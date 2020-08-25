CINCINNATI, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsira M. Pina, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Pulmonologist for her professional excellence in the field of Pulmonology and for her remarkable contributions at the University of Cincinnati Medicine.

Elsira M. Pina, DO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

As a world-renowned teaching hospital, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center has garnered an excellent reputation bringing thousands of people from the region and around the world to Cincinnati to receive top-quality care from world-renowned physicians, clinicians and researchers in the state of the art medical facilities. Since 1823, the Center continues to carry out its mission of providing care for the aged, indigent and orphaned by having access to the latest technological procedures and clinical trial medications.



Board Certified Pulmonologist, Dr. Pina is a distinguished professional garnering 24 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in her field. She specializes in pulmonary diseases, general lung diseases with a special interest in lung cancer, and in critical care medicine. In her current role, Dr. Pina is affiliated with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Ohio which is an integral part of UC Health. Alongside her clinical role, she serves as a Professor of Medicine within the Department of Internal Medicine Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati Lung Center. Among her many responsibilities, Dr. Pina continues to demonstrate the highest standard of professionalism through her contributions to education and patient-centered care.



An academic scholar, Dr. Pina's acclaimed career began in 1989 after earning her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, (DO) degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She went on to complete her residency in internal medicine at the Case Western Reserve University Metro Health Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in pulmonary disease and critical care medicine at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center/University Hospital. Earlier in her academic career, she completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Maryland. Dr. Pina is board certified in Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She also completed the CMS Stage 1 EHR in 2012 as a testament to her success.



Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Pina maintains an active membership of the American College of Chest Physicians.



For further information, please visit https://www.uchealth.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

