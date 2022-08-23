Emagine Entertainment Partners with Screenvision Media and Strax Networks to Create Interactive Augmented Reality (AR) Content for Movie Goers and Marketers

The exclusive AR experience begins October 1st at select Michigan Emagine Locations

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emagine Entertainment, Inc., an innovator in luxury theaters, has announced a new partnership with Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for cinema exhibitors, and Strax Networks, a leader in augmented reality technology, to create an industry first platform connecting a physical theatrical experience to the digital world. The platform will debut in October exclusively at select Michigan Emagine locations.

StraxAR™ activation & redirect to special offer via Emagine Entertainment logo

Augmented Reality (AR) is the integration of digital information technology and methods that allows users to experience real-world objects and environments with 3D generated perceptual information overlaid on top of it in real-time. The AR technology developed by Strax Networks and their platform, StraxAR™, will connect guests of Emagine to exclusive engaging digital experiences including promotions, games, videos, trailers, music, special messaging, and private offers from select sponsors via Screenvision Media.

To engage with these experiences, guests of Emagine will download the StraxAR app, available for both iOS and Android devices. This unique technology allows movie theater items, like soda and popcorn tubs, to come alive for this experience. When a guest opens the StraxAR app and points it at various logos on a soda cup or popcorn tub, or other designated elements, a specific AR experience is triggered creating a unique and engaging digital guest interaction.

Under terms of the agreement, Emagine will have an exclusive window for the application of this technology in movie theatres.

"We are very excited to continue to innovate and bring this exclusive AR experience to our guests," said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. "Along with Strax and Screenvision Media, we are creating a unique direct channel experience connecting our guests to a wide variety of engaging digital content with unlimited possibilities."

"The application of our technology in this new environment opens up so many doors to creative content development that will be a game changer for this industry," said Eric Singleton, CEO of Strax Networks Inc.. "Guests of Emagine are in for a real treat."

"We are thankful for Emagine to bring this partnership together," said John Partilla, CEO of Screenvision Media. "This innovative technology from Strax will allow us to work with our advertising partners to create additional value to their brands as they are discovering new ways to engage their customers with rich experiences that drive business."

To learn more about Emagine Theatres, visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com

About Emagine Entertainment:

Emagine Entertainment's affiliates own and operate luxury theaters in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Emagine operates theaters with a combined 30,068 seats and 342 screens. Emagine led the way in bringing luxury theaters to the metropolitan Detroit market. Emagine enjoys the honor and distinction of being named "Best Movie Theater" for several years running by the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit News, and WDIV television. Emagine has been named "Best Theater to See a First-Run Movie" by Hour Detroit Magazine consecutively for the past 9 years. Please visit www.emagine-entertainment.com

About Strax Networks Inc.:

Strax Networks Inc. is a leader in augmented reality and applies its technology to bring the physical and digital world together for educators, brands, artists and their audiences - creating immersive engagement, learning, retention, and conversion. Augmented reality now has a proven platform on which to build: StraxAR™ is the only augmented reality platform currently ready for mass scale and adoption by large brands. Visit us online at www.straxnetworks.com.

About Screenvision Media:

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 13,700 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

