive our mission to back and support best-in-class software platforms alongside an unparalleled community of industry veterans."

Prior to joining Elsewhere Partners, Mahoney served as an associate at The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") where she underwrote venture debt, growth capital, and buyout transactions for growth-oriented software companies. She also helped with portfolio management and business development efforts across Texas and surrounding states. Prior to CIBC, Mahoney was a venture associate at Ecliptic Capital, an early-stage innovation fund focused on disruptive technology businesses. Her primary responsibilities included deal flow management, due diligence, and sourcing. She earned her BA in Economics and BA in International Relations from Tulane University, where she graduated with honors.

"Elsewhere's investment strategy provides a unique opportunity to partner with businesses from all over the world. We invest in companies whose founders are passionate about building a great product, and as a team, this keeps us close to the sources of innovation that are driving change in various industries around the globe," said Mahoney. "It is at these formative stages of a company's lifecycle where implementing the right people and processes around a fantastic product can be key to accelerating growth. Being part of a team that helps take businesses to the next level is not only exciting, but also extremely fulfilling."

Collectively, Elsewhere's investors and operating advisors represent experience across 150+ organizations, 100+ acquisitions, 150+ rounds of financing and $1+ billion in total investment. It focuses on providing transitional growth capital and transformative operational expertise for capital efficient B2B software companies that are looking to scale to the next level.

Elsewhere Partners is a growth-stage venture capital firm that invests in Elsewhere Outliers – business software companies that are located outside of traditional venture capital hubs and have achieved substantial customer traction and revenue growth without significant outside funding. Elsewhere Partners combines transitional capital with transformational expertise to help companies achieve exit readiness on their own terms. To learn more, visit www.elsewhere.partners.

