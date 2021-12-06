Email Hosting Services Market to Grow by USD 30.98 bn | Technavio

Major Three Email Hosting Services Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers email hosting services under its subsidiary Google Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) that enables developers to send mail from within any application.

Fasthosts Internet Ltd. - The company offers email hosting services on subscription basis.

Email Hosting Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Webmail



Hosted Email

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

By type, the webmail segment is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the webmail segment is driven by factors such as the adoption of webmail by small businesses and start-ups, as well as the trend of migration of enterprise IT infrastructure to cloud services.

By geography, North America is expected to account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with the US and Canada being the key countries. Migration to the cloud from on-premise email accounts helps reduce the deployment and maintenance costs incurred by enterprises. This will drive the email hosting services market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Drivers and Challenges

The email hosting services market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based applications, increasing focus on BYOD in various enterprises, and reduction in IT expenditure. However, factors such as difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand may hamper market growth.

Email Hosting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.84% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 30.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Fasthosts Internet Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Heficed., Liquid Web LLC, Microsoft Corp., OVH Groupe SAS, Rackspace Technology Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

