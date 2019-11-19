Elucidata Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elucidata , a disruptive integrated Omics company that uses their proprietary AI-enabled technology PollyTM Discover to assist in asset discovery, announced today the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The board will include Dr. Richard Kibbey MD/PhD, Elucidata's Scientific Co-Founder, Dr. Nick Pullen, PhD, and Dr. Avi Ma'ayan, PhD.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Pullen and Dr. Ma'ayan join our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Abhishek Jha, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Elucidata. "Their leadership will help us expand the reach of our asset discovery offering, PollyTM Discover, and will power further innovation by breaking barriers in using biomedical data to drive decisions."

Chaired by Dr. Pullen, the SAB will bring together the expertise of scientists from the fields of drug discovery and computational biology. The SAB will work closely with Elucidata's leadership to advance PollyTM Discover, particularly focusing on the roadmap and go-to-market strategy.

Dr. Pullen brings more than 20 years of experience working in the pharmaceutical industry with Pfizer, Roche and, more recently, Celgene. He has significant expertise in target identification and the prosecution of drug discovery programs from idea to clinical proof of mechanism, across broad disease, target and physiological systems.

"The Discovery playbook just keeps getting larger and PollyTM Discover has proven to be an exceptionally useful offering in de-convoluting large multi-parametric datasets for the purposes of target and biomarker discovery, as well as optimizing the potential of engineered cellular therapies," said Dr. Pullen. "Realizing its broadest application, in conjunction with the expertise in Elucidata is the key goal of the SAB."

Dr. Ma'ayan is the Director of the Mount Sinai Center for Bioinformatics and an Endowed Professor of Bioinformatics in the Department of Pharmacological Sciences. Dr. Ma'ayan is also the Principal Investigator of the NIH-funded BD2K-LINCS Data Coordination and Integration Center and Mount Sinai Knowledge Management Center for Illuminating the Druggable Genome.

"This is an exciting time in biomedical research. We will see a shift toward data driven science which undoubtedly will accelerate target, drug discovery and new therapeutics development. Elucidata brings great expertise, innovation and energy into this emerging field," added Dr. Ma'ayan.

"Elucidata has created a transformative offering, PollyTM Discover to free brilliant scientists for creative innovation rather than the mind-numbing and menial trudging through piles of raw data," said Dr. Kibbey. "There is so much 'unused' biologic Omic data out there. It is so rewarding to be in a position to capture, interpret, integrate and translate into potential therapies the already amassed troves of data, let alone the anticipated exponential explosion as next generation technologies emerge."

Dr. Kibbey is a clinically active Associate Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) and of Cellular & Molecular Biology at the Yale School of Medicine. He heads an independent NIH-supported laboratory studying whole-body and subcellular metabolism in the context of diabetes and cancer.

About Elucidata Corporation

Elucidata was founded in 2015 with a mandate to transform the way biomedical data is used to drive decisions in R&D labs in both academia and industry. Elucidata's long-term goal is to use artificial intelligence to enable the discovery of assets. Elucidata has offices in Cambridge, MA, San Francisco, CA and New Delhi, India.

About PollyTM Discover

PollyTM Discover is Elucidata's AI-enabled technology for the integration of biomedical data to enable translational researchers to discover therapeutic assets. PollyTM Discover combines disease-specific highly curated data lakes with proprietary ML frameworks to enable faster and better discovery of assets.

Contact

