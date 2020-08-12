Eltek Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased that our second quarter reflects the continuing trend of improved results. We are gratified that despite the global Covid-19 pandemic and its related challenges, we were able to grow our top line by 7.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and improve our gross margins from 15.3% in Q2 2019 to 21.6% in Q2 2020."

"We are operating in a challenging business environment and making the necessary adjustments to protect our staff, expand our business, improve customer satisfaction, increase revenues, maintain the trend of improved operating efficiencies and reach sustained profitability," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2020 compared to the Second Quarter of 2019

Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $8.8 million compared to revenues of $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2019;

Highlights for the First Six Months of 2020

Revenues for the first six months of 2020 were $17.9 million compared to $16.9 million in the first six months of 2019;

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, August 12, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-888-668-9141

Israel: 03-9180609

International: +972-3-9180609

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

15:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and in Europe and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Alon Mualem

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+972-3-9395023

(Tables follow)



















Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands US$, except per share data)





















Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2020 2019

2020

2019













Revenues

8,792 8,198

17,949

16,933

Costs of revenues

(6,892) (6,942)

(14,246)

(14,139)



















Gross profit

1,900 1,256

3,703

2,795



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,095) (1,249)

(2,284)

(2,355)



















R&D expenses, net

4 -

2

-



















Operating profit

809 7

1,421

440



















Financial expenses, net

(83) (78)

(139)

(263)

Other income, net

- 871

-

877



















Profit before income tax

726 800

1,282

1,054



















Tax expenses

(22) (10)

(38)

(23)



















Net Profit

704 790

1,244

1,032



















Earnings per share

































Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.16 0.19

0.28

0.33



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares















used to compute basic and diluted net profit per















ordinary share (in thousands)

4,380 4,148

4,380

3,088





















Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands US$)













June 30, December 31,





2020 2019

Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

3,407 1,628

Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

7,307 7,480

Other

246 145

Inventories

3,474 3,735

Prepaid expenses

238 530











Total current assets

14,672 13,518











Long term assets







Restricted deposits

58 -

Severance pay fund

59 60

Operating lease right of use assets

2,029 2,490

Total long term assets

2,146 2,550











Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

6,407 6,761











Total Assets

23,225 22,829





















Liabilities and Shareholder's equity

















Current liabilities







Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

1,303 2,120

Short-term credit from related party

2,885 3,472

Accounts payable: Trade

3,983 4,673

Other

3,653 3,118

Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,141 1,383











Total current liabilities

12,965 14,766











Long-term liabilities







Long term debt, excluding current maturities

1,468 387

Employee severance benefits

307 268

Deferred tax liabilities

57 45

Long-term operating lease liabilities

872 1,094











Total long-term liabilities

2,704 1,794











Equity







Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000

shares, issued and outstanding 4,380,268

3,964 3,964

Additional paid-in capital

18,583 18,583

Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

2,479 2,479

Capital reserve

1,006 963

Accumulated deficit

(18,476) (19,720)

Shareholders' equity

7,556 6,269

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

23,225 22,829























Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)















Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations

Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020 2019

2020

2019

























GAAP net Income (loss)

704 790

1,244

1,032 Add back items:





























Financial expenses, net

83 78

139

263 Income tax expense

22 10

38

22 Depreciation and amortization

391 372

786

744 Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,200 1,250

2,207

2,061

















Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash flow (In thousands US$)





















Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2020 2019

2020

2019



















Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net Income

704 790

1,244

1,032



















Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net















cash flows provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

391 375

786

748

Stock-based compensation

17 31

43

62

Transaction with controlling shareholder

- 15

-

29

Revaluation of long term loans

(6) (8)

4

(24)

Increase in deferred tax liabilities

6 -

12

-





408 413

845

815



















Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

1



(4)

(9)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

280 (1,838)

149

(1,598)

Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

49 564

187

879

Decrease (increase) in inventories

27 302

248

(114)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(113) (652)

(370)

194

Increase in other liabilities and accrued expenses

17 129

538

132

Increase in employee severance benefits, net

24 (9)

40

(9)





285 (1,504)

788

(525)



















Net cash provided by operating activities

1,397 (301)

2,877

1,322





































Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of fixed assets

(250) (91)

(454)

(250)

Restricted deposits

(58) -

(58)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(308) (91)

(512)

(250)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Short- term bank credit, net

(326) (1,787)

(765)

(3,394)

Proceeds from short- term shareholder loan

- -

-

555

Repayment of short- term shareholder loan

(571) -

(571)

-

Issuance of ordinary shares in rights offering, net

- 3,298

-

3,298

Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(35) (231)

(108)

(455)

Proceeds from long-term loans

1,141 -

1,141

-

Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(152) (98)

(304)

(194)

Net cash used in financing activities

57 1,182

(607)

(190)



















Effect of translation adjustments

47 (21)

21

(37)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,193 769

1,779

845



















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

2,214 1,068

1,628

992



















Cash and cash equivalents at period end

3,407 1,837

3,407

1,837





















