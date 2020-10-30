Elton John Unveils Previously Unheard Jazz Version of 'Come Down In Time'

Recorded on 20th March 1970 at London's Trident Studios, 'Come Down In Time (Jazz Version)' more than doubles the length of the final version (re-recorded 3 months later with different musicians) that appears on 'Tumbleweed Connection'. Without the orchestral arrangements by Paul Buckmaster which coloured the album version, the track ends in the same way as the original with Bernie's line " while some leave you counting stars in the night " before starting up again as a jazz-influenced instrumental. The track features some astonishing piano and guitar interplay between Elton and Caleb Quaye, supported by the Hookfoot rhythm section of David Glover on bass and Roger Pope on drums. 'Very nice !' producer Gus Dudgeon exclaims as the track breaks down, before resuming with yet more freestyle playing.

'Come Down In Time' was originally taken from Elton's seminal 1970 album 'Tumbleweed Connection' which celebrates the 50th anniversary of its original release today (Friday 30th October 2020). 'Tumbleweed Connection' is a much-loved album within Elton John's back catalogue. Steeped in what was to become known as 'Americana', it was written and recorded entirely in London from 20th March to 6th June 1970, fitted in amongst Elton's various promotional dates in UK and Europe for his previous, eponymous, album. Although released afterwards, it was made before 'Your Song' had become a hit and Elton's triumphant debut performances at the Troubadour in Los Angeles in late August - the first time Elton and Bernie stepped foot on the soil they had written about so eloquently about on the LP. Its iconic sepia sleeve evokes a long-forgotten West, and the album itself contains some of Elton and Bernie Taupin's greatest early songs: 'Ballad Of A Well-Known Gun', 'Burn Down The Mission' and 'Amoreena'.

'Come Down In Time (Jazz Version) ' is now available to buy here on 10" vinyl only. This release is restricted to 5,000 copies only

10" Vinyl Format details:

Side A – Come Down In Time (Jazz Version)

Side B – Ballad Of A Well-Known Gun (DJM Demo)

50th anniversary vinyl edition of 'Tumbleweed Connection' is available to buy here

