Eltek Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are gratified that despite the global Covid-19 related challenges encountered in the first quarter we were able to continue the growth and profitability we achieved in 2019. During this year, we plan to significantly increase our investment in new equipment and the expansion of our facilities and infrastructure, in order to support our continued growth, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic."

"We are operating in a challenging business environment and making the necessary adjustments to increase operating efficiencies, improve customer satisfaction, increase revenues and reach sustained profitability," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2020 compared to the First Quarter of 2019

Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $9 . 2 million compared to revenues of $8 .7 million in the first quarter of 2019;

for the first quarter of 2020 were . million compared to revenues of .7 million in the first quarter of 2019; Gross profit increased from $1.5 million (17.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019 to $1.8 (19.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020;

increased from (17.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019 to (19.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020; Operating profit was $61 2 ,000 as compared to an operating profit of $433,000 in the first quarter of 2019;

was ,000 as compared to an operating profit of in the first quarter of 2019; Net profit was $54 1 ,000, or $0.12 per fully diluted share compared to a net profit of $242,000 , or $0.12 per fully diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019;

was ,000, or per fully diluted share compared to a net profit of , or per fully diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019; EBITDA was a $1.0 million (11.0% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $811,000 (9.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019;

was a (11.0% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of (9.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019; Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $1.5 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Conference Call

Today, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-888-668-9141 Israel: 03- 9180609 International: +972-3- 9180609



At: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time 15:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and in Europe and by agents and distributors in Europe, India and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables follow)

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data)













Three months ended





March 31,





2020 2019



















Revenues 9,157 8,735

Costs of revenues (7,354) (7,196)











Gross profit 1,803 1,539











Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,189) (1,106)











R&D expenses, net (2) -

Operating profit 612 433











Financial expenses, net (55) (184)

Other income, net (1) 6











Profit before income tax 556 255











Tax expenses (15) (13)











Net Profit 541 242











Earnings per share















Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share 0.12 0.12











Weighted average number of ordinary shares





used to compute basic and diluted net profit per





ordinary share (in thousands) 4,380 2,029













Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)













March 31, December 31,





2020 2019









Assets

















Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 2,214 1,628

Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts 7,379 7,480

Other 164 145

Inventories 3,404 3,735

Prepaid expenses 354 530











Total current assets 13,515 13,518











Long term assets





Severance pay fund 58 60

Operating lease right of use assets 2,140 2,490

Total long term assets 2,198 2,550











Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation 6,506 6,761











Total Assets 22,219 22,829









































Liabilities and Shareholder's equity











Current liabilities





Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

1,589 2,120

Short-term credit from related party

3,366 3,472

Accounts payable: Trade 4,277 4,673

Other 3,533 3,118

Short-term operating lease liabilities 1,091 1,383











Total current liabilities 13,856 14,766











Long-term liabilities



Long term debt, excluding current maturities 340 387

Employee severance benefits 275 268

Deferred tax liabilities 49 45

Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,033 1,094











Total long-term liabilities 1,697 1,794











Equity







Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000

shares, issued and outstanding 4,380,268

3,964 3,964

Additional paid-in capital

18,583 18,583

Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

2,310 2,479

Capital reserve

989 963

Accumulated deficit

(19,180) (19,720)

Shareholders' equity

6,666 6,269

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 22,219 22,829



Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)









Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended





March 31,





2020 2019





Unaudited



















GAAP net Income (loss)

541 242

Add back items:

















Financial expenses, net

55 184

Income tax expense

15 13

Depreciation and amortization

395 372

Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,006 811



Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$)













Three months ended





March 31,





2020 2019











Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net Income

541 242











Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net







cash flows provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

395 372

Stock-based compensation

26 31

Transaction with controlling shareholder

- 14

Revaluation of long term loans

10 (16)

Increase in deferred tax liabilities

5 -





436 401











Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

(5) (9)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(132) 240

Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

139 315

Decrease (increase) in inventories

221 (415)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(257) 846

Increase in other liabilities and accrued expenses

520 4

Increase in employee severance benefits, net

16 -





502 981











Net cash provided by operating activities

1,479 1,624





















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of fixed assets

(204) (159)

Net cash used in investing activities

(204) (159)





















Cash flows from financing activities:







Short- term bank credit, net

(438) (1,608)

Short- term shareholder loan

- 549

Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(73) (225)

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(151) (96)

Net cash used in financing activities

(662) (1,380)











Effect of translation adjustments

(27) (10)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

586 75











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

1,628 993











Cash and cash equivalents at period end

2,214 1,068



Investor Contact:

Alon Mualem

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+972-3-9395023

SOURCE Eltek Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.nisteceltek.com/

