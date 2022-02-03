Elton John Announces the Alliance for Lifetime Income as The Presenting Partner of His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in North America

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elton John continues to prove that your next act may just be your best. Today, the number one male recording artist of all time announced the Alliance for Lifetime Income as the presenting partner of his "2022 Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in North America." The Alliance is Elton John's first and only non–profit tour partner.

After 52 years of live performances and well over 4,000 shows, this is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist's farewell to millions of fans, as he retires from touring. Described as his most elaborate and high–tech show of all time, this tour is destined to go down as the most popular farewell tour in music history.

"I am delighted that the Alliance for Lifetime Income is my tour's Presenting Partner," said Elton John. "Being a non-profit, the Alliance's social mission aligns with many of my own interests. For me, the next exciting phase of my life is about spending more time with my family, being more active with my foundation, my music and other exciting creative projects and continuing my commitment to diversity and economic equality for all."

"There is no better example of living life to the fullest and on your own terms than Sir Elton John," said Jean Statler, CEO of the Alliance for Lifetime Income. "The opportunity to partner with him on this farewell tour, as he moves into the next stage of his life, is a once–in–a–lifetime opportunity. Beyond giving us timeless music, his lifetime of work championing diversity and equity has inspired generations of young and old fans, making this partnership a perfect fit for the Alliance's social mission, which is to educate consumers and help them avoid running out of money in later life."

Though Elton is saying farewell to touring and yet still at the top of his game, the rules of retirement have changed for millions of Americans who are living longer, without any guarantee of income other than Social Security. This sponsorship is a powerful way to create awareness and educate Americans that having a financial plan that includes protected income from an annuity is a better way to finding your Yellow Brick Road to the next chapter of life.

"Whether it's the first time or tenth time seeing one of his concerts, for Elton John fans everywhere, this concert is sure to lead to the top of everyone's bucket list," said Statler.

The 65 city Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour of North America started on January 19 in New Orleans and wraps up on November 20 in Los Angeles. To learn more about the tour, please visit www.eltonjohn.com/tours.

To learn more about the Alliance, please visit www.ProtectedIncome.org.

About the Alliance for Lifetime Income

The Alliance for Lifetime Income is a non–profit 501(c)(6) educational organization based in Washington, D.C., that creates awareness and educates Americans about the value and importance of having protected lifetime income in retirement. Our vision is for a country where no American has to face the prospect of running out of money in retirement. The Alliance provides consumers and financial advisors with educational resources, interactive tools, and actionable research and insights to use in building retirement income strategies and plans. We believe focusing attention and conversations on retirement income that lasts throughout life leads to greater retirement security for millions of Americans.

About Elton John

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. In the UK and US charts alone he has 1 diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums as well as over 70 Top 40 hits. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. Released in 2017 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, became Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album and has spent over 200 consecutive weeks in the top 75 of the UK album charts, over 110 of these in the top 20. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1s and 27 Top 10s. 'The Lockdown Sessions', an album of collaborations recorded during the COVID-19 Pandemic, was released in October 2021 and went straight to number 1 in the UK album Charts, becoming Elton's 8th UK number 1 album in the process. It's lead single "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa" became a bona fide global hit, reaching number 1 in the UK and Australian singles charts. Its success meant that Elton became the first ever solo artist to score a UK Top 10 hit single in 6 consecutive decades. In America, he holds the record for longest span between Billboard top 40 hits at 50 years.

Elton announced the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at New York's Gotham Hall in January 2018. Encompassing 5 continents, and over 350 dates, this 5-year-long tour started in September 2018 and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. In 2019 it was named Billboard's Top Rock Tour and Pollstar's Major Tour Of The Year. To date, Elton has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970. 2019 also saw the release of 'Rocketman' and global bestselling autobiography, 'ME'. An epic fantasy musical motion picture of Elton's life, 'Rocketman' has been a commercial and critical hit, taking close to $200m at the box office. It has won an Oscar, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics' Choice Award and garnered BAFTA nominations. Its soundtrack was also nominated for a GRAMMY Award.

Among the many awards and honours bestowed upon him are six GRAMMYs, including a GRAMMY Legend award, a Tony and two Oscars, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards between 1973 and 2001 and a knighthood from HM Queen Elizabeth II for "services to music and charitable services".

In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $515 million to date in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. In June 2019 President Emmanuel Macron presented Elton the Légion d'honneur, France's highest award, for his lifetime contribution to the arts and the fight against HIV/AIDS. Elton was awarded the Companion of Honour in the 2021 New Year Honours list. The highest acknowledgement in the list, Elton became one of only 64 people to hold the honour. September 2019 saw The Royal Mail issue a set of 12 stamps as a tribute to Elton being one of the most popular and enduring music artists of all time. Elton was only the second individual music artist to be featured in a dedicated stamp issue. In July 2020 the Royal Mint released an Elton John commemorative coin, the second in their music legends series to celebrate 'one of the most successful and enduring artists of all time'. Always a tireless champion of new artists, Elton has been a leading industry voice in lobbying the government for young artists visa-free touring rights in Europe post Brexit.

Contact: Haley Fry

(309) 824-7806

[email protected]

SOURCE Alliance for Lifetime Income