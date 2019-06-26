Email On Acid Named A Colorado Companies To Watch Winner

DENVER, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Email on Acid has announced that it has been named a Colorado Companies to Watch recipient, being acknowledged for its drive, excellence and influence of the company as a growing business in the state. Colorado Companies to Watch honors second stage companies that develop valuable products and services, create quality jobs, enrich communities and contribute to emerging industries throughout Colorado. Second stage businesses are those that are classified as having surpassed the "start-up" phase, but have not yet reached full maturity.

"Email on Acid is deeply humbled and honored to be named one of the 2019 Colorado Companies to Watch," said John Thies, co-founder and CEO of Email on Acid. "This award is dedicated to those that have contributed their valuable time, effort, resources and energy in creating an organization worthy of this honor."

The Colorado Companies to Watch is an annual compilation, acknowledging 500 companies over the past 10 years. This year's recipients were honored and celebrated at a gala on Friday, June 21.

"The 2019 Colorado Companies to Watch winners represent our state's thriving business ecosystem," said Sam Bailey, chair of CCTW. "We are proud to recognize Email on Acid for their outstanding contribution in fueling the economic fire of Colorado. Companies like Email on Acid are the growth-oriented companies that are adding new jobs, innovating industries and enhancing communities across Colorado."

Colorado Companies to Watch, organized by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, aims to recognize the driving economic forces in the state by focusing not merely on growth, but on the true impact and influence of an organization. By focusing on second stage companies across the state, the program offers distinct insight into the Colorado's economic landscape and recognizes organizations often overlooked for the critical impact each company has in their respective industries and communities as well as the state as a whole.

About Email on Acid:

Email on Acid is a robust email QA SaaS platform that guides users through thorough content checks and previews. By upending the arduous process of manual email QA, Email on Acid helps brands achieve efficiencies in their own email QA process with its time-saving tools. The result is improved marketing ROI results by optimizing every part of every email. Co-Founded by John Thies, CEO, and Michelle Klann in 2009, Email on Acid was born out of a desire to help email marketers preview each email and understand why it looks a certain way on different clients and devices. To learn more about Email on Acid, visit https://www.emailonacid.com/ .

About Colorado Companies to Watch:

Colorado Companies to Watch is an awards program honoring 2nd-stage companies headquartered in the state of Colorado. The 500 companies that have been honored since the program's inception demonstrate high performance in the marketplace or exhibit innovative products or processes. The program is designed to seek businesses from a wide range of industries throughout the state, not just the major metropolitan areas. The 50 companies selected each year make an astounding impact on Colorado's economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation and valuable community partners from across Colorado. For more information on Colorado Companies to Watch, visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org , facebook.com/ColoradoCompaniestoWatch and Twitter @ColoradoCTW .

SOURCE Email on Acid

