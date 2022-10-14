Email Data Stops Fraud In Its Tracks At Money 20/20, 2022

Email Data Stops Fraud - Email intelligence data used with first party data is a 1-2 punch in the fight against fraud!

DEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtData, The Email Address Experts®, will be exhibiting under one brand at Money 20/20, 2022. Recently rebranded as AtData, from the merger of TowerData, LLC and FreshAddress, LLC, our team will be discussing how our Fraud Prevention Service, powered by email intelligence data, is the best at stopping fraud before it gets through any entry points!

AtData's Fraud Prevention Service Product Infographic - This infographic visually explains how our fraud prevention service uses email data to compile an AI Risk Score to determine if users are fraudulent. AtData's Pier To Pier Platform Case Study - This explains in detail the challenge, solution, results and outcome of a real use case.

Leading the event is our Head of Fraud & Data Strategy, Diarmuid Thoma. For 20+ years, Diarmuid has specialized in developing fraud prevention strategies for the world's largest companies: Facebook, Symantec, Hewlett Packard and TransUnion. In 2013, he was a founding member of Trustev, a new global fraud prevention platform that grew exponentially and was acquired by TransUnion.

"Companies fight fraud with our email intelligence data, and the resulting AtData fraud score, as key ingredients to detecting and preventing fraud," says Phil Davis, AtData's CBO. "With Diarmuid, and his team of data scientist, leading the fraud team, we have a fraud prevention leader who has enhanced the value of our data and built industry-leading fraud solutions and features, enabling our clients to more effectively combat fraud and preserve revenues."

1,000's of companies, worldwide, power their fraud prevention with AtData's massive historical database of email addresses, including the billions of real-time signals we receive every month. We've been compiling email-centric identity data for over 20 years, and we have the most comprehensive and accurate email data available to enhance your fraud discovery models that assist in stopping: charge backs, account takeovers, fake account creations, and transactional fraud. Even if a company has no fraud staff, this service can be implemented. In addition, the data points that AtData provides also assists companies with insights that help them to Know Their Customer and market to them accordingly.

AtData's goal is to help our customers take control of their first party email data collection, accelerate revenue growth, minimize the cost of fraud and drive their data-oriented business strategies. Powered by AtData's unparalleled email data assets:

4 Billion Activity Signals Per Month

200 Million Unique Emails Per Month

2.1 Billion Cookies For The Last 6 Months

2.5 Billion Mobile Advertising IDs

98% Email Recognition Rate

