Email Security Market to record USD 2.65 Bn growth | APAC to occupy 37% market share | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global email security market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of large multinational vendors and many small local players. Large vendors are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolio and boost their market share.

The increase in employee mobility is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. However, the availability of open-source solutions is reducing the growth potential in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alphabet Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Datacard Corp., Fortinet Inc., Fusion Connect Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, Sophos Ltd., Trellix, Trend Micro Inc., and Trustifi LLC are among some of the major market participants.

View Our Sample Report for highlights on the vendor landscape and the factors impacting their growth.

Email Security Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global email security market is segmented as below:

Application

On-premise



Cloud-based

The on-premise segment held a significant share in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the high demand for on-premise solutions by SMEs in the BFSI sector.

Product

Products



Services

The products segment will create maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increase in regulatory requirements and the need for the easy management of security hardware.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

About 37% of the market growth will originate in APAC. The emergence of large organizations and SMEs and increased investments in advanced technologies by enterprises are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The email security market report covers the following areas:

Email Security Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist email security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the email security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the email security market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the email security market vendors

Related Reports:

Email Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Entrust Datacard Corp., Fortinet Inc., Fusion Connect Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., Proton AG, Sophos Ltd., Trellix, Trend Micro Inc., and Trustifi LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Barracuda Networks Inc.

Exhibit 108: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Barracuda Networks Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 114: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 119: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 122: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Mimecast Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Mimecast Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Mimecast Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Mimecast Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Mimecast Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Proofpoint Inc.

Exhibit 136: Proofpoint Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Proofpoint Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Proofpoint Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Trellix

Exhibit 139: Trellix - Overview



Exhibit 140: Trellix - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Trellix - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio