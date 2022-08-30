Emagine IT Partners with RegScale to Power and Automate FedRAMP Assessments

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emagine, IT (EIT), a Type C FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), and Regscale, announced their new partnership to streamline and automate FedRAMP assessments using RegScale's automated, API-centric approach to compliance. This partnership will accelerate the FedRAMP assessment lifecycle for EIT's customers by providing a user-friendly and integrated compliance automation experience that can produce machine-readable authorization packages in Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL).

Describing the partnership with RegScale, EIT's Director of Cybersecurity & Compliance, Adam Chun, says "For CSPs looking to become FedRAMP assessed, or who are in the early stages of working on a manual assessment, the transition to a technology-enabled assessor has never been easier and more necessary."

EIT's customers will see immediate benefits in the form of reduced assessment duration, less disruption to their day-to-day activities, and enhanced quality.

About Emagine IT

Emagine IT (EIT) provides cybersecurity, management consulting, and enterprise IT services to commercial organizations and government agencies to securely modernize their IT assets. As a A2LA-accredited FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), EIT is authorized to conduct independent security risk assessments for Cloud Service Providers (CSP) and deliver FedRAMP consulting services to strengthen our customers' risk posture and mitigate risk to their federal partners. EIT's 3PAO services provide multiple levels of security services to CSP's seeking FedRAMP, agency, and Department of Defense (DoD) compliance. As security and compliance standards continue to expand in scope and significance, EIT is positioned as an automation-obsessed industry leader to advise and support your compliance needs with our various engagement models including FedRAMP Assessments, Readiness Assessments, Gap Assessments, Strategic Workshops, Advisory Services, Penetration Testing, and Threat Emulation. For more information, visit our website at https://www.eit2.com/resources/articles/future-of-FedRAMP.

About RegScale

Build trust and confidence in your compliance program with our real-time, integrated compliance automation platform. RegScale ensures your compliance artifacts are continuously kept up to date, holistically managing both manual and automated assessments against federal compliance requirements. We are compliance experts with over 50 years of combined executive experience in highly regulated industries. We have brought our collective experience to bear on solving the most difficult and complex compliance problems facing all companies. We created the RegOps movement to ensure compliance of applications and services against regulatory standards at high velocity. To read the RegOps manifesto, visit https://www.regscale.com/regops. For more information, visit our website at https://www.regscale.com/government

