Elves Introduces Magical New Travel Booking App

"We've designed Elves to elevate the overall travel experience, from the moment you book until the time you get home," said Karim Elsahy, Co-founder & CEO of Elves . "The convenience of real-time assistance from the elves, with the support of a sophisticated tech engine, delivers a uniquely personal experience for every traveler. We are what an OTA should be."

Through the Elves app, Facebook Messenger and soon Google Assistant, travelers can use the elves to book domestic/international flights, make last minute modifications and also receive reimbursement on flight reservations made through the platform, if the price drops after purchase (terms and conditions may apply). Elves also tracks every trip booked within the app, and automatically redeems any available compensation for passengers if the airline delays/cancels flights during their travel.

Co-founded by Karim Elsahy and his wife, Abeer Elsisi, Elves aims to transform the way people everywhere experience global travel and exploration. Both avid travelers, Elsahy and Elsisi have merged their collective experience of travel and building human assisted AI systems, to fill a communication and time management void within the industry. With more features set to release later this year, Elves plans to leverage the convenience of mobile messaging and the power of technology, allowing travelers more time to enjoy a hassle-free trip.

Elves is available for download on the App store, Google Play Store, Facebook Messenger or at www.elvesapp.com. Learn more and be part of the story by following Elves on Instagram (@elvesapp_).

