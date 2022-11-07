Elysabeth Alfano, Plant-based Business Expert and CEO of VegTech™ Invest, to Speak at COP27 on Investing for a Sustainable Food Supply System

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysabeth Alfano, CEO of VegTech™ Invest and Plant Powered Consulting, will speak on investing for a Sustainable Food Supply System at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change COP 27 summit in Sharm El Sheikh. An invited speaker to the Food4Climate Pavilion, Elysabeth will be attending the second week of the summit discussing the role of finance in helping to solve some of the world's most pressing issues.

A contributor to Fintech TV and ESG Clarity, Elysabeth is a sought-after speaker on the deleterious impact of the factory-animal food industry and the investment opportunities in the innovations and technologies for creating a sustainable food supply system.

She is also hosting episodes of her Plantbased Business Hour podcast on location.

Addressing Animal Agriculture is Critical to Climate Change

"We won't sufficiently impact Climate Change in the time needed if we don't address the methane and deforestation from animal agriculture," states Elysabeth Alfano.

According to EPA, almost one-third of all global methane emissions and 37% of US methane emissions come from animal agriculture. In addition, it is responsible for 41% of the tropical deforestation and uses 42% of the world's clean water.

"Plant-based Innovation is the most efficient solution to impacting many issues: Climate Change, Food Security, Deforestation, Biodiversity Loss, Antibiotic Resistance, Pandemic Risk, Human Health and Healthcare costs and, obviously, Animal Welfare."

A COP First: Discussing Food Supply Systems

The Food4Climate Pavilion is hosted by A Well-Fed World, Compassion in World Farming, Food Tank, Four Paws, iPES Food, and ProVeg international. 2022 is the first of the 27 United Nations Climate Change COP summits to address the role of our food supply system in Climate Change and Food Insecurity. Topics will range from Farmers and a Just Transition, Plant-based and Protein Innovation and Diversification, Loss & Food Waste Systems and Food Insecurity. Elysabeth will speak on the role of finance in creating an efficient, cruelty-free, and sustainable food supply system.

About Elysabeth Alfano

Elysabeth Alfano is the CEO of VegTech™ Invest, the advisor to the Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF , EATV .

She is a plant-based industry expert and speaks internationally on the intersection of investing, sustainability, and our global food supply system, including recently at the U.N. Global Leaders Compact Summit and the upcoming United Nations Climate Change COP27 summit.

A renowned and respected thought leader in the plant-based business sector, Elysabeth consults and advises, through her company Plant Powered Consulting , multinationals and C-Suite Executives on the industry landscape, direction and whitespaces.

Elysabeth hosts the Plantbased Business Hour, which features the CEOs and business leaders in the industry. The Plantbased Business Hour is considered "The Gold Standard" for those who want to understand, participate in, and capitalize on this megatrend. She contributes to ESG Clarity and FinTechTV.

About COP 27

COP27 is the annual United Nations Climate Change Summit hosted every year in a different country. 2022 is the first year that food systems will be included in the discussion.

