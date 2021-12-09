EM3 released the world's thinnest and lightest VR headset: 6.8mm only

Due to the current weight and size of the VR helmets, users will develop physiological discomfort after wearing them for about 20 minutes, limiting the applications to immersive VR games. Other Metaverse scenarios such as social networking, online education, training, design, conference, and convention, would request lighter yet smaller VR glass. Since 2014, numerous companies have been trying to reduce the thickness of VR headsets. However, limited by the principles of optics, it is difficult. Not until recently, companies using Pancake optics reduced the VR headset thickness to 25mm in total and the weight of 160-180g. Nevertheless, there is still a gap between VR headsets to VR glass.