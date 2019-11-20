Eltek Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased with our growth in revenues and profitability in the third quarter's results. The improved results are a consequence of the implementation of our previously announced turnaround plan."

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2019 compared to the Third Quarter of 2018

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $9.3 million compared to revenues of $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2018;

for the third quarter of 2019 were compared to revenues of in the third quarter of 2018; Gross profit increased from $973,000 (11.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018 to $1.8 million (19.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2019;

increased from (11.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018 to (19.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2019; Operating profit was $56 8 ,000 this quarter as compared to an operating loss of $307,000 in the third quarter of 2018;

was ,000 this quarter as compared to an operating loss of in the third quarter of 2018; Net profit was $391,000 , or $0.09 per fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss of $463,000 , or ($0.23) per fully diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018;

was , or per fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss of , or per fully diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018; EBITDA was $94 0 ,000 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to EBITDA of $109,000 in the third quarter of 2018;

was ,000 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to EBITDA of in the third quarter of 2018; Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $164,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

Highlights for the First Nine Months of 2019

Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were $26.2 million compared to $26.1 million in the first nine months of 2018;

for the first nine months of 2019 were compared to in the first nine months of 2018; Gross profit was $4.5 million (17.4% of revenues) compared to gross profit of $2.0 million (7.6% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2018;

was (17.4% of revenues) compared to gross profit of (7.6% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2018; Operating profit was $1.0 million compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million in the first nine months of 2018;

was compared to an operating loss of in the first nine months of 2018; Other Income was $875,000 in the first nine months of 2019 compared to nil in the first nine months of 2018;

was in the first nine months of 2019 compared to nil in the first nine months of 2018; Net profit was $1.4 million , or $0.4 0 per fully diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.0 million , or ($0.97) per fully diluted share in the first nine months of 2018;

was , or per fully diluted share compared to a net loss of , or per fully diluted share in the first nine months of 2018; EBITDA was $3.0 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to negative EBITDA of $373,000 in the first nine months of 2018;

was in the first nine months of 2019, compared to negative EBITDA of in the first nine months of 2018; Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.7 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $950,000 in the first nine months of 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and in Europe and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data)



















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019 2018

2019

2018









Revenues 9,279 8,503

26,213

26,112 Costs of revenues (7,524) (7,530)

(21,663)

(24,118) Gross profit 1,755 973

4,550

1,994















Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,187) (1,280)

(3,541)

(3,648) R&D expenses, net - -

-

(1) Operating profit (loss) 568 (307)

1,009

(1,655) Financial expenses, net (146) (132)

(409)

(264) Other income, net (2) -

875

- Profit (loss) before income tax 420 (439)

1,475

(1,919) Tax expenses (29) (24)

(51)

(57) Net Profit (loss) 391 (463)

1,424

(1,976)















Earnings per share











Basic and diluted net profit (loss) per ordinary share 0.09 (0.23)

0.40

(0.97)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used





to compute basic and diluted net profit (loss) per





ordinary share (in thousands) 4,380 2,029

3,519

2,029

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)





September 30, December 31,



2019 2018





Assets













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

2,289 992 Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

6,852 5,682 Other

195 868 Inventories

3,785 3,611 Prepaid expenses

412 292 Total current assets

13,533 11,445







Long term assets





Severance pay fund

59 53 Long term prepaid expenses

- 39 Operating lease right of use assets

2,750 - Total long term assets

2,809 92 Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

6,795 6,623 Total Assets

23,137 18,160







Liabilities and Shareholder's equity













Current liabilities





Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

2,123 6,606 Short-term credit from related party

3,446 2,668 Accounts payable: Trade

4,755 4,108 Other

3,579 3,377 Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,368 - Total current liabilities

15,271 16,759







Long-term liabilities





Long term debt, excluding current maturities

436 308 Employee severance benefits

244 211 Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,362 - Total long-term liabilities

2,042 519







Equity





Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000

shares, issued and outstanding 2,028,552

3,964 1,985 Additional paid-in capital

18,583 17,270 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

2,435 2,340 Capital reserve

932 800 Accumulated deficit

(20,090) (21,513) Shareholders' equity

5,824 882 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

23,137 18,160

Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)















Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019 2018

2019

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited

























GAAP net Income (loss)

391 (463)

1,424

(1,976) Add back items:





























Financial expenses, net

146 132

409

264 Income tax expense

29 24

51

57 Depreciation and amortization

374 416

1,118

1,282 Non-GAAP EBITDA

940 109

3,002

(373)

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$)



















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019 2018

2019

2018















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Income (loss)

391 (463)

1,423

(1,976)















Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net













cash flows provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

371 416

1,119

1,282 Stock-based compensation

26 -

88

- Transaction with controlling shareholder

15 -

44

- Revaluation of long term loans

(12) (1)

(36)

23



400 415

1,215

1,305















Changes in operating leases, net

(1) -

(11)

- Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

886 1,016

(712)

(474) Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(224) (538)

655

313 Decrease (increase) in inventories

211 253

98

(661) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(102) (440)

92

645 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

(188) (84)

(55)

(134) Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

23 5

14

32



605 212

81

(279)















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,396 164

2,719

(950)































Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of fixed assets

(293) (86)

(543)

(196) Net cash used in investing activities

(293) (86)

(543)

(196)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Short- term bank credit, net

(921) 113

(4,315)

956 Short- term shareholder loan

- 275

557

1,431 Issuance of ordinary shares in rights offering, net

- -

3,298

- Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(220) (225)

(675)

(689) Proceeds from long-term loans

557 -

558

- Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(94) (74)

(289)

(233) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(678) 89

(866)

1,465















Effect of translation adjustments

27 43

(13)

(5)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

452 210

1,297

314















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

1,837 991

992

887















Cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,289 1,201

2,289

1,201

SOURCE Eltek Ltd.