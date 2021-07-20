ELYON International, Inc. launches ScrumOnDemand, a Global IT on-demand hiring platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.

The ScrumOnDemand platform matches formed groups ready to work with clients who need seasoned SCRUM teams to complete their projects. The talent matching engine then brings teams and clients together quickly while the ScrumOnDemand tool Administrators facilitate introductions. In addition, Talent can meet with other IT talent with complementary skills to form their own SCRUM teams. ScrumOnDemand uses an interactive dashboard with graphs and a ranking system to show at a glance what matches are closest to the needs of each project of interest, along with resumes and project descriptions.

Benefits of Joining the ScrumOnDemand Community

Empowers IT Talent to offer their services as a SCRUM team or as individuals

Enables entrepreneurs or companies looking for a team or individual to build incredible products

Access to a global community of skilled IT Talent

A convenient marketplace to connects businesses with passionate IT talent

Registration is FREE!

ScrumOnDemand Background

The ScrumOnDemand vision was co-developed by Camen Nazario, Founder & President of ELYON, and former Technology Executive Lucy Flores to accelerate women into Technology and provide Software Development opportunities to the underserved and underrepresented globally.

About ELYON International, Inc.

Established in 1997, Elyon International has provided professional services and solutions in Information Technology, Engineering, Business Transformation, and Project Management to some of America's top Corporations and Government Agencies at the Federal, State, and Local level. With corporate headquarters in Vancouver, WA, and offices in Seattle, WA, and Austin, TX, ELYON International offers its clients cost-effective solutions, with an unwavering commitment to Client-Quality-Satisfaction.

To find out more, please visit:https://www.elyoninternational.com or https://scrumteamondemand.com

SOURCE ELYON International

